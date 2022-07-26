Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Redbox Entertainment Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDBX   US75724T1034

REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(RDBX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:08 2022-07-26 pm EDT
5.650 USD   +1.80%
01:17pREDBOX INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Redbox Entertainment Inc. - RDBX
BU
08:07aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
07/25Communications Services Down Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REDBOX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Redbox Entertainment Inc. - RDBX

07/26/2022 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NasdaqGM: RDBX) to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NasdaqGM: CSSE). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Redbox will receive 0.087 shares of CSSE for each share of Redbox that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-rdbx/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.
01:17pREDBOX INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
08:07aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
07/25Communications Services Down Ahead of Fed Meeting -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
07/25Redbox Entertainment Shares Halted
MT
06/24REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.(NASDAQGM : RDBX) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.(NASDAQGM : RDBX) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.(NASDAQGM : RDBX) added to Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.(NASDAQGM : RDBX) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/24REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.(NASDAQGM : RDBX) added to Russell Microcap Index
CI
06/24REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.(NASDAQGM : RDBX) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 409 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76,0 M 76,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 408
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Redbox Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,55 $
Average target price 0,75 $
Spread / Average Target -86,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Galen C. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell M. Cohen Chief Financial Officer
Christina Chu Chief Technology Officer
Michael D. Chamberlain Chief Operating Officer
Kimberly Kelleher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.-25.10%76
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-34.74%14 508
BOLLORÉ SE-3.41%14 228
VIVENDI SE-15.43%10 734
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-36.54%6 288
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.34.21%5 339