BlackRock Inc. - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. - Venlo
BlackRock Inc. - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. - Venlo
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction25 jul 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionRedcare Pharmacy N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce63986981
Place of residenceVenlo
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares667,00
|Number of voting rights667,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareAandeel aan toonder
|Number of shares3.068,00
|Number of voting rights3.068,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares1.428,00
|Number of voting rights1.428,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors, LLC)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareAandeel aan toonder
|Number of shares70.194,00
|Number of voting rights70.194,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareAandeel aan toonder
|Number of shares10.390,00
|Number of voting rights10.390,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareAandeel aan toonder
|Number of shares142.198,00
|Number of voting rights142.198,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG)
|Settlement
|Type of shareAandeel aan toonder
|Number of shares180.317,00
|Number of voting rights180.317,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|Settlement
|Type of shareAandeel aan toonder
|Number of shares57,00
|Number of voting rights57,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares5.409,00
|Number of voting rights31.899,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareAandeel aan toonder
|Number of shares1.070,00
|Number of voting rights10.025,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.)
|Settlement
|Type of shareAandeel aan toonder
|Number of shares4.850,00
|Number of voting rights5.516,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareAandeel aan toonder
|Number of shares94.988,00
|Number of voting rights100.617,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|Settlement
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares46.088,00
|Number of voting rights48.449,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,78 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,46 %
|Indirectly potential0,32 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding2,99 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,53 %
|Indirectly potential0,46 %
Date last update: 26 July 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Redcare Pharmacy NV published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 19:08:27 UTC.