Very successful quarter for Redcare Pharmacy N.V. with a further acceleration in sales growth.



Total sales growth 47% to EUR 421M in Q2.

Year to date sales EUR 793M, a growth of 34%.

Excluding the sales of MediService AG (transaction with Galenica AG completed mid-May), sales growth was 26% to EUR 361M in Q2 and 24% to EUR 733M year to date, driven by strong organic growth in all of Redcare Pharmacy’s seven countries.

Non-Rx sales growth’s strong trend continued and accelerated; 27% in Q2 (to EUR 324M) and 25% year to date (to EUR 661M).

Milestone of surpassing the 10M-mark in active customer base reached; up 0.4M in Q2, 0.8M year to date and 1.5M year over year to 10.1M.

Continued high customer satisfaction (NPS above 70).

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 6 July 2023. Newly branded Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.) today released preliminary and unaudited sales numbers for the second quarter. Redcare Pharmacy’s total Group sales increased by 46.5% year over year to EUR 421 million (Q2 2022: EUR 287 million). Non-Rx sales were EUR 324 million in Q2, up 27.2% from EUR 254 million in Q2 2022. This is a further acceleration in year-over-year growth relative to the previous quarter’s 22.8%. Year to date, the total Group’s non-Rx sales growth is at 25%. Redcare Pharmacy has consistently achieved double-digit non-Rx sales growth in each consecutive quarter since 2018. The Group’s active customer base was up 0.4 million in Q2 from 9.7 million in Q1 2023 (Q2 2022: 8.6 million) to 10.1 million. The net promoter score (NPS), a measure of customer satisfaction, remained high at 71 in the recent quarter.

Redcare Pharmacy’s CCO and deputy CEO, Stephan Weber comments: “We are extremely happy with the continued success of our customer propositions across the seven markets we are currently active in. Our relentless focus on executing our strategy towards the one-stop pharmacy of the future has produced consistent growth for many years. This quarter we also surpassed the milestone of 10 million active customers.”

In the DACH segment, comprising Germany, Austria and Switzerland, sales increased 52% to EUR 335 million (Q2 2022: EUR 220 million); non-Rx sales increased by 26.8% to EUR 238 million (Q2 2022: EUR 188 million). Prescription medication sales (Rx) were EUR 97 million in Q2, up EUR 64 million or 196.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Excluding the sales of MediService, Rx sales were EUR 37 million in Q2, a growth of 12.8% versus last year. In March 2023, Galenica AG and Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) announced a strategic partnership involving the company’s Swiss activities and Galenica’s MediService business unit. Following the approval of the transaction by the competition authorities mid-May, MediService’s figures are consolidated into the financial statements of Redcare Pharmacy. Currently, all MediService sales are prescribed medications (Rx). For the period mid-May to the end of 2023, MediService sales of around EUR 300 million are expected at this moment and will be reported in the consolidated figures of Redcare Pharmacy.

In the International segment (Belgium, Italy, France, and the Netherlands) sales increased by 28.5% year over year to EUR 86 million from EUR 67 million in Q2 last year. Year to date, growth in the International segment stands at 23.4%.

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. will release the full interim report for the second quarter of 2023 on 1 August 2023.

About Redcare Pharmacy

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven.

As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 10 million active customers a wide range of more than 150,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management.

Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.