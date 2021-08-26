Log in
    RDVT   US75704L1044

RED VIOLET, INC.

(RDVT)
Red Violet : Company Presentation August 2021

08/26/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Company Overview

August 2021

© R e d V i o l e t , I n c . A l l R i g h t s R e s e r v e d .

Cautionary Statement

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include non-historical statements about our expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including: the risks set forth under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on March 10, 2021, as may be supplemented or amended by red violet's other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on red violet's expectations as of the date of this presentation and speak only as of the date of this presentation. red violet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Without limiting the foregoing, the inclusion of the financial projections in this presentation should not be regarded as an indication that the Company considered, or now considers, them to be a reliable prediction of the future results. The financial projections were not prepared with a view towards public disclosure or with a view to complying with the published guidelines of the Securities Exchange Commission, the guidelines established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants with respect to prospective financial information, or with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Neither the Company's independent auditors, nor any other independent accountants, have compiled, examined or performed any procedures with respect to the financial projections, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on such information or its achievability. Although the financial projections were prepared based on assumptions and estimates that the Company's management believes are reasonable, the Company provides no assurance that the assumptions made in preparing the financial projections will prove accurate or that actual results will be consistent with these financial projections. Projections of this type involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved.

Management evaluates the financial performance of our business on a variety of key indicators, including non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure equal to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding interest income, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, litigation costs, insurance proceeds in relation to settled litigation, transition service income, write-off of long-lived assets and others. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted gross profit as revenue less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

2

© R e d V i o l e t , I n c . A l l R i g h t s R e s e r v e d .

red violet at a Glance

March 26, 2018

$39M

Initial Listing

TTM Revenue(1)

NASDAQ: RDVT

75%

Ticker Symbol

Adj. Gross Margin(1)

6,000+

81%

Customers

Contractual Revenue(1)

  1. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Most Advanced Identity Intelligence Platform

Cloud-native platform delivering greater intelligence and unparalleled insight for decision-making capabilities

Scalable and Efficient

Quick and cost-effective deployment that is scalable to virtually unlimited capacity and performance

Large and Growing Market

Numerous expansion and increased penetration opportunities

Designed with Security in Mind

Built in a secure payment card industry (PCI) compliant environment

Proven Management Team

Highly experienced management team with track record of scaling businesses

Our Brands

Leading analytics and information solutions

Instant knowledge to help Real

provider delivering actionable intelligence

Estate professionals better

to the risk management industry

understand and address risk

3

© R e d V i o l e t , I n c . A l l R i g h t s R e s e r v e d .

Seasoned Management Team With Deep Data and Analytics Industry Experience

Name and Title

Biography

Prior Experience

Derek Dubner

Over 20 years of experience in the data and analytics industry

CEO

Built leading information management companies which sold for an

aggregate value of approximately $1 billion

James Reilly

Over 20 years of executive experience in data markets

President

Dan MacLachlan

Over 15 years of experience as the CFO of data-driven technology

CFO

companies

Jeff Dell

Over 20 years of experience in Information Security as an executive in

CIO

data-driven technology companies

Angus Macnab

Over 15 years of experience in data science, engineering, and scientific

CTO

computing

Jim Greenwell

Over 20 years of experience in the digital identity and mobility space,

working as an executive and adviser to leading identity management and

GM, Identity

information solutions providers

4

© R e d V i o l e t , I n c . A l l R i g h t s R e s e r v e d .

Challenges That Businesses Are Facing Today

Organizations are challenged by the structure, volume and disparity of data. Our platform and applications transform the way customers interact with

information, presenting connections and relevance of information otherwise unattainable, which drives actionable insights and better outcomes.

Managing

Identity

Legislative

Consumer

Risk

Verification

Compliance

Modeling

red violet's advanced

In a world of omnichannel

red violet simplifies

Understanding the consumer

analytics and enterprise

engagement, verifying a

compliance with turn-key

is more important than ever in

solutions drive successful

consumer's identity is a top

solutions that drive

a digital economy. red violet's

business decisions in

challenge. red violet

actionable insights and

consumer identity graph

real-time, providing

provides identity

better outcomes, allowing

provides connections and

organizations the ability to

intelligence that meets a

businesses to comply with

relevant characteristics,

make informed decisions

business's specific identity

government and industry

allowing businesses to build

and mitigate risk.

needs and workflow.

regulations.

strong relationships.

5

© R e d V i o l e t , I n c .

A l l R i g h t s R e s e r v e d .

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Red Violet Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 21:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
