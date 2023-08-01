SEVENUM (dpa-AFX) - Online pharmacy Redcare Pharmacy (formerly Shop Apotheke) has raised its forecast following a strong second quarter and a recently sealed partnership. Sales of over-the-counter (non-Rx) products are now expected to grow by 20 to 30 percent in the current year, the MDax-listed company announced in Sevenum on Tuesday. Previously, the company had targeted growth of 10 to 20 percent in the area. In addition, Redcare Pharmacy expects a higher margin than recently. The margin adjusted for special effects based on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) is now expected to be between 1.5 and 3 percent - previously the group had targeted a figure of between 0.5 and 2.5 percent here./zb/nas