Red Star Macalline : (1) CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - DISPOSAL OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES; AND (2) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO FACTORING CONTRACT UNDER RULE 14A.60 OF THE LISTING RULES

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the Purchaser is a controlling shareholder of the Company, the Purchaser is a connected person of the Company. Therefore in accordance with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, the Disposals between the Purchaser and the Company constitute connected transactions of the Company. As the highest applicable percentage ratio calculated on an aggregated basis in respect of the Disposals on an aggregated basis is more than 0.1% but less than 5% in accordance with Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the above transactions are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, but are exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement.

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS UNDER RULE 14A.60 OF THE LISTING RULES

Before the date of this announcement, Red Star Commercial Factoring entered into a commercial factoring contract with Sunan Construction. Accordingly, Red Star Commercial Factoring has provided and will continue to provide Sunan Construction with accounts receivable financing services after the completion of Disposal II.

Immediately following the completion of Disposal II, Red Star Commercial Factoring will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the controlling shareholder of the Company (RSM Holding). Therefore, Red Star Commercial Factoring will become a connected person of the Company, and the Factoring Contract and the transactions thereunder will become the continuing connected transactions of the Company in accordance with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

In accordance with Rule 14A.60 of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to comply with the applicable annual review and disclosure requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules regarding such continuing connected transaction, including issuance of announcements and annual reporting. The Company will comply in full with all applicable reporting, disclosure and, if applicable, independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules upon any variation or renewal of the Factoring Contract.