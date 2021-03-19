Log in
RED ROCK RESOURCES PLC

(RRR)
Red Rock Resources : Result of Meeting

03/19/2021 | 09:13am EDT
Red Rock Resources plc

('Red Rock' or the 'Company')

Results of General Meeting

19 March 2021

Rock Resources Plc, the natural resource development company, with interests in gold, copper, cobalt, manganese and other minerals, announces that at theGeneral Meeting held today19 March 2021 at 1:00 pm, both Resolutions have been passed.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bell0207 747 9990 Chairman Red Rock Resources Plc

Scott Kaintz 0207 747 9990 DirectorRed Rock Resources Plc

Roland Cornish/ Rosalind Hill Abrahams 0207 628 3396 NOMADBeaumont Cornish Limited

Mark Treharne 0203 700 2500 BrokerPello Capital Limited

Disclaimer

Red Rock Resources plc published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 5,16 M 7,19 M 7,19 M
Net Debt 2020 1,02 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,7 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart RED ROCK RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Red Rock Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sam Delevan Quinn Independent Non-Executive Director
Scott Christopher Kaintz Non-Executive Director
Stephen Frank Ronaldson Secretary
Rasa Vaitkute Personnel Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED ROCK RESOURCES PLC-0.95%13
BHP GROUP7.68%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC1.61%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.72%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.32%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED17.27%12 036
