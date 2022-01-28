Log in
    REDSTAREX   NGREDSTAREX9

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

(REDSTAREX)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

RED STAR EXPRESS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

01/28/2022 | 08:43am EST
Group Financials

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

2022/006

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

2022/009

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

MAJOR STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS

THE GROUP

Current Period

Comparative Period

Interim Period

Year to Date

Interim Period

Year to Date

Oct'21 - Dec'21

Apr'21 - Dec'21

Oct'20 - Dec'20

Apr'20 - Dec'20

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

TURNOVER

3,268,706

9,196,973

2,599,206

6,595,100

PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX

90,524

311,449

98,533

14,050

PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX

61,556

210,228

92,035

(2,438)

THE COMPANY

Current Period

Comparative Period

Interim Period

Year to Date

Interim Period

Year to Date

Oct'21 - Dec'21

Apr'21 - Dec'21

Oct'20 - Dec'20

Apr'20 - Dec'20

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

TURNOVER

1,863,407

5,332,666

1,474,357

3,643,078

PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX

59,132

200,511

32,073

(101,232)

PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX

39,027

135,345

28,388

(110,340)

MAJOR STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS

THE GROUP

THE COMPANY

Dec-21

Mar-21

Dec-21

Mar-21

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

TOTAL ASSETS

7,809,024

7,539,054

6,031,722

5,654,621

SHAREHOLDERS FUND

4,443,177

4,232,949

3,606,044

3,470,699

SHARE CAPITAL

463,176

463,176

463,176

463,176

SHARE PREMIUM

1,437,001

1,437,001

1,437,001

1,437,001

REVENUE RESERVE

2,541,206

2,330,978

1,704,073

1,568,728

INFORMATION PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE

THE GROUP

THE COMPANY

Dec-21

Mar-21

Dec-21

Mar-21

NO OF ORDINARY SHARES

926,352

926,352

926,352

926,352

NET ASSET (N)

4,443,179

4,232,949

3,606,044

3,470,699

EARNINGS PER SHARE (KOBO)

23

16

15

31

NET ASSET PER SHARE(KOBO)

480

457

389

375

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

Note

Turnover

1

Cost of sales

3

Gross profit

Other income

2

Administrative and Other Operating

Expenses

4

Staff Gratuity

5

Depreciation & Amortisation

6

Impairment Loss

Effect of change in estimate useful

life of PPE

Total operating Expences

Finance Income

7

Finance Costs

7

Profit/Loss Before interest and Tax

Interest and similar charges Provision for diminution in investments

Profit/(Loss) Before Income Tax

Income Tax

8.1

Profit/(Loss) from continuing operation

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the company

Non controlling Interests

Profit for the period

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (kobo)

29

Diluted earnings per share (kobo)

Number of ordinary shares in

29

issue

The Group

The Company

Current Period

Comparative Period

Current Period

Comparative Period

Interim Period

Year to Date

Interim Period

Year to Date

Interim Period

Year to Date

Interim Period

Year to Date

Oct'21 - Dec'21

Apr'21 - Dec'21

Oct'20 - Dec'20

Apr'20 - Dec'20

Oct'21 - Dec'21

Apr'21 - Dec'21

Oct'20 - Dec'20

Apr'20 - Dec'20

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

3,268,706

9,196,973

2,599,206

6,595,100

1,863,407

5,332,666

1,474,357

3,643,078

(2,612,300)

(7,266,827)

(2,033,962)

(5,235,022)

(1,436,532)

(4,054,513)

(1,126,954)

(2,847,567)

656,407

1,930,146

565,244

1,360,078

426,875

1,278,153

347,403

795,511

17,357

36,152

28,340

29,347

17,167

34,347

13,925

16,213

673,764

1,966,298

593,584

1,389,425

444,042

1,312,500

361,328

811,724

(512,226)

(1,459,668)

(455,568)

(1,248,764)

(332,073)

(967,524)

(303,401)

(827,185)

(6,574)

(15,561)

(6,632)

(16,557)

(4,186)

(10,032)

(3,951)

(9,751)

(32,562)

(92,673)

(27,024)

(84,909)

(29,937)

(85,002)

(25,088)

(78,745)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(551,362)

(1,567,901)

(489,224)

(1,350,230)

(366,196)

(1,062,559)

(332,439)

(915,681)

2,498

3,641

3,351

7,290

2,498

3,417

3,341

6,950

(34,375)

(90,588)

(9,178)

(32,435)

(21,212)

(52,847)

(155)

(4,226)

90,524

311,449

98,533

14,050

59,132

200,511

32,075

-101,232

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

90,524

311,449

98,533

14,050

59,132

200,511

32,073

(101,232)

(28,968)

(101,221)

(6,498)

(16,488)

(20,105)

(65,166)

(3,686)

(9,108)

61,556

210,228

92,035

(2,438)

39,027

135,345

28,388

(110,340)

61,556

210,228

92,035

(2,438)

39,027

135,345

28,388

(110,340)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

61,556

210,228

92,035

(2,438)

39,027

135,345

28,388

(110,340)

23

(0)

15

(12)

