Red Rock Resources : Issue of Equity, Exercise of Warrants and TVR

Red Rock Resources plc

('Red Rock' or the 'Company')

Issue of Shares upon Exercise of Warrants

Total Voting Rights

20 April 2021

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR), the AIM-listed natural resource development company, with interests in gold, copper, cobalt, manganese and other minerals, is pleased to announce it has received notices to exercise warrants over 980,392 new ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the Company ('Shares').

The Warrant Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of 980,392 warrants into Shares at an exercise price of 0.75 pence per Share.

Subscription monies of £7,352.94 have been received by the Company in respect of these exercises.

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 980,392 Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 26 April 2021 ('Admission'). The Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 1,189,748,017 ordinary shares of 0.01p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

