Contents
Page
Corporate information
1
Directors' report
2
Corporate Governance Report
7
Statement of directors responsibilities in relation to the consolidated and separate financial statements
10
Statement of corporate responsibility for the consolidated and separate financial statements
11
Audit Committee Report
12
Independent auditor's report
13
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
17
Consolidated and separate statements of financial position
18
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
19
Separate statement of changes in equity
20
Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows
21
Notes to the financial statements
22
Other national disclosures
70
- Value added statement - Group
71
- Value added statement - Company
72
- Group financial summary
73
- Company financial summary
74
Corporate information
Board of Directors:
Suleiman Barau (OON)
Chairman
Auwalu Badamasi Babura
Group Managing Director/CEO
Ejekam Charles
Executive Director
Chioma Sideso
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sulaiman Lawan Koguna
Non-Executive Director
Peter Surulere Aletor
Non-Executive Director
Chukwuemeka Ndu
Non-Executive Director
Registered office:
70, International Airport Road Lagos.
Tel: 01-2715670
Email: enquiries@redstarplc.com
http://www.redstarplc.com
Registration number:
RC No. 200303
FRC number:
FRC/2012/0000000000253
Company secretary:
Frances Ndidi Akpomuka
70, International Airport Road Lagos.
Company registrar:
Coronation Registrars Limited
Plot 09, Amodu Ojikutu Street
Victoria Island Lagos
Company solicitor:
Uwensuyi Edosomwan & Co.
254A, Ikorodu Crescent
Dolphin Estate
Ikoyi, Lagos
Independent auditor:
KPMG Professional Services
KPMG Tower
Bishop Aboyade Cole Street
Victoria Island, Lagos
Bankers:
Access Bank Plc
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
Fidelity Bank Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
First City Monument Bank Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Heritage Bank Plc
Jaiz Bank Plc
Keystone Bank Limited
Parallex Bank Limited
Polaris Bank Limited
Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc
Sterling Bank
UBA Plc
Union Bank Plc
Unity Bank Plc
Wema Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Tax Identification Number:
02460096-0001
Directors' report
for the year ended 31 March 2023
- Financial statements
The Directors present their annual report on the affairs of Red Star Express Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("together, the Group"), together with the consolidated and separate financial statements and independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 March 2023.
- Legal form
Red Star Express Plc was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th of July 1992 under the name, Red Star Express Nigeria Limited and commenced business operations on 12th of October 1992. The Company was subsequently converted to a Public Company in July 2007 and had its shares listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on November 14, 2007.
The Company has three (3) wholly owned subsidiaries; Red Star Logistics Limited, Red Star Freight Limited and Red Star Support Services Limited. The results of the Company's subsidiaries have been consolidated in these financial statements.
- Principal activities
The Group is principally engaged in the provision of courier services, mail management services, freight services, logistics, ware housing and general haulage.
- Results for the year
The performance of the Group and Company during the year under review as compared with the previous year is as follows:
Group
Company
in thousands of naira
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
13,874,604
12,598,817
7,256,901
7,399,350
Operating profit
Profit before taxation
Income tax expense
Profit for the year
- Property, plant and equipment
Information relating to changes in property plant and equipment is disclosed in Note 10 to these consolidated and separate financial statements.
- Dividend
The Directors are pleased to recommend to shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting the declaration of dividend payment of 15 kobo (2022: 7.5K). This dividend, if approved, is subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax.
Directors' report (cont'd)
for the year ended 31 March 2023
- Directors
The Directors who served during the year to the date of this report are:
Names of Directors
Designation
Suleiman Barau (OON)
Chairman
Auwalu Badamasi Babura
Group Managing Director/CEO
Ejekam Charles
Executive Director
Chioma Sideso
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sulaiman Lawan Koguna
Non-Executive Director
Peter Surulere Aletor
Non-Executive Director
Chukwuemeka Ndu
Non-Executive Director
- Record of director's attendance
In accordance with the provisions of Section 284(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, the record of the Directors' attendance at Directors' meetings during the year under below the tables review are hereby disclosed. The Directors have a formal schedule of meetings and met a total of five (5) times in the year under review. The table below shows the number of meetings (including Board and Board Committees) attended by each Director.
Frequency and Attendance of Board Meetings Board Meetings Attendance
2022
2023
Directors
28-Apr
26-Jun
10-Aug
27-Oct
21-Feb
Suleiman Barau (OON)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Auwalu Badamasi Babura
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Ejekam Charles
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Chioma Sideso
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Sulaiman Lawan Koguna
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Peter Surulere Aletor
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Chukwuemeka Ndu
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Audit Committeee
2022
2023
22-Apr
23-Apr
24-Jul
24-Oct
1-Jan
26-Jan23-Mar
Moses Ogundeji
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Cyril Ugwumadu
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Kolawole Amoo
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Sulaiman Koguna
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Chukwuemeka Ndu
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Peter Surulere Aletor
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Chukwuemeka Ndu
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Strategy & Business Development Committee
2022
27-Jul
6-Oct
24-Jul
Moses Ogundeji
Yes
Yes
Yes
Cyril Ugwumadu
Yes
Yes
Yes
Kolawole Amoo
Yes
Yes
Yes
Sulaiman Koguna
Yes
Yes
Yes
Chukwuemeka Ndu
Yes
Yes
Yes
Peter Surulere Aletor
Yes
Yes
Yes
Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee
2022
27-Jul
Sulaiman Koguna
Yes
Chioma Sideso
Yes
Peter Aletor
Yes
