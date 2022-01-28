RED STAR EXPRESS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Group Financials
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
2022/006
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021
2022/009
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021
MAJOR STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS
THE GROUP
Current Period
Comparative Period
Interim Period
Year to Date
Interim Period
Year to Date
Oct'21 - Dec'21
Apr'21 - Dec'21
Oct'20 - Dec'20
Apr'20 - Dec'20
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
TURNOVER
3,268,706
9,196,973
2,599,206
6,595,100
PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX
90,524
311,449
98,533
14,050
PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX
61,556
210,228
92,035
(2,438)
THE COMPANY
Current Period
Comparative Period
Interim Period
Year to Date
Interim Period
Year to Date
Oct'21 - Dec'21
Apr'21 - Dec'21
Oct'20 - Dec'20
Apr'20 - Dec'20
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
TURNOVER
1,863,407
5,332,666
1,474,357
3,643,078
PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX
59,132
200,511
32,073
(101,232)
PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX
39,027
135,345
28,388
(110,340)
MAJOR STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS
THE GROUP
THE COMPANY
Dec-21
Mar-21
Dec-21
Mar-21
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
TOTAL ASSETS
7,809,024
7,539,054
6,031,722
5,654,621
SHAREHOLDERS FUND
4,443,177
4,232,949
3,606,044
3,470,699
SHARE CAPITAL
463,176
463,176
463,176
463,176
SHARE PREMIUM
1,437,001
1,437,001
1,437,001
1,437,001
REVENUE RESERVE
2,541,206
2,330,978
1,704,073
1,568,728
INFORMATION PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE
THE GROUP
THE COMPANY
Dec-21
Mar-21
Dec-21
Mar-21
NO OF ORDINARY SHARES
926,352
926,352
926,352
926,352
NET ASSET (N)
4,443,179
4,232,949
3,606,044
3,470,699
EARNINGS PER SHARE (KOBO)
23
16
15
31
NET ASSET PER SHARE(KOBO)
480
457
389
375
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021
Note
Turnover
1
Cost of sales
3
Gross profit
Other income
2
Administrative and Other Operating
Expenses
4
Staff Gratuity
5
Depreciation & Amortisation
6
Impairment Loss
Effect of change in estimate useful
life of PPE
Total operating Expences
Finance Income
7
Finance Costs
7
Profit/Loss Before interest and Tax
Interest and similar charges Provision for diminution in investments
Profit/(Loss) Before Income Tax
Profit/(Loss) from continuing operation
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the company
Non controlling Interests
Profit for the period
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (kobo)
29
Diluted earnings per share (kobo)
Number of ordinary shares in
29
issue
The Group
The Company
Current Period
Comparative Period
Current Period
Comparative Period
Interim Period
Year to Date
Interim Period
Year to Date
Interim Period
Year to Date
Interim Period
Year to Date
Oct'21 - Dec'21
Apr'21 - Dec'21
Oct'20 - Dec'20
Apr'20 - Dec'20
Oct'21 - Dec'21
Apr'21 - Dec'21
Oct'20 - Dec'20
Apr'20 - Dec'20
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
3,268,706
9,196,973
2,599,206
6,595,100
1,863,407
5,332,666
1,474,357
3,643,078
(2,612,300)
(7,266,827)
(2,033,962)
(5,235,022)
(1,436,532)
(4,054,513)
(1,126,954)
(2,847,567)
656,407
1,930,146
565,244
1,360,078
426,875
1,278,153
347,403
795,511
17,357
36,152
28,340
29,347
17,167
34,347
13,925
16,213
673,764
1,966,298
593,584
1,389,425
444,042
1,312,500
361,328
811,724
(512,226)
(1,459,668)
(455,568)
(1,248,764)
(332,073)
(967,524)
(303,401)
(827,185)
(6,574)
(15,561)
(6,632)
(16,557)
(4,186)
(10,032)
(3,951)
(9,751)
(32,562)
(92,673)
(27,024)
(84,909)
(29,937)
(85,002)
(25,088)
(78,745)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(551,362)
(1,567,901)
(489,224)
(1,350,230)
(366,196)
(1,062,559)
(332,439)
(915,681)
2,498
3,641
3,351
7,290
2,498
3,417
3,341
6,950
(34,375)
(90,588)
(9,178)
(32,435)
(21,212)
(52,847)
(155)
(4,226)
90,524
311,449
98,533
14,050
59,132
200,511
32,075
-101,232
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
90,524
311,449
98,533
14,050
59,132
200,511
32,073
(101,232)
(28,968)
(101,221)
(6,498)
(16,488)
(20,105)
(65,166)
(3,686)
(9,108)
61,556
210,228
92,035
(2,438)
39,027
135,345
28,388
(110,340)
61,556
210,228
92,035
(2,438)
39,027
135,345
28,388
(110,340)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
61,556
210,228
92,035
(2,438)
39,027
135,345
28,388
(110,340)
23
(0)
15
(12)
926,352
926,352
926,352
926,352
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT
OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021
The Group
The Company
Dec-21
Mar-21
Dec-21
Mar-21
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
ASSETS
Non Current Assets
Property Plant and |Equipments
9
2,753,818
2,550,455
1,216,942
1,030,564
Intangible Assets
10
55,263
45,233
54,729
44,100
Right Of Use of Assets
11
270,523
283,435
114,418
127,330
Long Term Prepayments
15
81,634
3,599
62,848
3,599
Equity instrument at fair value through OCI
11.1
2,329
2,329
2,329
2,329
Investment in subsidiary
11.2
-
-
1,153,065
1,153,065
Employee Benefit asset
120,009
164,738
121,944
164,738
Total Non Current Assets
3,283,575
3,049,790
2,726,275
2,525,725
Current Assets
Inventories
12
91,229
66,540
Trade debtors
13
1,937,927
2,074,492
Other receivables
14
1,403,306
1,118,005
Current prepayments
15
274,963
275,260
Due from related company
28
Cash and cash equivalents
16
818,024
954,966
Total Current Assets
4,525,449
4,489,264
TOTAL ASSETS
7,809,024
7,539,054
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Deferred taxation
18
150,181
150,181
Provision for liabilities and charges
Finance Lease Obligation
50,366
56,793
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
336,827
379,805
Total Non Current Liabilities
537,375
586,779
Current liabilities
Trade creditors
790,531
763,366
Other creditors and accruals
17
1,672,936
1,551,519
Due to related companies
28
Finance Lease Obligation
109,646
123,636
Income tax liabilities
8.2
162,617
176,232
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
92,740
104,573
Total Current Liabilities
2,828,470
2,719,326
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,365,845
3,306,105
77,476
53,551
953,950 1,034,651
513,878
376,436
115,382
105,791
938,500
834,787
706,261
723,680
3,305,447 3,128,896
6,031,722 5,654,621
21,383
21,383
48,156
56,793
-
-
69,539
78,176
835,760
763,368
1,337,783
1,133,626
22,431
87,935
41,285
27,522
118,880
93,295
2,356,139
2,105,746
2,425,678
2,183,922
Equity
Share capital
19
463,176
463,176
463,176
463,176
Share premium
1,437,001
1,437,001
1,437,001
1,437,001
Retained Earnings
2,541,206
2,330,978
1,704,073
1,568,728
Fair value of equity instrument designated at FVOCI
1,794
1,794
1,794
1,794
Total Equity
4,443,177
4,232,949
3,606,044
3,470,699
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
7,809,024
7,539,054
6,031,722
5,654,621
The consolidated and separate financial statements were approved by the Board on the 27th of January, 2021 and signed on its behalf by:
Sola Obabori
Babura Auwalu Badamasi
Group Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2016/IODN/00000015290
FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021
The Group
The Company
Fair Value of
Fair Value of
Equity
Equity
Instrument
Instrument
Issued
designated at
Issued
Retained
designated at
Capital
Share Premium
Retained Earnings
FVOCI
Total
Capital
Share Premium
Earnings
FVOCI
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
As at 1st April 2021
463,176
1,437,001
2,330,978
1,794
4,232,949
As at 1st April 2021
463,176
1,437,001
1,568,728
1,794
3,470,699
Profit for the year
210,228
210,228
Profit for the year
135,345
135,345
Other comprehensive income:
Other comprehensive income:
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on
defined benefit plan
defined benefit plan
-
-
Dividend
-
-
Dividend
-
-
As at 31st December, 2021
463,176
1,437,001
2,541,206
1,794
4,443,176
As at 31st December, 2021
463,176
1,437,001
1,704,073
1,794
3,606,044
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the year ended 31 March 2021
Fair Value of
For the year ended 31 March 2021
Fair Value of
Equity
Equity
Instrument
Instrument
Issued
designated at
Issued
Retained
designated at
Capital
Share Premium
Retained Earnings
FVOCI
Total
Capital
Share Premium
Earnings
FVOCI
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
As at 1st April 2020
463,176
1,437,001
2,476,242
(140)
4,376,279
As at 1st April 2020
463,176
1,437,001
1,574,152
(140)
3,474,189
Profit for the year
150,065
150,065
Profit for the year
289,905
289,905
Other comprehensive income:
Other comprehensive income:
-
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on
defined benefit plan
28,894
28,894
defined benefit plan
28,894
28,894
Fair Value of Equity Instrument
Fair Value of Equity Instrument
designated at FVOCI
1,934
1,934
designated at FVOCI
-
1,934
1,934
Dividend
(324,223)
(324,223)
Dividend
(324,223)
(324,223)
As at 31st March 2021
463,176
1,437,001
2,330,978
1,794
4,232,949
As at 31st March 2021
463,176
1,437,001
1,568,728
1,794
3,470,699
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
