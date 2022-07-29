Red White & Bloom Brands : MD&A - Year Ended Dec 31, 2021

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (Formerly Tidal Royalty Corp.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this MD&A and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Company management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. In this document, certain forward-looking statements are identified by words including "may", "future", "expected", "intends" and "estimates". By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Certain forward-looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to the following: the Company's expansion plans; and

its expectations regarding production capacity and production yields The above and other aspects of the Company's anticipated future operations are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the Company's ability to obtain the necessary financing and the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from marijuana growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, government regulations and other risks. Readers are encouraged to read the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators which can be accessed and viewed via the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com 2

INTRODUCTION The following MD&A of Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (formerly Tidal Royalty Corp.) (the "Company" or "RWB") should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). This document is intended to assist the reader in better understanding operations and key financial results as of the date of this MD&A. The consolidated financial statements and this MD&A have been approved by its Board of Directors. This MD&A is dated July 29, 2022. All dollar amounts referred to in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars except where indicated otherwise. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (formerly Tidal Royalty Corp.) (the "Company" or "RWB") was incorporated on March 12, 1980 pursuant to the Business Corporations Act, British Columbia. The shares of the Company are traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "RWB" and on the OTCQX under the trading symbol "RWBYF". The Company's head office and registered office is located at Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1H2. On April 24, 2020, Tidal Royalty Corp. ("Tidal") and a private Ontario company named MichiCann Medical Inc. ("MichiCann") completed an amalgamation structured as a three-corned amalgamation whereby MichiCann was amalgamated with a newly incorporated subsidiary of Tidal, forming the Company. Immediately prior to the amalgamation, Tidal completed a consolidation of the Tidal common shares on the basis of one post- consolidated Tidal share for every sixteen pre-consolidation Tidal common shares and changed its name from "Tidal Royalty Corp." to "Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.". Each MichiCann share was exchanged to one common share and one convertible series II preferred share of the Company. Due to the terms of the exchange ratio, the previous shareholders of MichiCann acquired a controlling interest in Tidal and as such, the amalgamation has been accounted for as a reverse takeover transaction with MichiCann being the resulting issuer for financial reporting purposes. The amalgamation resulted in all the issued and outstanding shares of MichiCann being exchanged for one common share and one convertible series II preferred share of the Company. Holders of MichiCann common share purchase warrants and MichiCann stock options received one replacement warrant or stock option, as applicable, with each exercisable for units consisting of one common share and one convertible series II preferred share. RWB Florida is licensed to operate medical marijuana dispensaries, a processing facility, and a cultivation facility in the state of Florida. RWB owns a property in Sanderson, Florida that includes over 15 acres of land and approximately 110,000 SF facility for cultivation and a 4,000 SF freestanding administrative office building. In addition, the Company owns an operational 45,000 square foot greenhouse situated on 4.7 acres of land in Apopka, Florida. RWB Florida has 8 leased stores in prime locations throughout the state of which 3 are currently open and operating. RWB Platinum Vape ("PV") operations offer a full product line of premium cannabis products sold at over 700 retailers throughout Michigan, California and Oklahoma. PV product lines include a wide range of disposable and reusable vape cartridges as well as pods in a variety of strain-specific flavors and effects; cannabis-infused chocolates that are carefully crafted, palate driven creations; Gummy Coins based on traditional candy flavors; and Packaged Flower and Pre-rolls. 3

As of December 31, 2021, RWB holds an 8% senior secured convertible debenture (the "Debenture") and a put/call option agreement (the "Put/Call Option") to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of its Michigan based investee PharmaCo, a private company incorporated under the laws of the State of Michigan. The Put/Call Option is subject to the Company completing the licensing requirements to operate in the State of Michigan. The Debenture is secured by all real and personal property of PharmaCo, whether now owned or subsequently acquired. On February 8, 2022, the Company received all regulatory approvals and closed the acquisition of PharmaCo. PharmaCo was granted a Step 1 prequalification by the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board of the State of Michigan in October 2018 and has been awarded multiple municipal approvals for grower permits (cultivation), manufacturing (including extraction and derivative manufacturing) and provisioning centers (dispensaries). PharmaCo owns three indoor cultivation facilities with a cumulative 110,000 square feet and 10 acres of outdoor cultivation. They control 2 locations for processing and currently operate 8 provisioning centers (dispensaries). The company also owns 100% of RWB Michigan LLC, which is licensed in the State of Michigan for both adult use and medical marijuana. RWB Michigan commenced operations in a 15,000 square foot processing facility in Warren, Michigan in January of 2022. GOING CONCERN These consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the assumption of a going concern, which assumes that the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. As at December 31, 2021, the Company has accumulated losses of $116.6 million since inception, and for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company incurred a comprehensive net loss of $84.6 million and net cash used in operations was $65.0 million. The Company's operations are mainly funded with debt and equity financing, which is dependent upon many external factors and may be difficult to raise additional funds when required. The Company may not have sufficient cash to fund the acquisition and development of assets therefore will require additional funding, which if not raised, may result in the delay, postponement, or curtailment of some of its activities. In assessing whether the going concern assumption was appropriate, Management has taken into account all relevant information available, but not limited to, for the twelve-month period following December 31, 2021. To address its financing requirements, the Company is considering several options including financing through debt and equity financing, asset sales, and rights offering to existing shareholders. The Company will also seek to improve its cash flows by prioritizing certain projects with a greater expected return and reducing operating costs by streamlining its operations and support functions. While the Company has been successful in obtaining financing to date, and believes it will be able to obtain sufficient funds in the future and ultimately achieve profitability and positive cash flows from operations, the Company's ability to raise capital may be adversely impacted by: market conditions that may result in a lack of normally available financing in the cannabis industry; and increased competition across the industry, and overall negative investor sentiment in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve profitability, or secure financing on terms favorable to the Company or at all. If the going concern assumption were not appropriate for the audited consolidated financial statements, then adjustments would be necessary to the carrying values of assets and liabilities, the reported expenses and the consolidated statements of financial position classifications used. Such adjustments could be material. RWB focuses its efforts on the United States cannabis industry. In 2021, the Company had operations in the state of Michigan, California, Florida, and Oklahoma. 4