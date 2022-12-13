RED STAR EXPRESS : EARNINGS FORECAST
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER
(JANUARY 2023 - MARCH 2023)
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash receipts from customers
3,297,410
Payment to suppliers and employees
(2,472,082)
Taxes paid
(286,518)
Net cash provided by operating activities
538,809
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of Intangible assets
(26,007)
Acquisition of Property, Plant & Equipment
(147,371)
Additions to Right of Use Assets
(5,795)
Net cash provided by investing activities
(179,173)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Term Loan repayment - Principal
(40,289)
Interest Paid
(16,896)
Net cash provided by financing activities
(57,185)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
302,452
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the Quarter
408,154
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
710,606
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FORECAST
FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER (JANUARY 2023 - MARCH 2023)
N'000
Turnover
3,364,497
Cost of sales
(2,483,083)
Gross Profit
881,414
Other income
3,924
Interest and similar charges
(21,896)
Administrative expenses
(659,508)
Total Operating Expenses
(677,481)
Profit Before Tax
203,934
Estimated income tax
(65,259)
Profit After Tax
138,675
VALENTINE ONYIBO
Auwalu Babura
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO)
Group Managing Director
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003908
FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402
Disclaimer
Red Star Express plc published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 13:04:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
Sales 2022
12 599 M
28,3 M
28,3 M
Net income 2022
87,8 M
0,20 M
0,20 M
Net Debt 2022
8,97 M
0,02 M
0,02 M
P/E ratio 2022
32,6x
Yield 2022
2,50%
Capitalization
1 966 M
4,42 M
4,42 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,30x
EV / Sales 2022
0,23x
Nbr of Employees
2 062
Free-Float
47,2%
Chart RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.