RED STAR EXPRESS : EARNINGS FORECAST
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE FIRST QUARTER
(APRIL 2022 - JUNE 2022)
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash receipts from customers
2,835,310
Payment to suppliers and employees
(2,309,614)
Taxes paid
(187,424)
Net cash provided by operating activities
338,272
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of Intangible assets
(34,172)
Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment
(193,642)
Additions to Right of Use Assets
(5,795)
Net cash provided by investing activities
(233,610)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Term Loan repayment - Principal
(40,289)
Interest Paid
(3,379)
Net cash provided by financing activities
(43,668)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
60,994
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the Quarter
567,973
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
628,967
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FORECAST
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER (APR 2022 - JUN 2022)
N'000
Turnover
3,298,834
Cost of sales
(2,408,149)
Gross Profit
890,685
Other income
7,405
Interest and similar charges
(3,379)
Administrative expenses
(663,563)
Total Operating Expenses
(659,537)
Profit Before Tax
231,148
Estimated income tax
(73,967)
Profit After Tax
157,181
Auwalu Babura
Sola Obabori
Executive Director - Finance & Admin
Group Managing Director
FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402
FRC/2016/IODN/00000015290
