Redbubble : Becoming a substantial holder from MS

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To Company Name/SchemeREDBUBBLE LIMITED … ACN/ARSN 119 200 592 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A Not Applicable The holder became a substantial holder on The holder became aware on March 23, 2022 March 25, 2022 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 14,886,429 14,886,429 5.40% Based on 275,920,223 Ordinary Shares Outstanding Ordinary Shares 14,886,429 14,886,429 5.40% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending agreement. 1,082,416 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending or prime brokerage agreement. 8,155 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a securities lending or prime brokerage agreement through an associate. 3,159,201 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. 7,086,526 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. 3,343,432 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. 692 Ordinary Shares Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. 206,007 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 8,155 Ordinary Shares 692 Ordinary Shares Each of the entities (as listed in Annexure A) in the Morgan Stanley group upstream of the above entities Each of the above entities is a body corporate that each upstream entity controls and therefore has the relevant interests that the above entities collectively have. 14,886,429 Ordinary Shares(N.B.: Total of the above direct interest) 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. HSBC BANK AUSTRALIA LIMITED Not Applicable 64,348 Ordinary Shares Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Unknown Not Applicable 206,007 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not Applicable 511,073 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not Applicable 1,082,416 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not Applicable 8,155 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. JP MORGAN NOMINESS AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED Not Applicable 2,768,011 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited Not Applicable 10,245,727 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account Not Applicable 692 Ordinary Shares Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Morgan Stanley & Co. International plcMorgan Stanley & Co. LLCUnknown Not ApNot Applicable 692 Ordinary Shares 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number interest of securities Cash Non-cash Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 5,030.84 Buy 1,454 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 3,235.23 Buy 927 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 66.50 Buy 19 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 25,994.98 Buy 7,513 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 637.98 Buy 186 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 17,750.14 Buy 5,086 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 9,737.00 Buy 2,782 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 18,746.76 Buy 5,387 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 5,149.76 Buy 1,463 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 723.73 Buy 211 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 6,660.72 Buy 1,914 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 6,435.56 Buy 1,844 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 19,513.27 Buy 5,689 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 1,151.28 Buy 328 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 488.48 Buy 142 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 2,805.96 Buy 804 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 1,660.80 Buy 480 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 7,804.03 Buy 2,249 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 2,245.08 Buy 636 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 45,187.84 Buy 13,136 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 7,272.16 Buy 2,114 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 24.47 Buy 7 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 53,707.61 Buy 15,389 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 884.08 Buy 257 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 4,140.00 Buy 1,200 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 2,810.50 Buy 803 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 3,629.50 Buy 1,037 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 1,038.40 Buy 295 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 6.90 Buy 2 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 17,142.48 Buy 4,926 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 1,563.52 Buy 448 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 883.26 Buy 252 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 25,559.02 Buy 7,387 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 821.28 Buy 236 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 8,697.78 Buy 2,478 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 20,396.40 Buy 5,912 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 40,814.14 Buy 11,762 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 804.96 Buy 234 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 2,355.50 Buy 673 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 324.30 Buy 94 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 716.87 Buy 209 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 834.90 Buy 242 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/24/2021 19,060.71 Buy 5,493 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 51,908.76 Buy 15,178 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 1,267.00 Buy 362 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 1,648.02 Buy 484 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 292.32 Buy 87 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 913.71 Buy 266 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 1,470.04 Buy 433 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 967.26 Buy 282 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 48.09 Buy 14 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 16,831.76 Buy 4,936 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 25,044.66 Buy 7,323 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 862.65 Buy 243 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 1,689.48 Buy 494 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 216,821.16 Buy 63,398 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 1,037.96 Buy 308 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 11,022.75 Buy 3,105 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 6,252.89 Buy 1,823 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 812.17 Buy 241 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 5,017.63 Buy 1,465 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 1,517.90 Buy 430 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 3,042.35 Buy 857 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 2,608.32 Buy 741 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 6,713.46 Buy 1,963 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 2,594.90 Buy 770 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 33,469.94 