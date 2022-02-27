Redbubble : Change in substantial holding
604 page 1/2 15July2001
Form604
CorporationsAct 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompanyName/Scheme
REDBUBBLE LIMITED RBL
ACN/ARSN
119 200 592
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
only
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC, Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. and their associates
identified in Annexure B (
Virtus Group)
ACN/ARSN(if applicable)
Therewasachangeintheinterestsof the
ubstantial holderon
23/02/2022
Thepreviousnoticewasgiventothecompanyon
09/02/2022
Thepreviousnoticewasdated
09/02/2022
use
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votesattached to all thevotingshares in thecompanyorvoting interests in thescheme that the substantial holder or anassociate(2)hadarelevant interest (3) inwhenlast required,andwhennowrequired, to giveasubstantialholdingnoticetothecompanyorscheme,areasfollows:
personal
Class ofsecurities(4)
Previousnotice
Present notice
Person'svotes
Votingpower(5)
Person'svotes
Votingpower(5)
Ordinary Shares
18,501,898
6.71%
15,453,580
5.60%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particularsof eachchange in, or change in thenatureof, a relevant interest of thesubstantial holder or anassociate in voting securitiesof thecompanyorscheme, since the substantialholderwas last requiredto giveasubstantialholdingnoticetothecompanyorschemeareas follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration
Class and
Person's
change
relevant interest
change(6)
giveninrelation
number of
votes
changed
tochange(7)
securities
affected
affected
23
Kayne Anderson
Please see
Please see
1,775,306
February
Rudnick
Annexure A
Annexure A
For
ordinary
1,775,306
2022
Investment
shares
Management LLC
23
Kayne Anderson
Please see
Please see
February
Rudnick
Annexure A
Annexure A
13,678,274
2022
Investment
13,678,274
Management LLC
ordinary
and Virtus
shares
Investment
Advisers Inc.
1
604
page 2/2 15July2001
23 February
Virtus Group (please see
Virtus Investment
N/A
As above
As above
2022
Annexure B
)
Partners, Inc., and
Virtus Partners, Inc.
have a relevant
interest in the shares
in which Kayne
Anderson Rudnick
Investment
Management LLC and
only
Virtus Investment
Advisers Inc. have a
relevant interest, under
section 608(3)(a)-(b)
because they control
Kayne Anderson
Rudnick Investment
Management LLC and
Virtus Investment
Advisers Inc..
Each of the Virtus
Group is an associate
use
pursuant to s 12(2)(a)
of the Corporations Act
of the Act.
2001 (Cth) and has a
relevant interest in all
the shares referred to
in the row above by
virtue of section 608(3)
4. Present relevant interests
Particularsof eachrelevant interestof thesubstantialholder invotingsecuritiesafter thechangeareas follows:
personalFor
Holder of
Registeredholder
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
Person's
relevant
of securities
to be
relevant
number of
votes
interest
registeredas
interest(6)
securities
holder(8)
BTIG, LLC;
Kayne Anderson
Sanford Bernstein Algo;
Bank of New York Mellon GSP;
Kayne Anderson
1,775,306
Rudnick
SS Horizon Custody
Rudnick Investment
1,775,306
1,775,306
Investment
ordinary shares
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley;
Management, LLC
UBS Securities; and Brown
Brothers Harriman
Kayne Anderson
BTIG, LLC;
Kayne Anderson
Rudnick
Sanford Bernstein Algo;
Rudnick Investment
Investment
Morgan Stanley;
13,678,274
Management and
13,678,274
13,678,274
Management and
UBS Securities;
ordinary shares
Virtus Investment
and Bank of New York Mellon
Virtus Investment
Advisers Inc.
GSP
Advisers Inc.
2
5. Changes in association
Thepersons whohavebecomeassociates(2)of, ceased tobeassociatesof, or havechanged thenatureof their association (9) with, thesubstantial holder in relation to voting interests inthecompanyorschemeareas follows:
NameandACN/ARSN(if applicable)
Natureof association
The members of the Virtus Group
The members of the Virtus Group are associates pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the
identified in
Annexure B.
Corporations Act, because they are under control of, or under common control with, each
other.
6.
Addresses
The addressesofpersonsnamedinthisform areasfollows:
only
Name
Address
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment
1800 Avenue of the Stars, 2
nd Floor
Management, LLC
Los Angeles, California 90067 USA
Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc.
One Financial Plaza
Hartford, Connecticut 06103
use
Signature
Chief Compliance Officer
print name
Michael Shoemaker
capacity
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Investment Management, LLC,
investment manager
sign here
date
24 February 2022
personal
DIRECTIONS
(1)
If thereareanumber of substantial holders withsimilar or related relevant interests(eg. acorporationand its relatedcorporations, or themanager and trusteeof
an equitytrust), thenamescouldbeincludedinanannexuretotheform. If therelevant interestsof a groupof personsareessentially similar, they maybe
referredto throughout the form asaspecificallynamedgroup if themembershipof eachgroup, with thenamesandaddressesof members is clearlyset out in
paragraph6of the form.
(2)
Seethedefinitionof "associate" insection9of the CorporationsAct 2001.
(3)
Seethedefinitionof "relevant interest" insections608and671B(7)of the CorporationsAct 2001.
(4)
Thevotingsharesof acompanyconstituteoneclassunlessdividedintoseparateclasses.
(5)
Theperson'svotesdividedby thetotalvotes inthebodycorporateorscheme multipliedby100.
