EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Redcare Pharmacy N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 05, 2024
Address: https://ir.redcare-pharmacy.com/publikationen
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.redcare-pharmacy.com/publikationen
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
|Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
|5975 WD Sevenum
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.redcare-pharmacy.com
