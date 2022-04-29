RED STAR EXPRESS : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

MAJOR STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS

THE GROUP

TURNOVER

PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX

Current Period Interim Period Jan'22 - Mar'22 N'000 Year to Date Apr'21 - Mar'22 N'000 3,464,826 12,661,799 57,187 393,638 38,887 265,698

Comparative Period Interim Period Jan'21 - Mar'21 N'000 Year to Date Apr'20 - Mar'21 N'000 2,854,226 9,449,327 193,744 207,793 186,608 184,170

THE COMPANY

TURNOVER

PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX PROFIT/LOSS AFTER TAX

Current Period Interim Period Year to Date Apr'21 - Mar'22 Jan'22 - Mar'22 N' 000 N' 000 2,042,696 7,375,362 59,866 260,379 39,512 175,750

Comparative Period Interim Period Year to Date Apr'20 - Mar'21 Jan'21 - Mar'21 N' 000 N' 000 1,662,569 5,305,647 327,721 226,489 216,296 154,013

MAJOR STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS

TOTAL ASSETS

SHAREHOLDERS FUND SHARE CAPITAL SHARE PREMIUM REVENUE RESERVE

THE GROUP Mar-22 Mar-21 N' 000 N' 000 7,684,110 7,539,054 4,591,282 4,232,949 477,211 463,176 1,515,600 1,437,001 2,596,676 2,330,978

THE COMPANY Mar-22 Mar-21 N' 000 N' 000 5,875,039 5,654,622 3,739,084 3,470,699 477,211 463,176 1,515,600 1,437,001 1,744,478 1,568,728

INFORMATION PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE

NO OF ORDINARY SHARES

NET ASSET (N)

EARNINGS PER SHARE (KOBO) NET ASSET PER SHARE(KOBO)

THE GROUP Mar-22 Mar-21 954,423 926,351 4,591,283 4,232,949 28 16 481 457

THE COMPANY Mar-22 Mar-21 954,423 926,352 3,739,085 3,470,699 18 31 405 375

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

Note

Turnover 1

Cost of sales 3

Gross profit

Other income 2

Administrative and Other Operating

Expenses 4

Staff Gratuity 5

Depreciation & Amortisation 6 Impairment Loss

Effect of change in estimate useful life of PPE

Total operating Expences

Finance Income 7

Finance Costs 7

Profit/Loss Before interest and Tax

Interest and similar charges Provision for diminution in investments Profit/(Loss) Before Income TaxIncome Tax 8.1

Profit/(Loss) from continuing operation

Profit attributable to: Owners of the company Non controlling Interests Profit for the period

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (kobo)

Diluted earnings per share (kobo)

Number of ordinary shares in issue

29

29

RED STAR EXPRESS PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31ST MARCH, 2022

ASSETS

Non Current Assets

Property Plant and |Equipments Intangible Assets

Right Of Use of Assets Long Term Prepayments

Equity instrument at fair value through OCI Investment in subsidiary

Employee Benefit asset

1999001 1999001

2022012 2022012

The Group

The Company

Total Non Current Assets

Mar-22

Note

9 10

2,822,251 47,664

11 204,175

15 78,574

11.1 2,329

11.2

Current Assets

Inventories 12

- 122,257

3,277,250

91,707

Trade debtors 13 1,938,085

Other receivables 14 1,348,283

Current prepayments 15 267,693

Due from related company 28

Cash and cash equivalents 16 761,091

Total Current Assets

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities Deferred taxation

Provision for liabilities and charges

4,406,860 7,684,110

18 150,181

Finance Lease Obligation 42,012

Interest bearing loans and borrowings 280,954

Total Non Current Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade creditors

473,146

773,791

Other creditors and accruals 17 1,624,066

Due to related companies 28

Finance Lease Obligation 91,457

Income tax liabilities 8.2 53,010

Interest bearing loans and borrowings 77,356

Total Current Liabilities

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,619,680 3,092,827

Equity

Share capital

19

477,211

Share premium 1,515,600

Retained Earnings 2,596,676

Fair value of equity instrument designated at FVOCI Total Equity

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,794 4,591,282 7,684,110

Mar-21 N'000 2,550,455 45,233 283,435 3,599 2,329 - 164,738 Mar-21 N'000 1,030,564 44,100 127,330 3,599 2,329 1,153,065 164,738 3,049,790 2,525,725 66,540 2,074,492 1,118,005 275,260 954,966 53,551 1,034,651 376,436 105,791 834,787 723,680 4,489,264 3,128,896 7,539,054 5,654,621 150,181 56,793 379,805 21,383 56,793 - 586,779 78,176 763,366 1,551,519 123,636 176,232 104,573 763,368 1,133,626 87,935 27,522 93,295 2,719,326 2,105,746 3,306,105 2,183,922 463,176 1,437,001 2,330,978 1,794 463,176 1,437,001 1,568,728 1,794 4,232,949 3,470,699 7,539,054 5,654,621

The consolidated and separate financial statements were approved by the Board on the 28th of April, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Sola Obabori

Group Managing Director FRC/2016/IODN/00000015290

Babura Auwalu Badamasi Chief Financial Officer FRC/2016/ICAN/00000014402