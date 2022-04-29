RED STAR EXPRESS : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022
MAJOR STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS
THE GROUP
TURNOVER
PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX
Current Period
Interim Period Jan'22 - Mar'22
N'000
Year to Date Apr'21 - Mar'22
N'000
3,464,826
12,661,799
57,187
393,638
38,887
265,698
Comparative Period
Interim Period Jan'21 - Mar'21
N'000
Year to Date Apr'20 - Mar'21
N'000
2,854,226
9,449,327
193,744
207,793
186,608
184,170
THE COMPANY
TURNOVER
PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX
Current Period
Interim Period
Year to Date Apr'21 - Mar'22
Jan'22 - Mar'22
N' 000
N' 000
2,042,696
7,375,362
59,866
260,379
39,512
175,750
Comparative Period
Interim Period
Year to Date Apr'20 - Mar'21
Jan'21 - Mar'21
N' 000
N' 000
1,662,569
5,305,647
327,721
226,489
216,296
154,013
MAJOR STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS
TOTAL ASSETS
SHAREHOLDERS FUND SHARE CAPITAL SHARE PREMIUM REVENUE RESERVE
THE GROUP
Mar-22
Mar-21
N' 000
N' 000
7,684,110
7,539,054
4,591,282
4,232,949
477,211
463,176
1,515,600
1,437,001
2,596,676
2,330,978
THE COMPANY
Mar-22
Mar-21
N' 000
N' 000
5,875,039
5,654,622
3,739,084
3,470,699
477,211
463,176
1,515,600
1,437,001
1,744,478
1,568,728
INFORMATION PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE
NO OF ORDINARY SHARES
NET ASSET (N)
EARNINGS PER SHARE (KOBO) NET ASSET PER SHARE(KOBO)
THE GROUP
Mar-22
Mar-21
954,423
926,351
4,591,283
4,232,949
28
16
481
457
THE COMPANY
Mar-22
Mar-21
954,423
926,352
3,739,085
3,470,699
18
31
405
375
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022
Note
Turnover 1
Cost of sales 3
Gross profit
Other income 2
Administrative and Other Operating
Expenses 4
Staff Gratuity 5
Depreciation & Amortisation 6 Impairment Loss
Effect of change in estimate useful life of PPE
Total operating Expences
Finance Income 7
Finance Costs 7
Profit/Loss Before interest and Tax
Interest and similar charges Provision for diminution in investments Profit/(Loss) Before Income Tax Income Tax 8.1
Profit/(Loss) from continuing operation
Profit attributable to: Owners of the company Non controlling Interests Profit for the period
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (kobo)
Diluted earnings per share (kobo)
Number of ordinary shares in issue
29
29
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31ST MARCH, 2022
ASSETS
Non Current Assets
Property Plant and |Equipments Intangible Assets
Right Of Use of Assets Long Term Prepayments
Equity instrument at fair value through OCI Investment in subsidiary
Employee Benefit asset
1999001 1999001
2022012 2022012
The Group
The Company
Total Non Current Assets
Mar-22
Note
9 10
2,822,251 47,664
11 204,175
15 78,574
11.1 2,329
11.2
Current Assets
Inventories 12
- 122,257
3,277,250
91,707
Trade debtors 13 1,938,085
Other receivables 14 1,348,283
Current prepayments 15 267,693
Due from related company 28
Cash and cash equivalents 16 761,091
Total Current Assets
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities Deferred taxation
Provision for liabilities and charges
4,406,860 7,684,110
18 150,181
Finance Lease Obligation 42,012
Interest bearing loans and borrowings 280,954
Total Non Current Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade creditors
473,146
773,791
Other creditors and accruals 17 1,624,066
Due to related companies 28
Finance Lease Obligation 91,457
Income tax liabilities 8.2 53,010
Interest bearing loans and borrowings 77,356
Total Current Liabilities
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,619,680 3,092,827
Equity
Share capital
19
477,211
Share premium 1,515,600
Retained Earnings 2,596,676
Fair value of equity instrument designated at FVOCI Total Equity
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,794 4,591,282 7,684,110
Mar-21
N'000
2,550,455
45,233
283,435
3,599
2,329 -
164,738
Mar-21
N'000
1,030,564
44,100
127,330
3,599
2,329
1,153,065
164,738
3,049,790
2,525,725
66,540 2,074,492 1,118,005 275,260 954,966
53,551
1,034,651
376,436
105,791
834,787
723,680
4,489,264
3,128,896
7,539,054
5,654,621
150,181 56,793 379,805
21,383 56,793 -
586,779
78,176
763,366 1,551,519
123,636 176,232 104,573
763,368
1,133,626
87,935
27,522
93,295
2,719,326
2,105,746
3,306,105
2,183,922
463,176 1,437,001 2,330,978 1,794
463,176 1,437,001 1,568,728 1,794
4,232,949
3,470,699
7,539,054
5,654,621
The consolidated and separate financial statements were approved by the Board on the 28th of April, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Group Managing Director FRC/2016/IODN/00000015290
Babura Auwalu Badamasi Chief Financial Officer FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022
The Group
Issued Capital Share Premium Retained Earnings Fair Value of Equity Instrument designated at FVOCI
Total As at 1st April 2021
N'000 463,176
N'000 1,437,001
N'000 2,330,978
N'000 1,794
N'000 4,232,949
Profit for the year
265,698
265,698
Other comprehensive income:
-
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan
-
Dividend
-
-
Addition in the year
As at 31st March, 2022
14,036 477,211
78,599 1,515,600
2,596,676
1,794
92,635 4,591,281
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 March 2021
Issued Capital Share Premium Retained Earnings Fair Value of Equity Instrument designated at FVOCI
Total As at 1st April 2020
N'000 463,176
N'000 1,437,001
N'000 2,476,242
N'000
(140)
N'000 4,376,279
Profit for the year
150,065 150,065
Other comprehensive income:
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan
28,894 28,894
Fair Value of Equity Instrument designated at FVOCI
1,934 1,934
Dividend
(324,223)
(324,223)
As at 31st March 2021
463,176
1,437,001
2,330,978
1,794
4,232,949
The Company
Issued Capital Share Premium Retained Earnings Fair Value of Equity Instrument designated at FVOCI
Total As at 1st April 2021
N'000 463,176
N'000 1,437,001
N'000 1,568,728
N'000 1,794
N'000 3,470,699
Profit for the year
175,750
175,750
Other comprehensive income:
-
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan
-
Dividend
-
-
Addition in the year
As at 31st March, 2022
14,035 477,211
78,599 1,515,600
1,744,478
1,794
92,635 3,739,084
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 March 2021
Issued Capital Share Premium Retained Earnings Fair Value of Equity Instrument designated at FVOCI
Total As at 1st April 2020
N'000 463,176
N'000 1,437,001
Profit for the year
N'000 1,574,152 289,905
N'000
N'000
(140)
3,474,189
289,905
Other comprehensive income:
-
Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan
28,894 28,894
Fair Value of Equity Instrument designated at FVOCI
Dividend
- (324,223)
1,934 1,934
(324,223)
As at 31st March 2021
463,176
1,437,001
1,568,728
1,794
3,470,699
