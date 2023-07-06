Red Star Express Plc

Contents

Page

Corporate information

1

Directors' report

2

Corporate Governance Report

7

Statement of directors responsibilities in relation to the consolidated and separate financial statements

10

Statement of corporate responsibility for the consolidated and separate financial statements

11

Audit Committee Report

12

Independent auditor's report

13

Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

17

Consolidated and separate statements of financial position

18

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

19

Separate statement of changes in equity

20

Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows

21

Notes to the financial statements

22

Other national disclosures

70

- Value added statement - Group

71

- Value added statement - Company

72

- Group financial summary

73

- Company financial summary

74

Red Star Express Plc

Annual Report

31 March 2023

Corporate information

Board of Directors:

Suleiman Barau (OON)

Chairman

Auwalu Badamasi Babura

Group Managing Director/CEO

Ejekam Charles

Executive Director

Chioma Sideso

Independent Non-Executive Director

Sulaiman Lawan Koguna

Non-Executive Director

Peter Surulere Aletor

Non-Executive Director

Chukwuemeka Ndu

Non-Executive Director

Registered office:

70, International Airport Road Lagos.

Tel: 01-2715670

Email: enquiries@redstarplc.com

http://www.redstarplc.com

Registration number:

RC No. 200303

FRC number:

FRC/2012/0000000000253

Company secretary:

Frances Ndidi Akpomuka

70, International Airport Road Lagos.

Company registrar:

Coronation Registrars Limited

Plot 09, Amodu Ojikutu Street

Victoria Island Lagos

Company solicitor:

Uwensuyi Edosomwan & Co.

254A, Ikorodu Crescent

Dolphin Estate

Ikoyi, Lagos

Independent auditor:

KPMG Professional Services

KPMG Tower

Bishop Aboyade Cole Street

Victoria Island, Lagos

Bankers:

Access Bank Plc

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

Fidelity Bank Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

First City Monument Bank Plc

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Heritage Bank Plc

Jaiz Bank Plc

Keystone Bank Limited

Parallex Bank Limited

Polaris Bank Limited

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

Sterling Bank

UBA Plc

Union Bank Plc

Unity Bank Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Tax Identification Number:

02460096-0001

Directors' report

for the year ended 31 March 2023

  • Financial statements
    The Directors present their annual report on the affairs of Red Star Express Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("together, the Group"), together with the consolidated and separate financial statements and independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 March 2023.
  • Legal form
    Red Star Express Plc was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 10th of July 1992 under the name, Red Star Express Nigeria Limited and commenced business operations on 12th of October 1992. The Company was subsequently converted to a Public Company in July 2007 and had its shares listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on November 14, 2007.
    The Company has three (3) wholly owned subsidiaries; Red Star Logistics Limited, Red Star Freight Limited and Red Star Support Services Limited. The results of the Company's subsidiaries have been consolidated in these financial statements.
  • Principal activities
    The Group is principally engaged in the provision of courier services, mail management services, freight services, logistics, ware housing and general haulage.
  • Results for the year
    The performance of the Group and Company during the year under review as compared with the previous year is as follows:

Group

Company

in thousands of naira

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

13,874,604

12,598,817

7,256,901

7,399,350

Operating profit

Profit before taxation

Income tax expense

Profit for the year

  • Property, plant and equipment
    Information relating to changes in property plant and equipment is disclosed in Note 10 to these consolidated and separate financial statements.
  • Dividend
    The Directors are pleased to recommend to shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting the declaration of dividend payment of 15 kobo (2022: 7.5K). This dividend, if approved, is subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax.

Directors' report (cont'd)

for the year ended 31 March 2023

  • Directors
    The Directors who served during the year to the date of this report are:

Names of Directors

Designation

Suleiman Barau (OON)

Chairman

Auwalu Badamasi Babura

Group Managing Director/CEO

Ejekam Charles

Executive Director

Chioma Sideso

Independent Non-Executive Director

Sulaiman Lawan Koguna

Non-Executive Director

Peter Surulere Aletor

Non-Executive Director

Chukwuemeka Ndu

Non-Executive Director

  • Record of director's attendance
    In accordance with the provisions of Section 284(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, the record of the Directors' attendance at Directors' meetings during the year under below the tables review are hereby disclosed. The Directors have a formal schedule of meetings and met a total of five (5) times in the year under review. The table below shows the number of meetings (including Board and Board Committees) attended by each Director.
    Frequency and Attendance of Board Meetings Board Meetings Attendance

2022

2023

Directors

28-Apr

26-Jun

10-Aug

27-Oct

21-Feb

Suleiman Barau (OON)

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Auwalu Badamasi Babura

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Ejekam Charles

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Chioma Sideso

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Sulaiman Lawan Koguna

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Peter Surulere Aletor

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Chukwuemeka Ndu

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Audit Committeee

2022

2023

22-Apr

23-Apr

24-Jul

24-Oct

1-Jan

26-Jan23-Mar

Moses Ogundeji

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Cyril Ugwumadu

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Kolawole Amoo

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Sulaiman Koguna

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Chukwuemeka Ndu

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Peter Surulere Aletor

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Chukwuemeka Ndu

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Strategy & Business Development Committee

2022

27-Jul

6-Oct

24-Jul

Moses Ogundeji

Yes

Yes

Yes

Cyril Ugwumadu

Yes

Yes

Yes

Kolawole Amoo

Yes

Yes

Yes

Sulaiman Koguna

Yes

Yes

Yes

Chukwuemeka Ndu

Yes

Yes

Yes

Peter Surulere Aletor

Yes

Yes

Yes

Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee

2022

27-Jul

Sulaiman Koguna

Yes

Chioma Sideso

Yes

Peter Aletor

Yes

