  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Red Rock Resources plc
  News
  Summary
    RRR   GB00BYWKBV38

RED ROCK RESOURCES PLC

(RRR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/20 11:35:08 am
0.925 GBX   --.--%
01:00pRED ROCK RESOURCES  : Issue of Equity, Exercise of Warrants and TVR
PU
04/19RED ROCK RESOURCES  : Issue of Equity, Warrant Exercise and TVR
PU
04/09RED ROCK RESOURCES  : Issue of Equity and TVR
PU
Red Rock Resources : Issue of Equity, Exercise of Warrants and TVR

04/20/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
Red Rock Resources plc

('Red Rock' or the 'Company')

Issue of Shares upon Exercise of Warrants

Total Voting Rights

20 April 2021

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR), the AIM-listed natural resource development company, with interests in gold, copper, cobalt, manganese and other minerals, is pleased to announce it has received notices to exercise warrants over 980,392 new ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the Company ('Shares').

The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of 980,392 warrants into Shares at an exercise price of 0.75 pence per Share.

Subscription monies of £7,352.94 have been received by the Company in respect of these exercises.

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 980,392 Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 26 April 2021 ('Admission'). The Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 1,189,748,017 ordinary shares of 0.01p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bell0207 747 9990 Chairman Red Rock Resources Plc

Scott Kaintz0207 747 9990 DirectorRed Rock Resources Plc

Roland Cornish/ Rosalind Hill Abrahams0207 628 3396 NOMADBeaumont Cornish Limited

Mark Treharne0203 700 2500 BrokerPello Capital Limited

Disclaimer

Red Rock Resources plc published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 16:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 5,16 M 7,20 M 7,20 M
Net Debt 2020 1,02 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart RED ROCK RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Red Rock Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sam Delevan Quinn Independent Non-Executive Director
Scott Christopher Kaintz Non-Executive Director
Stephen Frank Ronaldson Secretary
Rasa Vaitkute Personnel Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED ROCK RESOURCES PLC-11.90%15
BHP GROUP12.09%174 276
RIO TINTO PLC11.32%140 998
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.43%55 218
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.71%40 229
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.23%18 767
