Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Redbubble Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBL   AU000000RBL2

REDBUBBLE LIMITED

(RBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Redbubble : Change in substantial holding

02/27/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

604 page 1/2 15July2001

Form604

CorporationsAct 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompanyName/Scheme

REDBUBBLE LIMITED RBL

ACN/ARSN

119 200 592

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

only

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC, Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. and their associates

identified in Annexure B (Virtus Group)

ACN/ARSN(if applicable)

Therewasachangeintheinterestsof the

ubstantial holderon

23/02/2022

Thepreviousnoticewasgiventothecompanyon

09/02/2022

Thepreviousnoticewasdated

09/02/2022

use

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votesattached to all thevotingshares in thecompanyorvoting interests in thescheme that the substantial holder or anassociate(2)hadarelevant interest (3) inwhenlast required,andwhennowrequired, to giveasubstantialholdingnoticetothecompanyorscheme,areasfollows:

personal

Class ofsecurities(4)

Previousnotice

Present notice

Person'svotes

Votingpower(5)

Person'svotes

Votingpower(5)

Ordinary Shares

18,501,898

6.71%

15,453,580

5.60%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particularsof eachchange in, or change in thenatureof, a relevant interest of thesubstantial holder or anassociate in voting securitiesof thecompanyorscheme, since the substantialholderwas last requiredto giveasubstantialholdingnoticetothecompanyorschemeareas follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's

change

relevant interest

change(6)

giveninrelation

number of

votes

changed

tochange(7)

securities

affected

affected

23

Kayne Anderson

Please see

Please see

1,775,306

February

Rudnick

Annexure A

Annexure A

For

ordinary

1,775,306

2022

Investment

shares

Management LLC

23

Kayne Anderson

Please see

Please see

February

Rudnick

Annexure A

Annexure A

13,678,274

2022

Investment

13,678,274

Management LLC

ordinary

and Virtus

shares

Investment

Advisers Inc.

1

604

page 2/2 15July2001

23 February

Virtus Group (please see

Virtus Investment

N/A

As above

As above

2022

Annexure B)

Partners, Inc., and

Virtus Partners, Inc.

have a relevant

interest in the shares

in which Kayne

Anderson Rudnick

Investment

Management LLC and

only

Virtus Investment

Advisers Inc. have a

relevant interest, under

section 608(3)(a)-(b)

because they control

Kayne Anderson

Rudnick Investment

Management LLC and

Virtus Investment

Advisers Inc..

Each of the Virtus

Group is an associate

use

pursuant to s 12(2)(a)

of the Corporations Act

of the Act.

2001 (Cth) and has a

relevant interest in all

the shares referred to

in the row above by

virtue of section 608(3)

4. Present relevant interests

Particularsof eachrelevant interestof thesubstantialholder invotingsecuritiesafter thechangeareas follows:

personalFor

Holder of

Registeredholder

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's

relevant

of securities

to be

relevant

number of

votes

interest

registeredas

interest(6)

securities

holder(8)

BTIG, LLC;

Kayne Anderson

Sanford Bernstein Algo;

Bank of New York Mellon GSP;

Kayne Anderson

1,775,306

Rudnick

SS Horizon Custody

Rudnick Investment

1,775,306

1,775,306

Investment

ordinary shares

Management, LLC

Morgan Stanley;

Management, LLC

UBS Securities; and Brown

Brothers Harriman

Kayne Anderson

BTIG, LLC;

Kayne Anderson

Rudnick

Sanford Bernstein Algo;

Rudnick Investment

Investment

Morgan Stanley;

13,678,274

Management and

13,678,274

13,678,274

Management and

UBS Securities;

ordinary shares

Virtus Investment

and Bank of New York Mellon

Virtus Investment

Advisers Inc.

GSP

Advisers Inc.

2

5. Changes in association

Thepersons whohavebecomeassociates(2)of, ceased tobeassociatesof, or havechanged thenatureof their association (9) with, thesubstantial holder in relation to voting interests inthecompanyorschemeareas follows:

NameandACN/ARSN(if applicable)

Natureof association

The members of the Virtus Group

The members of the Virtus Group are associates pursuant to section 12(2)(a) of the

identified in Annexure B.

