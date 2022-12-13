Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Red Star Express Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-11
2.060 NGN    0.00%
02:35pRed Star Express : Earnings forecast
PU
12/07FedEx Establishes Direct Presence in Nigeria to Support Customers with International Trade
AQ
12/07FedEx Establishes Direct Presence in Nigeria to Support Customers with International Trade With a direct presence in the country, businesses and customers in Nigeria now have greater access to a wider portfolio of FedEx Express shipping solutions
AQ
RED STAR EXPRESS : EARNINGS FORECAST

12/13/2022 | 02:35pm EST
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER

(JANUARY 2023 - MARCH 2023)

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities:

Cash receipts from customers

3,297,410

Payment to suppliers and employees

(2,472,082)

Taxes paid

(286,518)

Net cash provided by operating activities

538,809

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of Intangible assets

(26,007)

Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment

(147,371)

Additions to Right of Use Assets

(5,795)

Net cash provided by investing activities

(179,173)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Term Loan repayment - Principal

(40,289)

Interest Paid

(16,896)

Net cash provided by financing activities

(57,185)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

302,452

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the Quarter

408,154

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

710,606

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FORECAST

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER (JANUARY 2023 - MARCH 2023)

N'000

Turnover

3,364,497

Cost of sales

(2,483,083)

Gross Profit

881,414

Other income

3,924

Interest and similar charges

(21,896)

Administrative expenses

(659,508)

Total Operating Expenses

(677,481)

Profit Before Tax

203,934

Estimated income tax

(65,259)

Profit After Tax

138,675

VALENTINE ONYIBO

Auwalu Babura

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO)

Group Managing Director

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003908

FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402

Disclaimer

Red Star Express plc published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 13:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 599 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
Net income 2022 87,8 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net Debt 2022 8,97 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,6x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 1 966 M 4,42 M 4,42 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 062
Free-Float 47,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Olusola Obabori CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Auwalu Badamasi Babura Executive Director, Head-Finance & Administration
Suleiman Barau Chairman
Kayode Agbe Deputy GM-Domestic Operations & Sales
Frances Ndidi Akpomuka Secretary, Director & Head-Corporate Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC-40.29%4
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.-17.12%157 874
DEUTSCHE POST AG-32.84%48 176
FEDEX CORPORATION-33.37%46 155
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-19.64%18 027
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-24.81%9 330