(6)
Include details of:
(a)
any relevant agreement or other circumstancesbecauseof which thechange in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4)applies, acopyof
any documentsettingout the termsof anyrelevant agreement,anda statement by thepersongivingfull andaccuratedetailsof any contact,
schemeor arrangement,must accompanythis form,togetherwitha writtenstatementcertifyingthiscontract,schemeorarrangement;and
For
(b)
anyqualificationof thepowerof apersontoexercise,control theexerciseof,or influencetheexerciseof, thevotingpowers or disposalof the
securitiestowhichtherelevant interest relates(indicating clearlythe particularsecuritiesto whichthe qualification applies).
Seethedefinitionof "relevant agreement" insection9 of the CorporationsAct 2001.
(7)
Detailsof theconsideration must includeanyandall benefits,moneyandother, that anyperson fromwhom a relevant interest wasacquiredhas, ormay,
become entitled toreceive inrelation to that acquisition. Details must be includedeven if thebenefit isconditional on thehappening ornot of acontingency.
Details must be includedof anybenefit paidonbehalf of thesubstantial holderor itsassociate inrelation to theacquisitions, even if they are not paiddirectly
to theperson fromwhom the relevant interest wasacquired.
(8)
If thesubstantial holder isunable todetermine the identityof theperson(eg. if therelevant interest arisesbecause of an option) write "unknown".
(9)
Givedetails, if appropriate, of thepresent associationandanychange in that associationsince the last substantial holding notice.
3
Annexure A - Relevant interest change
This is the annexure of 10 pages marked Annexure A mentioned in the Form 604 (notice of change of interests of substantial holder) signed by me and dated 24 February 2022.
Signature: _________________________
Michael Shoemaker
Chief Compliance Officer
only
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC, investment manager
Consideration
Class and
Date of
Person whose relevant
Nature of
number of
Person's
given in relation to
Change
interest changed
change(6)
securities
votes affected
change (7)
affected
use
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
7,295
08/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$13,184.98
Ordinary
the sale of fully paid
7,295
LLC
Shares
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
153 Ordinary
08/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$276.53
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
Shares
153
Advisers Inc.
shares
personal
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
3,046
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$5,505.34
Ordinary
08/02/2022
the sale of fully paid
3,046
LLC
Shares
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
1,906
08/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$3,444.90
Ordinary
the sale of fully paid
1,906
LLC
Shares
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
10,133
08/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$18,314.38
Ordinary
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
10,133
Shares
Advisers Inc.
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
1,074
08/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$1,941.15
Ordinary
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
1,074
Shares
Advisers Inc.
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
1,594
08/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$2,881.00
Ordinary
the sale of fully paid
1,594
LLC
Shares
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
201,410
08/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$364,028.43
Ordinary
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
201,410
Shares
Advisers Inc.
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
3,706
08/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$6,698.22
Ordinary
the sale of fully paid
3,706
LLC
Shares
shares
For
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
7,357
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$13,550.12
Ordinary
7,357
the sale of fully paid
09/02/2022
LLC
shares
Shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
154 Ordinary
09/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$283.64
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
Shares
154
Advisers Inc.
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
3,072
09/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$5,658.01
Ordinary
the sale of fully paid
3,072
LLC
Shares
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
1,922
09/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$3,539.94
Ordinary
the sale of fully paid
1,922
LLC
Shares
shares
1
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
10,218
09/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$18,819.51
Ordinary
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
10,218
Shares
Advisers Inc.
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
1,083
09/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$1,994.67
Ordinary
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
1,083
Shares
Advisers Inc.
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
1,607
09/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$2,959.77
Ordinary
the sale of fully paid
1,607
LLC
Shares
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
203,101
09/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$374,071.42
Ordinary
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
203,101
Shares
Advisers Inc.
shares
only09/02/2022
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
3,737
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$6,882.81
Ordinary
3,737
the sale of fully paid
LLC
shares
Shares
use
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
3,770
interest pursuant to
$7,029.17
Ordinary
10/02/2022
Investment Management
the sale of fully paid
3,770
LLC
Shares
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
122 Ordinary
10/02/2022
interest pursuant to
$225.83
Investment Management
the sale of fully paid
Shares
122
LLC
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
78 Ordinary
10/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$145.43
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
Shares
78
personal
LLC
the sale of fully paid
Shares
984
Advisers Inc.
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
3 Ordinary
10/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$5.55
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
Shares
3
Advisers Inc.
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
51 Ordinary
10/02/2022
Investment Management
the sale of fully paid
$94.41
Shares
51
LLC
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
1,574
10/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$2,934.72
Ordinary
the sale of fully paid
1,574
LLC
Shares
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
32 Ordinary
10/02/2022
interest pursuant to
$59.24
Investment Management
the sale of fully paid
Shares
32
LLC
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
984 Ordinary
10/02/2022
interest pursuant to
$1,834.67
Investment Management
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
169 Ordinary
10/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$312.84
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
Shares
169
Advisers Inc.
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
5,236
10/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$9,762.52
Ordinary
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
5,236
For
Shares
Advisers Inc.
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
555 Ordinary
10/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$1,034.80
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
Shares
555
Advisers Inc.
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
18 Ordinary
10/02/2022
Investment Management
interest pursuant to
$33.32
18
LLC and Virtus Investment
the sale of fully paid
Shares
Advisers Inc.
shares
Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Change in relevant
27 Ordinary
10/02/2022
interest pursuant to
$49.98
Investment Management
the sale of fully paid
Shares
27
LLC
shares
2
Sales 2022
486 M
351 M
351 M
Net income 2022
-21,2 M
-15,3 M
-15,3 M
Net cash 2022
83,4 M
60,3 M
60,3 M
P/E ratio 2022
-23,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
489 M
354 M
354 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,84x
EV / Sales 2023
0,69x
Nbr of Employees
225
Free-Float
67,8%
