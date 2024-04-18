The effective date of this Remuneration Policy is 1 January 2024 (the "Effective Date "), i.e., the stipulations of this revised Remuneration Policy will apply to all remuneration components awarded on or after 1 January 2024. This Remuneration Policy will remain in effect for four years, up to and including the date of the AGM to be held in 2028, or, if earlier, until a revised Remuneration Policy has been approved by the General Meeting in accordance with paragraph 1.4. Any material changes to this Remuneration Policy will be submitted to the General Meeting for approval, together with a description and explanation of the material change(s). If the General Meeting does not approve the proposed changes to this Remuneration Policy, the existing Remuneration Policy will continue to apply.

This Remuneration Policy, once approved by the General Meeting at the annual general meeting on 17 April 2024, may only be amended by the General Meeting pursuant to a proposal of the Supervisory Board.

1.3 The following describes the changes compared to the previous version of Remuneration Policy of the Supervisory Board:

This proposed revised policy (the "Remuneration Policy ") has been proposed by the Supervisory Board and is presented to be adopted by the General Meeting at the annual general meeting (such meeting, an "AGM") to be held on 17 April 2024. If approved, this Remuneration Policy will replace the 2022 Remuneration Policy of the Supervisory Board as of the Effective Date (vide 1.5).

The existing remuneration policy for Redcare Pharmacy N.V. and its subsidiaries (together, the "Company"), covering the supervisory board (raad van commissarissen) of the Company (the "Supervisory Board ") was adopted by the general meeting of the Company (the "General Meeting") at the annual general meeting held on 14 April 2022 (the "2022 Remuneration Policy ").

be designed to fairly compensate the members of the Supervisory Board and reflects the time spent in, and the responsibilities of, each of their roles;

consider the level of responsibility of each Supervisory Board member and the remuneration paid by other European headquartered companies of similar scale listed on a European regulated market;

be set at a level which is considered appropriate to attract individuals with the necessary international experience and ability to make an important contribution to the Company's business and operations;

The remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board will:

This Remuneration Policy aims to attract and retain members of the Supervisory Board with the required background, skills and experience

Any proposed material changes to the compensation structure or elements for the Supervisory Board set forth in this Remuneration Policy, will be submitted to the General Meeting for approval.

The remuneration of the individual members of the Supervisory Board is determined by the General Meeting.

1.9 The Supervisory Board strives to keep this Remuneration Policy up to date with market circumstances and developments as well as any new or changed requirements set by applicable laws. This Remuneration Policy will be reviewed periodically by the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board will account and retroactively seek approval of the General Meeting for any deviation from a provision of this Remuneration Policy at the next AGM, i.e. the AGM to be held after the occurrence of the exceptional circumstance that resulted in a deviation from this Remuneration Policy.

Exceptional circumstances will only cover situations in which the deviation from a provision of this Remuneration Policy is necessary (i) to ensure the

With respect to the remuneration of the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board may, in exceptional circumstances only and in accordance with Dutch law, decide to temporarily deviate from any provision of this Remuneration Policy.

The fixed compensation paid to the members of the Supervisory Board is not linked to the financial results of the Company. Furthermore, the members of the Supervisory Board do not (i) receive any performance related remuneration or remuneration in the form of shares in the share capital of the Company or stock options, or (ii) accrue any pension rights with the Company. In accordance with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code, any shares in the share capital of the Company held by a member of the Supervisory Board will be a

The Company will reimburse reasonable travel and accommodation expenses actually incurred by the members of the Supervisory Board when performing their services for the Company. Reasonable travel costs are costs equal to the costs that would be incurred for travelling from a member's home to the location where the services are provided, with the understanding that travel may also be from elsewhere to the location. All travel will be conducted in accordance with the applicable Company's travel policy and sustainability considerations.

All members of the Supervisory Board are paid a fixed annual base fee to compensate them for their services for the Company.

2.5 The compensation for the Supervisory Board set forth in this Remuneration Policy is designed to ensure the independence of the members of the Supervisory Board and their effectiveness from a corporate governance perspective.

Committee membership fees

2.10 In addition to the fixed compensation outlined in section 2.9, members of the Supervisory Board committees receive a supplementary committee fee provided that the committee must have met at least once during the fiscal year. Supervisory Board members are eligible for multiple committee fees in case of multiple committee memberships:

Chairman Audit Committee € 12,000 Member of Audit Committee € 8,000 Chairman other committee € 9,000 Member other committee € 6,000

Remuneration for Supervisory Board or Supervisory Board committee joiners or leavers

2.11 If a Supervisory Board member joins or leaves the Supervisory Board or a position in one of the Supervisory Board committees, during the course of a financial year, they receive their remuneration on a pro-rated basis. Pro-rated remuneration for committee work is subject to the condition that the Supervisory Board committee must have met at least once before a member's departure.

Service agreements and severance arrangements

2.12 Currently, none of the members of the Supervisory Board has a service agreement with the Company and, therefore, no severance arrangements are in place for the Supervisory Board members.

Loans

2.13 The Company does not provide any personal loans, advance payments or guarantees to the members of the Supervisory Board.

Page 4/4