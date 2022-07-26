Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Red Violet, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RDVT   US75704L1044

RED VIOLET, INC.

(RDVT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
20.42 USD   -6.54%
04:06pred violet to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022
GL
04:06pred violet to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022
GL
08:03aFOREWARN Partners with Bonita Springs-Estero REALTORS®
GL
Summary 
Summary

red violet to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022

07/26/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
BOCA RATON, Fla., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The Company will host its conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update.

The conference call information is listed below. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investors section of the red violet website at www.redviolet.com. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION
WHEN: TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022 at 4:30pm ET
DOMESTIC DIAL-IN: (866) 374-5140
INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN: (404) 400-0571
PASSCODE: 87751570#

Following the completion of the conference call, an archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the red violet website at www.redviolet.com.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Camilo Ramirez
Red Violet, Inc.
561-757-4500
ir@redviolet.com


All news about RED VIOLET, INC.
Financials ()
Sales 2021 44,0 M - -
Net income 2021 0,66 M - -
Net cash 2021 32,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 794x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 295 M 295 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,93x
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 63,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Derek Dubner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Patrick Reilly President
Daniel MacLachlan Chief Financial Officer
Ole Poulsen Chief Science Officer
Angus Macnab Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED VIOLET, INC.-44.95%295
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.04%1 935 798
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.21%52 387
SYNOPSYS INC.-8.27%51 653
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-48.58%49 979
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.00%46 234