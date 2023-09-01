Société Générale S.A. - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. - Venlo
Société Générale S.A. - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. - Venlo
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction31 aug 2023
Person obliged to notifySociété Générale S.A.
Issuing institutionRedcare Pharmacy N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce63986981
Place of residenceVenlo
Previous result
Next result
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of sharePut optie
|Number of shares16.821,00
|Number of voting rights16.821,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareWarrant
|Number of shares14.752,00
|Number of voting rights14.752,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
((SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh))
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares604,00
|Number of voting rights604,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareCertificaat aandeel A
|Number of shares36.484,00
|Number of voting rights36.484,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareWarrant
|Number of shares425.894,00
|Number of voting rights425.894,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareCertificaat aandeel A
|Number of shares38.605,00
|Number of voting rights38.605,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareCall-optie
|Number of shares462.212,00
|Number of voting rights462.212,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
((SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh))
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of sharegewoon aandeel (verpand)
|Number of shares40.926,00
|Number of voting rights40.926,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding5,13 %
|Directly real0,20 %
|Directly potential2,37 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential2,55 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding5,13 %
|Directly real0,20 %
|Directly potential2,37 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential2,55 %
Distribution in numbers (short)
|Number of shares
|Manner of disposal
|Number of shares548.576,00
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|Number of shares464.939,00
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Societé Générale Effekten Gmbh)
Distribution in percentages (short)
|Type
|Directly potential
|Indirectly potential
|TypeCapital interest
|Directly potential2,72 %
|Indirectly potential2,30 %
Date last update: 01 September 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Redcare Pharmacy NV published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 19:36:06 UTC.