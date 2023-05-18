Advanced search
    RWB   CA75704R1010

RED WHITE & BLOOM BRANDS INC.

(RWB)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  10:29:31 2023-05-18 am EDT
0.1000 CAD   +53.85%
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (RWB)

05/18/2023 | 10:30am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 mai/May 2023) - Effective immediately, Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

À compter d'aujourd'hui, Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. sera réintégré à la négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : Le 18 mai/May 2023
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : RWB

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 97,5 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net income 2022 -236 M -176 M -176 M
Net Debt 2022 192 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,5 M 22,7 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart RED WHITE & BLOOM BRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brad Rogers Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Colby de Zen President & Director
Edoardo Mattei Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brendan Purdy Independent Director
Johannes Petrus Matheus van der Linde Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RED WHITE & BLOOM BRANDS INC.-31.58%23
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-36.73%187
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-25.22%168
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-40.00%154
AYR WELLNESS INC.-3.05%81
FLORA GROWTH CORP.1.05%32
