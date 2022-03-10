Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Red Star Express Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REDSTAREX   NGREDSTAREX9

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

(REDSTAREX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RED STAR EXPRESS : EARNINGS FORECAST

03/10/2022 | 10:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE FIRST QUARTER

(APRIL 2022 - JUNE 2022)

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities:

Cash receipts from customers

2,835,310

Payment to suppliers and employees

(2,309,614)

Taxes paid

(187,424)

Net cash provided by operating activities

338,272

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of Intangible assets

(34,172)

Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment

(193,642)

Additions to Right of Use Assets

(5,795)

Net cash provided by investing activities

(233,610)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Term Loan repayment - Principal

(40,289)

Interest Paid

(3,379)

Net cash provided by financing activities

(43,668)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

60,994

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the Quarter

567,973

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

628,967

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FORECAST

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER (APR 2022 - JUN 2022)

N'000

Turnover

3,298,834

Cost of sales

(2,408,149)

Gross Profit

890,685

Other income

7,405

Interest and similar charges

(3,379)

Administrative expenses

(663,563)

Total Operating Expenses

(659,537)

Profit Before Tax

231,148

Estimated income tax

(73,967)

Profit After Tax

157,181

Auwalu Babura

Sola Obabori

Executive Director - Finance & Admin

Group Managing Director

FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402

FRC/2016/IODN/00000015290

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FORCAST

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER (APR 2022 - JUN 2022)

N'000

Turnover

3,298,834

Cost of sales

(2,408,149)

Gross profit

890,685

Marketing, Distribution &

Administrative expenses

(663,563)

Other Income

7,405

Interest Income

Interest Payable & Similar Charges

(3,379)

Profit/Loss Before Tax

231,148

Forecast Taxation

(73,967)

Auwalu Babura

Sola Obabori

Executive Director - Finance & Admin

Group Managing Director

FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402

FRC/2016/IODN/00000015290

Disclaimer

Red Star Express plc published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
10:54aRED STAR EXPRESS : Earnings forecast
PU
01/28Red Star Express Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
01/28RED STAR EXPRESS : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2021Red Star Express Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
2021RED STAR EXPRESS PLC : Half-year results
CO
2021RED STAR EXPRESS : UBA, Fidelity, NPF MFB Top Stocks to Watch This Week
AQ
2021RED STAR EXPRESS PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2021RED STAR EXPRESS PLC : Annual Report
CO
2021RED STAR EXPRESS PLC : Annual results
CO
2021Red Star Express plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 458 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net income 2021 150 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net cash 2021 290 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 3 169 M 7,62 M 7,62 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 062
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
Duration : Period :
Red Star Express Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Olusola Obabori CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Auwalu Badamasi Babura Executive Director, Head-Finance & Administration
Suleiman Barau Chairman
Kayode Agbe Deputy GM-Domestic Operations & Sales
Frances Ndidi Akpomuka Secretary, Director & Head-Corporate Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC-3.77%8
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-3.53%179 980
DEUTSCHE POST AG-20.91%60 676
FEDEX CORPORATION-16.21%57 424
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-24.92%16 858
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-19.90%11 835