Corporations Act, because they are under control of, or under common control with, each

other.

6.

Addresses

The addressesofpersonsnamedinthisform areasfollows:

only

Name

Address

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment

1800 Avenue of the Stars, 2nd Floor

Management, LLC

Los Angeles, California 90067 USA

Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc.

One Financial Plaza

Hartford, Connecticut 06103

use

Signature

Chief Compliance Officer

print name

Michael Shoemaker

capacity

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Investment Management, LLC,

investment manager

sign here

date

24 February 2022

personal

DIRECTIONS

(1)

If thereareanumber of substantial holders withsimilar or related relevant interests(eg. acorporationand its relatedcorporations, or themanager and trusteeof

an equitytrust), thenamescouldbeincludedinanannexuretotheform. If therelevant interestsof a groupof personsareessentially similar, they maybe

referredto throughout the form asaspecificallynamedgroup if themembershipof eachgroup, with thenamesandaddressesof members is clearlyset out in

paragraph6of the form.

(2)

Seethedefinitionof "associate" insection9of the CorporationsAct 2001.

(3)

Seethedefinitionof "relevant interest" insections608and671B(7)of the CorporationsAct 2001.

(4)

Thevotingsharesof acompanyconstituteoneclassunlessdividedintoseparateclasses.

(5)

Theperson'svotesdividedby thetotalvotes inthebodycorporateorscheme multipliedby100.

(6)

Include details of:

(a)

any relevant agreement or other circumstancesbecauseof which thechange in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4)applies, acopyof

any documentsettingout the termsof anyrelevant agreement,anda statement by thepersongivingfull andaccuratedetailsof any contact,

schemeor arrangement,must accompanythis form,togetherwitha writtenstatementcertifyingthiscontract,schemeorarrangement;and

For

(b)

anyqualificationof thepowerof apersontoexercise,control theexerciseof,or influencetheexerciseof, thevotingpowers or disposalof the

securitiestowhichtherelevant interest relates(indicating clearlythe particularsecuritiesto whichthe qualification applies).

Seethedefinitionof "relevant agreement" insection9 of the CorporationsAct 2001.

(7)

Detailsof theconsideration must includeanyandall benefits,moneyandother, that anyperson fromwhom a relevant interest wasacquiredhas, ormay,

become entitled toreceive inrelation to that acquisition. Details must be includedeven if thebenefit isconditional on thehappening ornot of acontingency.

Details must be includedof anybenefit paidonbehalf of thesubstantial holderor itsassociate inrelation to theacquisitions, even if they are not paiddirectly

to theperson fromwhom the relevant interest wasacquired.

(8)

If thesubstantial holder isunable todetermine the identityof theperson(eg. if therelevant interest arisesbecause of an option) write "unknown".

(9)

Givedetails, if appropriate, of thepresent associationandanychange in that associationsince the last substantial holding notice.

3

Annexure A - Relevant interest change

This is the annexure of 10 pages marked Annexure A mentioned in the Form 604 (notice of change of interests of substantial holder) signed by me and dated 24 February 2022.

Signature: _________________________

Michael Shoemaker

Chief Compliance Officer

only

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC, investment manager

Consideration

Class and

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of

number of

Person's

given in relation to

Change

interest changed

change(6)

securities

votes affected

change (7)

affected

use

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

7,295

08/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$13,184.98

Ordinary

the sale of fully paid

7,295

LLC

Shares

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

153 Ordinary

08/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$276.53

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

Shares

153

Advisers Inc.

shares

personal

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

3,046

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$5,505.34

Ordinary

08/02/2022

the sale of fully paid

3,046

LLC

Shares

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

1,906

08/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$3,444.90

Ordinary

the sale of fully paid

1,906

LLC

Shares

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

10,133

08/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$18,314.38

Ordinary

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

10,133

Shares

Advisers Inc.

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

1,074

08/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$1,941.15

Ordinary

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

1,074

Shares

Advisers Inc.

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

1,594

08/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$2,881.00

Ordinary

the sale of fully paid

1,594

LLC

Shares

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

201,410

08/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$364,028.43

Ordinary

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

201,410

Shares

Advisers Inc.

