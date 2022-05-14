Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Redbox Entertainment Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RDBX   US75724T1034

REDBOX ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(RDBX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
2.680 USD    0.00%
12:33aShareholder Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of Redbox Entertainment Inc - RDBX
PR
05/13Management's discussion and analysis of
AQ
05/13B. Riley Downgrades Redbox Entertainment to Neutral from Buy After News of Sale to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Lowers Price Target to $3 from $10
MT
Summary 
Summary

Shareholder Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of Redbox Entertainment Inc - RDBX

05/14/2022 | 12:33am EDT
NEW YORK, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX), relating to its proposed acquisition by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) Under the terms of the agreement, RDBX shareholders will receive 0.087 shares of CSSE per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/redbox-entertainment-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2021 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in RDBX and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2022 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---the-ma-class-action-firm-announces-an-investigation-of-redbox-entertainment-inc---rdbx-301547380.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2022
