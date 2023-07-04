Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(338,598)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the Quarter
629,494
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
290,896
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FORECAST FOR THE SECOND QUARTER (JULY 2023 - SEPTEMBER 2023)
N'000
Turnover
3,654,588
Cost of sales
(2,623,715)
Gross Profit
1,030,874
Other income
2,394
Interest and similar charges
(6,110)
Administrative expenses
(815,258)
Total Operating Expenses
(818,973)
Profit Before Tax
211,900
Estimated income tax
(67,808)
Profit After Tax
144,092
VALENTINE ONYIBO
Auwalu Babura
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO)
Group Managing Director
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003908
FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402
Red Star Express Plc specializes in transport and logistics services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- mails and documents transport and delivery (56.3%);
- logistics services (14.8%): freight handling and warehousing services;
- freight express transport (13.5%);
- mail management services (10.1%);
- support services (5.3%).
Nigeria accounts for 96.9% of net sales.