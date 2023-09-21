DWS Investment GmbH - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. - Venlo
DWS Investment GmbH - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. - Venlo
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction20 sep 2023
Person obliged to notifyDWS Investment GmbH
Issuing institutionRedcare Pharmacy N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce63986981
Place of residenceVenlo
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareAandeel aan toonder
|Number of shares521.993,00
|Number of voting rights755.884,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(DWS Investment GmbH)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,58 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,58 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,74 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real3,74 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 21 September 2023
