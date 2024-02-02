EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



02.02.2024 / 19:35 CET/CEST

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 05, 2024

Address: https://ir.redcare-pharmacy.com/publikationen



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024

Address: https://ir.redcare-pharmacy.com/publikationen



