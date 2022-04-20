Redcastle Resources : Cleansing Prospectus

* The above dates are indicative only and may change without notice. The Directors reserve the right to vary these dates, including the Closing Date, without notice. The Company also reserves the right not to proceed with the Offer at any time before the issue of New Options to applicants.

2.2 Important Notes

This Prospectus is dated 21 April 2022 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, the ASX and its officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

No New Options may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.

The Offer is only available to those who are personally invited to accept the Offer. Applications for New Options offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be submitted on an original Application Form which accompanies this Prospectus.

This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In making representations in this Prospectus, regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult.

The Company is relying on ASIC relief (ASIC Corporations (Offers of Convertibles) Instrument 2016/83) to allow the use of a transaction specific prospectus in accordance with Section 713 of the Corporations Act as the Shares which underly the New Options satisfy the requirements in s713 for continuously quoted securities.