Redbubble : Change in substantial holding

604 page 1/2 15July2001

Form604

CorporationsAct 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompanyName/Scheme

REDBUBBLE LIMITED RBL

ACN/ARSN

119 200 592

1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name only Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC, Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. and their associates identified in Annexure B (Virtus Group) ACN/ARSN(if applicable) Therewasachangeintheinterestsof the ubstantial holderon 23/02/2022 Thepreviousnoticewasgiventothecompanyon 09/02/2022 Thepreviousnoticewasdated 09/02/2022 use 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votesattached to all thevotingshares in thecompanyorvoting interests in thescheme that the substantial holder or anassociate(2)hadarelevant interest (3) inwhenlast required,andwhennowrequired, to giveasubstantialholdingnoticetothecompanyorscheme,areasfollows:

personal Class ofsecurities(4) Previousnotice Present notice Person'svotes Votingpower(5) Person'svotes Votingpower(5) Ordinary Shares 18,501,898 6.71% 15,453,580 5.60%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particularsof eachchange in, or change in thenatureof, a relevant interest of thesubstantial holder or anassociate in voting securitiesof thecompanyorscheme, since the substantialholderwas last requiredto giveasubstantialholdingnoticetothecompanyorschemeareas follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and Person's change relevant interest change(6) giveninrelation number of votes changed tochange(7) securities affected affected 23 Kayne Anderson Please see Please see 1,775,306 February Rudnick Annexure A Annexure A For ordinary 1,775,306 2022 Investment shares Management LLC 23 Kayne Anderson Please see Please see February Rudnick Annexure A Annexure A 13,678,274 2022 Investment 13,678,274 Management LLC ordinary and Virtus shares Investment Advisers Inc.

