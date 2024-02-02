EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.02.2024 / 19:35 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2024
Address: https://ir.redcare-pharmacy.com/publikationen

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.redcare-pharmacy.com/publikationen

