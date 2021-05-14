Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1528   CNE100001ZS2

RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.

(1528)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Red Star Macalline : (1) CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - DISPOSAL OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES; AND (2) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO FACTORING CONTRACT UNDER RULE 14A.60 OF THE LISTING RULES

05/14/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.

紅星美凱龍家居集團股份有限公司

(A sino-foreign joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1528)

    1. CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - DISPOSAL OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES;
      AND
  2. CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO FACTORING CONTRACT

UNDER RULE 14A.60 OF THE LISTING RULES

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - DISPOSAL OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES

The Company announced that, on 14 May 2021, the Company and RSM Holding entered into an equity transfer agreement in relation to Red Star Financial Leasing, pursuant to which the Company agreed to dispose of, and RSM Holding agreed to acquire a 100% equity interest in Red Star Financial Leasing; on the same date, the Company and RSM Holding entered into an equity transfer agreement in relation to Red Star Commercial Factoring, pursuant to which the Company agreed to dispose of, and RSM Holding agreed to acquire a 100% equity interest in Red Star Commercial Factoring.

Upon the completion of the Disposals, the Target Companies will no longer be wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company and their consolidated financial results will not be consolidated into the financial results of the Group.

1

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the Purchaser is a controlling shareholder of the Company, the Purchaser is a connected person of the Company. Therefore in accordance with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, the Disposals between the Purchaser and the Company constitute connected transactions of the Company. As the highest applicable percentage ratio calculated on an aggregated basis in respect of the Disposals on an aggregated basis is more than 0.1% but less than 5% in accordance with Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the above transactions are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, but are exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement.

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS UNDER RULE 14A.60 OF THE LISTING RULES

Before the date of this announcement, Red Star Commercial Factoring entered into a commercial factoring contract with Sunan Construction. Accordingly, Red Star Commercial Factoring has provided and will continue to provide Sunan Construction with accounts receivable financing services after the completion of Disposal II.

Immediately following the completion of Disposal II, Red Star Commercial Factoring will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the controlling shareholder of the Company (RSM Holding). Therefore, Red Star Commercial Factoring will become a connected person of the Company, and the Factoring Contract and the transactions thereunder will become the continuing connected transactions of the Company in accordance with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

In accordance with Rule 14A.60 of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to comply with the applicable annual review and disclosure requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules regarding such continuing connected transaction, including issuance of announcements and annual reporting. The Company will comply in full with all applicable reporting, disclosure and, if applicable, independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules upon any variation or renewal of the Factoring Contract.

  1. DISPOSAL OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES
    Reference is made to the overseas regulatory announcements issued by the Company on 5 February 2021 and 24 February 2021 in relation to the undertakings of the Company as to its quasi-financial business and the undertakings of RSM Holding as to support for the arrangement to dispose of the quasi-financial business of the Company.
    The Company announced that, on 14 May 2021, the Company and RSM Holding entered into an equity transfer agreement in relation to Red Star Financial Leasing ("Transaction Agreement I"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to dispose of, and RSM Holding agreed to acquire a 100% equity interest in Red Star Financial Leasing ("Disposal I"); on the same date, the Company and RSM Holding entered into an equity transfer agreement in relation to Red Star Commercial Factoring ("Transaction Agreement II"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to dispose of, and RSM Holding agreed to acquire a 100% equity interest in Red Star Commercial Factoring ("Disposal II", and together with Disposal I, "Disposals").

2

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO SHANGHAI RED STAR MACALLINE FINANCIAL LEASING COMPANY LIMITED

Date:

14 May 2021

Parties:

(1)

The Company (as the Seller)

(2)

RSM Holding (as the Purchaser)

(3)

Red Star Financial Leasing (as the Target Company)

Subject:

100% equity interest in Red Star Financial Leasing

Consideration:

The

consideration for Disposal I is RMB1,005,574,100

("Consideration I"), which is arrived at after arm's length

negotiations between the parties with reference to the appraised

value of all interests of shareholders of Red Star Financial Leasing

as of Valuation Reference date being RMB1,005,574,100. The

evaluation results above have been evaluated and determined by an

independent valuer based on the asset-based method.

Conditions precedent

The

obligation of the Purchaser to pay the transaction price is

to closing:

conditional upon the satisfaction of each of the following conditions

or obtaining of a written waiver from the Purchaser at or prior to

the closing:

(1)

Disposal I is considered and approved by competent internal

decision-making bodies of the Purchaser and the Seller;

(2)

A possible third - party license, approval, consent,

authorization, filing or waiver is obtained for Disposal I, if

necessary;

(3)

Shareholder decisions and/or board resolutions of Red Star

Financial Leasing are made in relation to the consent to

Disposal I, the amendments to the articles of association

of Red Star Financial Leasing according to Disposal I, the

election or appointment of persons designated by the Purchaser

as directors, supervisors and senior management members;

(4)

The Seller and Red Star Financial Leasing shall go through

handover procedures with the Purchaser, including but not

limited to the confirmation of the final amount of debts owed

by the Seller to Red Star Financial Leasing, and the delivery of certificates, licenses, financial books, company seals and financial seals of Red Star Financial Leasing to the Purchaser;

3

(5) During the period from the date of signing the Transaction

Agreement I to the closing date, all representations and

warranties made by the parties under the Transaction

Agreement I are true, complete and accurate in all aspects,

and there is no breach of the Transaction Agreement I by the

parties;

(6) The Seller provides the Purchaser with a certificate proving

that the above closing conditions are satisfied, and issues a

letter of confirmation that all relevant conditions are satisfied.

Closing method:

(1) The Purchaser has the right to specify as the closing date

for Disposal I ("Closing Date I"), any date within ten (10)

working days following the satisfaction of all of the conditions

precedent to closing or the grant by the Purchaser of a written

waiver of the conditions precedent to closing, which are not

satisfied, and notify the Seller of the same;

(2) The consideration shall be paid as follows:

A. The Purchaser shall pay the Seller, the first tranche of

the equity transfer price of RMB854,737,985 ("First-

Tranche Equity Transfer Price I"), on the closing date,

which is 85% of the Consideration I;

B. The Purchaser shall pay the Seller, the remaining equity

transfer price ("Remaining Equity Transfer Price I")

of RMB150,836,115, within 10 working days following

the completion by Red Star Financial Leasing of the

industrial and commercial registration and filing of

change.

(3) The Purchaser will, on the Closing Date I, acquire the claim

against the Seller transferred by Red Star Financial Leasing,

and the parties further acknowledge and agree that, on

each payment date specified in items (1) and (2) above, the

corresponding equity transfer price payable by the Purchaser to

the Seller shall be offset by an equivalent amount of the then

claim of the Purchaser against the Seller ("Offset Amount

I"), in priority; after the offset, the Purchaser shall be deemed

to have paid the Seller, the equity transfer price equal to the

Offset Amount I; if the then claim of the Purchaser against the

Seller fails to cover the total equity transfer price, the Purchaser

shall pay the Seller in cash, the corresponding equity transfer

price which is not offset, on the payment dates specified in

items (1) and (2) above.

4

Liabilities for breach: If any party breaches the Transaction Agreement I, leading to the failure to perform the Transaction Agreement I or inability to sufficiently perform the Transaction Agreement I, the breaching party shall assume the liability arising out of the breach and shall compensate the actual loss of the non-breaching party in full. The liabilities arising out of the breach of the Transaction Agreement I by all the parties shall be assumed by the parties respectively.

If the default of any party leads to the failure to go through the reporting, approval, transfer and closing procedures for the proposed equity interest transfer as specified in the Transaction Agreement I, the defaulting party shall compensate the actual loss of the non- defaulting party in full.

If the failure to transfer the equity interests is due to force majeure and reasons not attributable to any party, the parties are not legally liable to the other parties.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO SHANGHAI RED STAR MACALLINE COMMERCIAL FACTORING COMPANY LIMITED

Date:

14 May 2021

Parties:

(1)

The Company (as the Seller)

(2)

RSM Holding (as the Purchaser)

(3)

Red Star Commercial Factoring (as the Target Company)

Subject:

100% equity interest in Red Star Commercial Factoring

Consideration:

T h e

c o n s i d e r a t i o n f o r D i s p o s a l I I i s R M B203,534,800

("Consideration II"), which is arrived at after arm's length

negotiations between the parties with reference to the appraised

value of all interests of shareholders of Red Star Commercial

Factoring as of Valuation Reference Date being RMB203,534,800.

The evaluation results above have been evaluated and determined by

an independent valuer based on the asset-based method.

Conditions precedent

The

obligation of the Purchaser to pay the transaction price is

to closing:

conditional upon the satisfaction of each of the following conditions

or obtaining of a written waiver from the Purchaser at or prior to the

closing:

(1)

Disposal II is considered and approved by competent internal

decision-making bodies of the Purchaser and the Seller;

(2)

A possible third-party license, approval, consent, authorization,

filing or waiver is obtained for Disposal II, if necessary;

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Red Star Macalline Group Corp. Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.
12:23pRED STAR MACALLINE  : (1) connected transactions - disposal of two subsidiaries;..
PU
04/30RED STAR MACALLINE  : First Quarter Profit Nearly Doubles as Revenue Rises
MT
04/30RED STAR MACALLINE  : Reports 32% Jump in First-Quarter Revenue of Portfolio Sho..
MT
04/29RED STAR MACALLINE  : Announcement on the operating statistics for the first qua..
PU
04/29RED STAR MACALLINE  : Results announcement for the three months ended 31 march 2..
PU
04/19RED STAR MACALLINE  : Announcement on proposed extension of validity period of t..
PU
04/19RED STAR MACALLINE  : Proxy form - for the h shareholders' class meeting to be h..
PU
04/19RED STAR MACALLINE  : Proxy form - for the 2020 annual general meeting to be hel..
PU
04/19RED STAR MACALLINE  : Notice of the 2020 annual general meeting
PU
04/19RED STAR MACALLINE  : Notice of the h shareholders' class meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 280 M 2 840 M 2 840 M
Net income 2021 4 362 M 678 M 678 M
Net Debt 2021 40 801 M 6 339 M 6 339 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 39 854 M 5 130 M 6 192 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 25 201
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,19 CNY
Last Close Price 4,48 CNY
Spread / Highest target -0,67%
Spread / Average Target -6,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Xing Che Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Shi Chang Xi Chief Financial Officer
Ning Pan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwan Hung Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Tao Zheng Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-4.88%5 089
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.22.51%349 899
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.24.81%143 680
KINGFISHER PLC33.62%10 664
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-0.73%5 706
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD18.59%5 625