Buy 9,758 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 2,587.20 Buy 770 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 6,966.72 Buy 1,968 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 706.65 Buy 210 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 577.92 Buy 172 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 82,124.49 Buy 23,943 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 6,783.66 Buy 2,007 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 2,076.00 Buy 600 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 25,435.40 Buy 7,481 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 6,871.54 Buy 2,033 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 5,277.06 Buy 1,543 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 3,939.84 Buy 1,152 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 10,598.65 Buy 3,145 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 6,830.23 Buy 2,003 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 5,463.36 Buy 1,626 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 476.00 Buy 140 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 1,757.03 Buy 513 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 2,082.00 Buy 600 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 54,087.20 Buy 15,908 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 33,663.52 Buy 9,872 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 135.33 Buy 39 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 675.71 Buy 197 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/25/2021 78,608.70 Buy 22,985 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 3,454.36 Buy 1,022 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 3,202.21 Buy 946 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 34,672.92 Buy 10,228 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 3,477.84 Buy 1,032 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 22,672.32 Buy 6,688 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 5,134.22 Buy 1,519 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,137.30 Buy 340 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 925.38 Buy 275 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 2,475.65 Buy 739 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 5,583.76 Buy 1,652 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 17,285.60 Buy 5,084 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,738.24 Buy 512 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 6,416.55 Buy 1,890 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 8,936.40 Buy 2,640 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 11/26/2021 26,107.60 Buy 7,688 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,279.22 Buy 383 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 3,042.99 Buy 907 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 8,951.14 Buy 2,668 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 3,763.80 Buy 1,107 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 44,317.47 Buy 13,073 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,634.96 Buy 483 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,034.59 Buy 307 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 2,385.60 Buy 710 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 2,166.21 Buy 639 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 40.44 Buy 12 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,960.88 Buy 581 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,846.13 Buy 547 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 24,133.41 Buy 7,119 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,653.75 Buy 490 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,525.32 Buy 456 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 5,482.99 Buy 1,627 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 17,439.75 Buy 5,175 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 11/26/2021 46,885.12 Buy 13,881 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 34,780.20 Buy 10,290 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,923.75 Buy 570 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,683.00 Buy 495 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 2,536.38 Buy 756 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,569.57 Buy 463 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 1,394.40 Buy 415 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 774.06 Buy 228 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 2,486.74 Buy 739 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 450.87 Buy 133 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 10,753.08 Buy 3,172 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/26/2021 698.06 Buy 209 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 6,755.10 Buy 1,958 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 3,126.97 Buy 917 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 117.30 Buy 34 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 887.73 Buy 254 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 96,020.40 Buy 27,832 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 128.39 Buy 37 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 1,080.73 Buy 311 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 991.80 Buy 285 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 3,118.50 Buy 891 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 5,027.40 Buy 1,470 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 27,079.05 Buy 7,849 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 2,175.58 Buy 638 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 4,726.00 Buy 1,390 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 11/29/2021 31,294.92 Buy 8,984 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 15,661.38 Buy 4,566 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 2,243.52 Buy 656 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 11,799.00 Buy 3,420 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 7,081.21 Buy 2,029 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 1,162.77 Buy 343 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 1,132.20 Buy 333 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 57,870.30 Buy 16,774 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 7,571.88 Buy 2,214 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 9,195.18 Buy 2,778 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 17,227.32 Buy 5,052 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 2,204.02 Buy 637 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 4,725.66 Buy 1,394 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 11/29/2021 34,398.29 Buy 9,943 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 1,249.32 Buy 359 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 17,329.68 Buy 5,112 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 6,869.08 Buy 2,069 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 1,081.08 Buy 308 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 255.30 Buy 74 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 17,278.80 Buy 5,082 Ordinary Shares Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited 11/29/2021 3.45 Buy 1 Ordinary Shares This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

