Declaration of Conformity with the German Corporate Governance Code

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. ("Redcare") is a public limited liability company under Dutch law. The German Corporate Governance Code ("GCGC") does therefore not apply to Redcare Pharmacy N.V., and it does not have to issue a Declaration of Conformity with the GCGC under section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz).

Solely for purposes of section 4.1.1.1 of the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices of STOXX Ltd., Redcare declares that it does not deviate from recommendations C.10 (with sole reference to its applicability to the Chairman of the Audit Committee), D.8 and D.9 of the GCGC 2022, in each case applied accordingly to a public limited liability company with a 2-tier governance system under Dutch law.

Redcare's Audit Committee arranges for Redcare's external auditors to inform it an d note in the audit report if, during the performance of the audit, the external auditors identify any facts that indicate an inaccuracy in adhere to the recommendations in C.10, D.8 or D.9 of the GCGC in each case applied accordingly to a public limited liability company with a 2- tier governance system under Dutch law, and, in case of D.9, applied accordingly with respect to this statement.

Redcare Pharmacy additionally declares that it has appointed an Audit Committee that is to monitor the accounting process, the effectiveness of the internal control system, the risk management system, and the internal accounting control system as well as the auditing of financial statements, and in this regard particularly the selection and the independence of the auditor of the annual accounts and the services additionally provided by the auditor of the annual accounts pursuant to section 107 (4) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz).

Sevenum, 2024

The Managing Board

Redcare Pharmacy N.V.