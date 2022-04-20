Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Redcastle Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RC1   AU0000199051

REDCASTLE RESOURCES LIMITED

(RC1)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/20 01:29:35 am EDT
0.0200 AUD   +5.26%
04:46aREDCASTLE RESOURCES : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
04/14REDCASTLE RESOURCES : Amended Appendix 3Y x 3
PU
04/07Redcastle Resources Completes Drilling at Redcastle Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Redcastle Resources : Cleansing Prospectus

04/20/2022 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REDCASTLE RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 096 781 716

CLEANSING PROSPECTUS

For an offer of up to 10,000 Options at an issue price of $0.001 per Option to raise up to $10 (before costs) (New Options) (Offer). The New Options are exercisable at $0.032 each on or before 8 September 2025.

This Prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purpose of Section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Options issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This is an important document that should be read in its entirety. If you do not understand it you should consult your professional advisers without delay. The New Options offered by this Prospectus should be considered highly speculative.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • 1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY .......................................................................................... 1

  • 2. SUMMARY OF IMPORTANT DATES AND IMPORTANT NOTES ................................... 2

  • 3. DETAILS OF THE OFFER .............................................................................................. 5

  • 4. PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER ....................................................................... 8

  • 5. RIGHTS ATTACHING TO NEW OPTIONS AND XCEL OPTIONS .................................. 9

  • 6. RISK FACTORS ........................................................................................................ 13

  • 7. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .................................................................................. 21

  • 8. DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION ................................................................................ 29

  • 9. GLOSSARY .............................................................................................................. 30

i

  • 1. CORPORATE DIRECTORY

    Directors

    Registered Office

    Jeremy King

    Suite 2, Level 1

    Non-Executive Chairman

    1 Altona Street

    WEST PERTH WA 6005

    Trevor Dixon

    Technical Director

    Telephone: +61 8 6559 1792

    Facsimile: +61 8 9481 4950

    Patrick Holywell

    Email:admin@redcastle.net.au

    Non-Executive Director

    Website: https://redcastle.net.au/

    Company Secretary

    Solicitors to the Company

    Sarah Smith

    Steinepreis Paganin

    ASX Code

    Level 4, The Read Buildings

    16 Milligan Street

    RC1

    PERTH WA 6000

    Share Registry

    Auditor1

    Automic Registry Services

    BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

    Level 2

    38 Station Street

    267 St Georges Terrace

    SUBIACO WA 6008

    PERTH WA 6000

  • 1. The auditor has been included for information purposes only. They have not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus.

  • 2. SUMMARY OF IMPORTANT DATES AND IMPORTANT NOTES

  • 2.1 Indicative Timetable

    Action

    Date

    Lodgement of Appendix 3B regarding the Xcel Options with ASX

    5 April 2022

    Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC and ASX

    20 April 2022

    Opening Date

    20 April 2022

    Expected date of Official Quotation of the Xcel Options

    21 April 2022

    Closing Date*

    22 April 2022

    Issue date and expected date of Official Quotation of the New Options

    26 April 2022

    * The above dates are indicative only and may change without notice. The Directors reserve the right to vary these dates, including the Closing Date, without notice. The Company also reserves the right not to proceed with the Offer at any time before the issue of New Options to applicants.

  • 2.2 Important Notes

    This Prospectus is dated 21 April 2022 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, the ASX and its officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

    No New Options may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.

    The Offer is only available to those who are personally invited to accept the Offer. Applications for New Options offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be submitted on an original Application Form which accompanies this Prospectus.

    This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In making representations in this Prospectus, regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult.

    The Company is relying on ASIC relief (ASIC Corporations (Offers of Convertibles) Instrument 2016/83) to allow the use of a transaction specific prospectus in accordance with Section 713 of the Corporations Act as the Shares which underly the New Options satisfy the requirements in s713 for continuously quoted securities.

  • 2.3 Investment Advice

    This Prospectus does not provide investment advice and has been prepared without taking account of your financial objectives, financial situation or particular needs (including financial or taxation issues). You should seek professional investment advice before subscribing for New Options under this Prospectus.

  • 2.4 Risk factors

    Potential investors should be aware that subscribing for New Options in the Company involves a number of risks. The key risk factors of which investors should be aware are set out in Section 6 of this Prospectus. These risks together with other general risks applicable to all investments in listed securities not specifically referred to, may affect the value of the New Options in the future. Accordingly, an investment in the Company should be considered highly speculative. Investors should consider consulting their professional advisers before deciding whether to apply for New Options pursuant to this Prospectus.

  • 2.5 Applicants outside Australia

    The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Prospectus should seek advice on and observe any of these restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer of New Options in any jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to issue in this Prospectus.

  • 2.6 Disclaimer

    No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer described in this Prospectus, which is not contained in the Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Offer. You should rely only on information in this Prospectus.

  • 2.7 Forward-looking statements

    This Prospectus contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties.

    These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Prospectus, are expected to take place.

    Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and our management.

    The Company cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

    The Company has no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this prospectus, except where required by law.

    These forward looking statements are subject to various risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Redcastle Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REDCASTLE RESOURCES LIMITED
04:46aREDCASTLE RESOURCES : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
04/14REDCASTLE RESOURCES : Amended Appendix 3Y x 3
PU
04/07Redcastle Resources Completes Drilling at Redcastle Project
MT
04/06Redcastle Resources Limited Announces Drilling Update
CI
04/04REDCASTLE RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - RC1
PU
03/27REDCASTLE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
03/23REDCASTLE RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - RC1
PU
03/18Redcastle Resources Moves Closer to Starting Drilling at Namesake Gold Mine in Western ..
MT
03/16Redcastle Resources Ltd Commences Siteworks on Drill Pads for its Upcoming 1,275M RC Dr..
CI
03/14Redcastle Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,33 M -0,25 M -0,25 M
Net cash 2021 0,49 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,24 M 4,59 M 4,59 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart REDCASTLE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Redcastle Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Trevor John Dixon Managing Director & Technical Director
Jeremy C. King Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Holywell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Jayne Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDCASTLE RESOURCES LIMITED-9.52%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED28.12%198 233
RIO TINTO PLC25.55%132 921
GLENCORE PLC40.50%90 990
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC37.77%65 596
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)73.50%44 693