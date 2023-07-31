BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The introduction of e-prescriptions is gradually gaining momentum. More than 80 percent of pharmacies in Germany are now able to read in electronic health cards and then hand out medicines, the Federation of German Pharmacists' Associations (Abda) announced at the request of dpa. By the end of August, it should be 100 percent. "We are on a good path," said an Abda spokeswoman. The use of health insurance cards is a tailwind for the project because it makes e-prescriptions easy to fill. Until now, that has only been possible via an app, which is complicated to activate, and via printed codes.

The electronic prescription is intended to put an end to the paper chaos that has so far resulted in around 500 million pink prescriptions per year. The mammoth project has had several setbacks; originally, it was to be used on a large scale from the beginning of 2022. But the rollout progressed only at a snail's pace; doctors feared problems in everyday life. Now, however, the issue is gaining momentum. The German Federal Ministry of Health also plans to make the use of electronic prescriptions mandatory in doctors' offices at the turn of the year. This only applies to prescriptions for those with statutory health insurance; those with private health insurance are excluded./wdw/DP/zb