926,352

926,352

926,352

926,352

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT

OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

The Group

The Company

Dec-21

Mar-21

Dec-21

Mar-21

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

ASSETS

Non Current Assets

Property Plant and |Equipments

9

2,753,818

2,550,455

1,216,942

1,030,564

Intangible Assets

10

55,263

45,233

54,729

44,100

Right Of Use of Assets

11

270,523

283,435

114,418

127,330

Long Term Prepayments

15

81,634

3,599

62,848

3,599

Equity instrument at fair value through OCI

11.1

2,329

2,329

2,329

2,329

Investment in subsidiary

11.2

-

-

1,153,065

1,153,065

Employee Benefit asset

120,009

164,738

121,944

164,738

Total Non Current Assets

3,283,575

3,049,790

2,726,275

2,525,725

Current Assets

Inventories

12

91,229

66,540

Trade debtors

13

1,937,927

2,074,492

Other receivables

14

1,403,306

1,118,005

Current prepayments

15

274,963

275,260

Due from related company

28

Cash and cash equivalents

16

818,024

954,966

Total Current Assets

4,525,449

4,489,264

TOTAL ASSETS

7,809,024

7,539,054

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred taxation

18

150,181

150,181

Provision for liabilities and charges

Finance Lease Obligation

50,366

56,793

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

336,827

379,805

Total Non Current Liabilities

537,375

586,779

Current liabilities

Trade creditors

790,531

763,366

Other creditors and accruals

17

1,672,936

1,551,519

Due to related companies

28

Finance Lease Obligation

109,646

123,636

Income tax liabilities

8.2

162,617

176,232

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

92,740

104,573

Total Current Liabilities

2,828,470

2,719,326

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,365,845

3,306,105

77,47653,551

953,950 1,034,651

513,878376,436

115,382105,791

938,500834,787

706,261723,680

3,305,447 3,128,896

6,031,722 5,654,621

21,383

21,383

48,156

56,793

-

-

69,539

78,176

835,760

763,368

1,337,783

1,133,626

22,431

87,935

41,285

27,522

118,880

93,295

2,356,139

2,105,746

2,425,678

2,183,922

Equity

Share capital

19

463,176

463,176

463,176

463,176

Share premium

1,437,001

1,437,001

1,437,001

1,437,001

Retained Earnings

2,541,206

2,330,978

1,704,073

1,568,728

Fair value of equity instrument designated at FVOCI

1,794

1,794

1,794

1,794

Total Equity

4,443,177

4,232,949

3,606,044

3,470,699

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

7,809,024

7,539,054

6,031,722

5,654,621

The consolidated and separate financial statements were approved by the Board on the 27th of January, 2021 and signed on its behalf by:

Sola Obabori

Babura Auwalu Badamasi

Group Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2016/IODN/00000015290

FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2021

The Group

The Company

Fair Value of

Fair Value of

Equity

Equity

Instrument

Instrument

Issued

designated at

Issued

Retained

designated at

Capital

Share Premium

Retained Earnings

FVOCI

Total

Capital

Share Premium

Earnings

FVOCI

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

As at 1st April 2021

463,176

1,437,001

2,330,978

1,794

4,232,949

As at 1st April 2021

463,176

1,437,001

1,568,728

1,794

3,470,699

Profit for the year

210,228

210,228

Profit for the year

135,345

135,345

Other comprehensive income:

Other comprehensive income:

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on

defined benefit plan

defined benefit plan

-

-

Dividend

-

-

Dividend

-

-

As at 31st December, 2021

463,176

1,437,001

2,541,206

1,794

4,443,176

As at 31st December, 2021

463,176

1,437,001

1,704,073

1,794

3,606,044

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 31 March 2021

Fair Value of

For the year ended 31 March 2021

Fair Value of

Equity

Equity

Instrument

Instrument

Issued

designated at

Issued

Retained

designated at

Capital

Share Premium

Retained Earnings

FVOCI

Total

Capital

Share Premium

Earnings

FVOCI

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

As at 1st April 2020

463,176

1,437,001

2,476,242

(140)

4,376,279

As at 1st April 2020

463,176

1,437,001

1,574,152

(140)

3,474,189

Profit for the year

150,065

150,065

Profit for the year

289,905

289,905

Other comprehensive income:

Other comprehensive income:

-

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on

defined benefit plan

28,894

28,894

defined benefit plan

28,894

28,894

Fair Value of Equity Instrument

Fair Value of Equity Instrument

designated at FVOCI

1,934

1,934

designated at FVOCI

-

1,934

1,934

Dividend

(324,223)

(324,223)

Dividend

(324,223)

(324,223)

As at 31st March 2021

463,176

1,437,001

2,330,978

1,794

4,232,949

As at 31st March 2021

463,176

1,437,001

1,568,728

1,794

3,470,699

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Red Star Express plc published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 13:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 458 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2021 150 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net cash 2021 290 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 3 340 M 8,04 M 8,05 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 936
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Olusola Obabori CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Auwalu Badamasi Babura Executive Director, Head-Finance & Administration
Suleiman Barau Chairman
Kayode Agbe Deputy GM-Domestic Operations & Sales
Frances Ndidi Akpomuka Secretary, Director & Head-Corporate Resources
