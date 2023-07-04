RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE SECOND QUARTER

(JULY 2023 - SEPTEMBER 2023)

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities:

Cash receipts from customers

3,169,000

Payment to suppliers and employees

(2,743,581)

Taxes paid

(440,383)

Net cash provided by operating activities

(14,964)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of Intangible assets

(42,424)

Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment

(231,917)

Additions to Right of Use Assets

(8,485)

Net cash provided by investing activities

(282,825)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Term Loan repayment - Principal

(34,700)

Interest Paid

(6,110)

Net cash provided by financing activities

(40,810)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(338,598)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the Quarter

629,494

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

290,896

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FORECAST FOR THE SECOND QUARTER (JULY 2023 - SEPTEMBER 2023)

N'000

Turnover

3,654,588

Cost of sales

(2,623,715)

Gross Profit

1,030,874

Other income

2,394

Interest and similar charges

(6,110)

Administrative expenses

(815,258)

Total Operating Expenses

(818,973)

Profit Before Tax

211,900

Estimated income tax

(67,808)

Profit After Tax

144,092

VALENTINE ONYIBO

Auwalu Babura

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO)

Group Managing Director

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003908

FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FORCAST

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER (JULY 2023 - SEPTEMBER 2023)

N'000

Turnover

3,654,588

Cost of sales

(2,623,715)

Gross profit

1,030,874

Marketing, Distribution &

Administrative expenses

(815,258)

Other Income

2,394

Interest Income

Interest Payable & Similar Charges

(6,110)

Profit/Loss Before Tax

211,900

Forecast Taxation

(67,808)

VALENTINE ONYIBO

Auwalu Babura

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO)

Group Managing Director

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003908

FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Red Star Express plc published this content on 04 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2023 08:59:06 UTC.