  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Redcastle Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RC1   AU0000199051

REDCASTLE RESOURCES LIMITED

(RC1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Redcastle Resources : Application for quotation of securities - RC1

03/07/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

REDCASTLE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

RC1O

OPTION EXPIRING 08-SEP-2025 DEFERRED

51,520,684

08/03/2022

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

REDCASTLE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

57096781716

1.3

ASX issuer code

RC1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

15-Feb-2022 09:10

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)

RC1

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

The shortfall of 14,136,116 shares will be issued over the coming weeks in accordance with the Prospectus

Corporate Action Component Detail

ASX +security code and description

RC1O : OPTION EXPIRING 08-SEP-2025 DEFERRED

Issue date

8/3/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Number of +securities to be quoted

51,520,684

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00100000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Redcastle Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 22:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,33 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net cash 2021 0,49 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,91 M 4,33 M 4,33 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 2,78%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trevor John Dixon Managing Director & Technical Director
Jeremy C. King Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Holywell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Jayne Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDCASTLE RESOURCES LIMITED-14.29%4
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.34%185 712
RIO TINTO PLC23.22%133 913
GLENCORE PLC22.86%79 647
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.92%61 372
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.01%43 437