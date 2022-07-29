Red White & Bloom Brands : Audited Financial Statements - Year Ended Dec 31, 2021
Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.
(Formerly, Tidal Royalty Corp.)
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Table of Contents
For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management's Responsibility
For Financial Reporting
To the Shareholders of Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.:
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.
In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the consolidated financial statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements.
The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities. The Board has the responsibility of meeting with management and external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Board is also responsible for recommending the appointment of the Company's external auditors.
July 29, 2022
/s/ Michael Marchese
/s/ Brad Rogers
Michael Marchese, Director
Brad Rogers, Director
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of
Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.
(Formerly, Tidal Royalty Corp.)
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (Formerly, Tidal Royalty Corp.) (the "Company") as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2021, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Going Concern
The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statements, the Company has suffered recurring losses from operations and has a net capital deficiency that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 2. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the entity's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Macias Gini & O'Connell LLP
2121 N. California Boulevard, Suite 750
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Emphasis of Matter
As discussed in Note 10, 28 and 30 to the consolidated financial statements, on April 14, 2022, the Company completed the sale of the Company's operations located in Granville, Illinois. As a result of this disposition, the Company reclassified Mid-American Growers Inc. as assets held for sale and discontinued operations.
As discussed in Note 15 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company incurred $72,242,048 of impairments of its various intangible assets and goodwill.
As discussed in Note 6 to the consolidated financial statements, on April 27, 2021, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, RWB Florida, LLC, completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Acreage Florida, Inc.
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2021.
Walnut Creek, California
July 29, 2022
