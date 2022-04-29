Log in
    REDSTAREX   NGREDSTAREX9

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

(REDSTAREX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-27
3.100 NGN   +1.64%
03/10RED STAR EXPRESS : Earnings forecast
PU
01/28Red Star Express Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/28RED STAR EXPRESS : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
RED STAR EXPRESS : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/29/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

MAJOR STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS

THE GROUP

TURNOVER

PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX

Current Period

Interim Period Jan'22 - Mar'22

N'000

Year to Date Apr'21 - Mar'22

N'000

3,464,826

12,661,799

57,187

393,638

38,887

265,698

Comparative Period

Interim Period Jan'21 - Mar'21

N'000

Year to Date Apr'20 - Mar'21

N'000

2,854,226

9,449,327

193,744

207,793

186,608

184,170

THE COMPANY

TURNOVER

PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX

Current Period

Interim Period

Year to Date Apr'21 - Mar'22

Jan'22 - Mar'22

N' 000

N' 000

2,042,696

7,375,362

59,866

260,379

39,512

175,750

Comparative Period

Interim Period

Year to Date Apr'20 - Mar'21

Jan'21 - Mar'21

N' 000

N' 000

1,662,569

5,305,647

327,721

226,489

216,296

154,013

MAJOR STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS

TOTAL ASSETS

SHAREHOLDERS FUND SHARE CAPITAL SHARE PREMIUM REVENUE RESERVE

THE GROUP

Mar-22

Mar-21

N' 000

N' 000

7,684,110

7,539,054

4,591,282

4,232,949

477,211

463,176

1,515,600

1,437,001

2,596,676

2,330,978

THE COMPANY

Mar-22

Mar-21

N' 000

N' 000

5,875,039

5,654,622

3,739,084

3,470,699

477,211

463,176

1,515,600

1,437,001

1,744,478

1,568,728

INFORMATION PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE

NO OF ORDINARY SHARES

NET ASSET (N)

EARNINGS PER SHARE (KOBO) NET ASSET PER SHARE(KOBO)

THE GROUP

Mar-22

Mar-21

954,423

926,351

4,591,283

4,232,949

28

16

481

457

THE COMPANY

Mar-22

Mar-21

954,423

926,352

3,739,085

3,470,699

18

31

405

375

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

Note

Turnover 1

Cost of sales 3

Gross profit

Other income 2

Administrative and Other Operating

Expenses 4

Staff Gratuity 5

Depreciation & Amortisation 6 Impairment Loss

Effect of change in estimate useful life of PPE

Total operating Expences

Finance Income 7

Finance Costs 7

Profit/Loss Before interest and Tax

Interest and similar charges Provision for diminution in investments Profit/(Loss) Before Income TaxIncome Tax 8.1

Profit/(Loss) from continuing operation

Profit attributable to: Owners of the company Non controlling Interests Profit for the period

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (kobo)

Diluted earnings per share (kobo)

Number of ordinary shares in issue

29

29

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31ST MARCH, 2022

ASSETS

Non Current Assets

Property Plant and |Equipments Intangible Assets

Right Of Use of Assets Long Term Prepayments

Equity instrument at fair value through OCI Investment in subsidiary

Employee Benefit asset

1999001 1999001

2022012 2022012

The Group

The Company

Total Non Current Assets

Mar-22

Note

9 10

2,822,251 47,664

11 204,175

15 78,574

11.1 2,329

11.2

Current Assets

Inventories 12

- 122,257

3,277,250

91,707

Trade debtors 13 1,938,085

Other receivables 14 1,348,283

Current prepayments 15 267,693

Due from related company 28

Cash and cash equivalents 16 761,091

Total Current Assets

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities Deferred taxation

Provision for liabilities and charges

4,406,860 7,684,110

18 150,181

Finance Lease Obligation 42,012

Interest bearing loans and borrowings 280,954

Total Non Current Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade creditors

473,146

773,791

Other creditors and accruals 17 1,624,066

Due to related companies 28

Finance Lease Obligation 91,457

Income tax liabilities 8.2 53,010

Interest bearing loans and borrowings 77,356

Total Current Liabilities

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,619,680 3,092,827

Equity

Share capital

19

477,211

Share premium 1,515,600

Retained Earnings 2,596,676

Fair value of equity instrument designated at FVOCI Total Equity

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,794 4,591,282 7,684,110

Mar-21

N'000

2,550,455

45,233

283,435

3,599

2,329 -

164,738

Mar-21

N'000

1,030,564

44,100

127,330

3,599

2,329

1,153,065

164,738

3,049,790

2,525,725

66,540 2,074,492 1,118,005 275,260 954,966

53,551

1,034,651

376,436

105,791

834,787

723,680

4,489,264

3,128,896

7,539,054

5,654,621

150,181 56,793 379,805

21,383 56,793 -

586,779

78,176

763,366 1,551,519

123,636 176,232 104,573

763,368

1,133,626

87,935

27,522

93,295

2,719,326

2,105,746

3,306,105

2,183,922

463,176 1,437,001 2,330,978 1,794

463,176 1,437,001 1,568,728 1,794

4,232,949

3,470,699

7,539,054

5,654,621

The consolidated and separate financial statements were approved by the Board on the 28th of April, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Sola Obabori

Group Managing Director FRC/2016/IODN/00000015290

Babura Auwalu Badamasi Chief Financial Officer FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

The Group

Issued CapitalShare PremiumRetained EarningsFair Value of Equity Instrument designated at FVOCI

TotalAs at 1st April 2021

N'000 463,176

N'000 1,437,001

N'000 2,330,978

N'000 1,794

N'000 4,232,949

Profit for the year

265,698

265,698

Other comprehensive income:

-

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan

-

Dividend

-

-

Addition in the year

As at 31st March, 2022

14,036 477,211

78,599 1,515,600

2,596,676

1,794

92,635 4,591,281

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 March 2021

Issued CapitalShare PremiumRetained EarningsFair Value of Equity Instrument designated at FVOCI

TotalAs at 1st April 2020

N'000 463,176

N'000 1,437,001

N'000 2,476,242

N'000

(140)

N'000 4,376,279

Profit for the year

150,065 150,065

Other comprehensive income:

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan

28,894 28,894

Fair Value of Equity Instrument designated at FVOCI

1,934 1,934

Dividend

(324,223)

(324,223)

As at 31st March 2021

463,176

1,437,001

2,330,978

1,794

4,232,949

The Company

Issued CapitalShare PremiumRetained EarningsFair Value of Equity Instrument designated at FVOCI

TotalAs at 1st April 2021

N'000 463,176

N'000 1,437,001

N'000 1,568,728

N'000 1,794

N'000 3,470,699

Profit for the year

175,750

175,750

Other comprehensive income:

-

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan

-

Dividend

-

-

Addition in the year

As at 31st March, 2022

14,035 477,211

78,599 1,515,600

1,744,478

1,794

92,635 3,739,084

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 March 2021

Issued CapitalShare PremiumRetained EarningsFair Value of Equity Instrument designated at FVOCI

TotalAs at 1st April 2020

N'000 463,176

N'000 1,437,001

Profit for the year

N'000 1,574,152 289,905

N'000

N'000

(140)

3,474,189

289,905

Other comprehensive income:

-

Re-measurement gain/(loss) on defined benefit plan

28,894 28,894

Fair Value of Equity Instrument designated at FVOCI

Dividend

- (324,223)

1,934 1,934

(324,223)

As at 31st March 2021

463,176

1,437,001

1,568,728

1,794

3,470,699

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Red Star Express plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
