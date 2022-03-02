Redbank Copper : Regional Soil Sampling Highlights 40km Anomaly

Redbank Regional Soil Sampling Highlights

40km Calvert South Anomaly

Highlights:

Redbank completes an extensive regional soil sampling program in the McArthur Basin with over 4,000 soil samples collected at 500m centres

Initial results support Redbank's interpretation that multiple and significant targets exist outside of known breccia pipe mineralisation

Most significant target to date is the Calvert South Prospect located 50km west of the Redbank copper deposits

Calvert South soil anomaly has a 40km hydrothermal alteration 'cell'

defined by significant copper/manganese/bismuth/antimony anomalism Soil sampling program provides Redbank with multiple additional areas of copper prospectivity for follow-up in 2022 field season

follow-up in 2022 field season Plans for the 2022 field season are well advanced and will focus on drilling high priority targets generated from soil assay results and over VTEM conductors

Rock chip sampling at Redbank West contains individual samples with Copper grades as high as 32% Cu

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX: RCP) ('Redbank' or 'the Company') is pleased to report encouraging assay results from the large-scale regional soil sampling program completed within the Company's Redbank Copper Project in the McArthur Basin, Northern Territory.

Soil sampling was completed at a 500m x 500m grid and along accessible roads and tracks (see Figure 1). Initial analysis of the soil sampling results has highlighted multiple copper targets of significant dimensions.

A key area of interest is the Calvert South Prospect located 50km west of the Redbank copper deposits.

Calvert South is a 40km anomalous hydrothermal alteration 'cell' defined by significant copper/manganese/bismuth/antimony anomalism. The orientation of this soil anomaly is close to and nearly parallel to the Calvert Fault, a major structure which has been mapped from south of Redbank northeast toward the McArthur Mine and the Batten Fault Zone (see Figure 2). Redbank plans to test the large Calvert South soil anomaly with drilling during the upcoming dry season. The location of drill targets will be further refined following ground geophysical surveys using Redbank's in-house IP system to run DDIP (dipole induced polarization) lines over the 40km area.

Management Commentary

Redbank Managing Director Hugh Thomas commented: "Our extensive soil sampling program has provided a large surface geochemical dataset that reveals significant copper anomalism and clear vectors to copper mineralisation in the McArthur Basin over the Redbank Project area. This extensive foundation dataset, using the latest multi-elementgeochemical assay techniques, provides Redbank's exploration team with crucial insights into the structural controls of the McArthur Basin.

Importantly, these soil assay results allow us to build an extensive regional framework of the Redbank Project area that will pave the way for a streamlined and targeted approach to drilling later this year. Our plans to drill test the large-scale VTEM conductor and stand out surface geochemical anomalies will provide an active series of drill programs for this 2022 field season. This will be augmented with additional multi element soil sampling programs this year. We are very encouraged by these latest findings, and we look forward to providing the market with updates on further targets generated from the soil assay results in the coming weeks."