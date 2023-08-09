Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.08.2023 / 16:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Jasper
Last name(s):Eenhorst

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Redcare Pharmacy N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares resulting from the exercise of a stock option plan.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
111.52489 EUR1003723.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
111.5249 EUR1003723.9500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet:www.redcare-pharmacy.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

85063  09.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1700047&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp