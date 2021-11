Change on the Development

The company would like to state that the accumulated losses came as a result of extension of the ongoing projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, whereby the company was unable to reduce the number of manpower in these projects and other related costs to cope with the delay in executing these projects, and the company was also unable to compensate for this increase in the additional costs. In addition, the projects that are still under execution have been priced without taking any reserves for the increase in the prices of materials and manpower. In an effort to reduce costs and increase profitability, the company has developed various systems and procedures for project pricing and developed the (ERP) system to monitor and control costs related to project pricing and hedge any possible increase in the prices of materials and manpower The procedures and instructions for companies listed in the Saudi stock market, with accumulated losses reaching 35% or more will be applied.