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

3,706

08/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$6,698.22

Ordinary

the sale of fully paid

3,706

LLC

Shares

shares

For

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

7,357

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$13,550.12

Ordinary

7,357

the sale of fully paid

09/02/2022

LLC

shares

Shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

154 Ordinary

09/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$283.64

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

Shares

154

Advisers Inc.

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

3,072

09/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$5,658.01

Ordinary

the sale of fully paid

3,072

LLC

Shares

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

1,922

09/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$3,539.94

Ordinary

the sale of fully paid

1,922

LLC

Shares

shares

1

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

10,218

09/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$18,819.51

Ordinary

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

10,218

Shares

Advisers Inc.

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

1,083

09/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$1,994.67

Ordinary

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

1,083

Shares

Advisers Inc.

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

1,607

09/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$2,959.77

Ordinary

the sale of fully paid

1,607

LLC

Shares

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

203,101

09/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$374,071.42

Ordinary

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

203,101

Shares

Advisers Inc.

shares

only09/02/2022

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

3,737

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$6,882.81

Ordinary

3,737

the sale of fully paid

LLC

shares

Shares

use

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

3,770

interest pursuant to

$7,029.17

Ordinary

10/02/2022

Investment Management

the sale of fully paid

3,770

LLC

Shares

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

122 Ordinary

10/02/2022

interest pursuant to

$225.83

Investment Management

the sale of fully paid

Shares

122

LLC

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

78 Ordinary

10/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$145.43

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

Shares

78

personal

LLC

the sale of fully paid

Shares

984

Advisers Inc.

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

3 Ordinary

10/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$5.55

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

Shares

3

Advisers Inc.

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

51 Ordinary

10/02/2022

Investment Management

the sale of fully paid

$94.41

Shares

51

LLC

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

1,574

10/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$2,934.72

Ordinary

the sale of fully paid

1,574

LLC

Shares

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

32 Ordinary

10/02/2022

interest pursuant to

$59.24

Investment Management

the sale of fully paid

Shares

32

LLC

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

984 Ordinary

10/02/2022

interest pursuant to

$1,834.67

Investment Management

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

169 Ordinary

10/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$312.84

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

Shares

169

Advisers Inc.

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

5,236

10/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$9,762.52

Ordinary

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

5,236

For

Shares

Advisers Inc.

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

555 Ordinary

10/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$1,034.80

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

Shares

555

Advisers Inc.

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

18 Ordinary

10/02/2022

Investment Management

interest pursuant to

$33.32

18

LLC and Virtus Investment

the sale of fully paid

Shares

Advisers Inc.

shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Change in relevant

27 Ordinary

10/02/2022

interest pursuant to

$49.98

Investment Management

the sale of fully paid

Shares

27

LLC

shares

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Redbubble Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REDBUBBLE LIMITED
05:52pREDBUBBLE : Change in substantial holding
PU
04:01pOsmium Partners Believes Redbubble is Significantly Undervalued and Urges the Board to ..
BU
02/17REDBUBBLE : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS
PU
02/17REDBUBBLE : Half Year Update Conference Call Transcript
PU
02/16Morgans rates RBL as Add
AQ
02/15Redbubble Swings to Net Loss in Fiscal H1 on Lower Revenue; Shares Rise 6%
MT
02/15REDBUBBLE : Becoming a substantial holder from MS
PU
02/15TRANSCRIPT : Redbubble Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
02/15REDBUBBLE : Investor Presentation - Half Year FY2022 Update
PU
02/15REDBUBBLE : FY2022 Appendix 4D, Half Year Report and Accounts
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 486 M 351 M 351 M
Net income 2022 -21,2 M -15,3 M -15,3 M
Net cash 2022 83,4 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -23,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 489 M 354 M 354 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart REDBUBBLE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Redbubble Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDBUBBLE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,79 AUD
Average target price 2,73 AUD
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael John Ilczynski Chief Executive Officer
Emma Clark Chief Financial Officer
Anne D. F. Ward Chairman
Daniel Vydra Senior Vice President-Technology
Georg Friedrich Senior Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDBUBBLE LIMITED-45.41%354
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-9.13%290 089
MEITUAN INC.-24.49%133 759
SHOPIFY INC.-50.85%85 263
PINDUODUO INC.-11.41%64 732
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-17.58%56 035