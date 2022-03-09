Log in
    RCN   GB00B7TW1V39

REDCENTRIC PLC

(RCN)
Redcentric : Megabuyte Quoted25 Awards 2022

03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
Redcentric was delighted to be recognised in the Megabuyte Quoted25 Awards and to be awarded Best Performing Company - Telecoms Services within Megabuyte's annual ranking of public technology companies.

The Megabuyte Quoted25 awards are part of the Megabuyte100 award series which collectively celebrates the 100 best performing technology companies in the UK. Megabuyte is a recognised expert on the UK technology sector and a go-to source of information, data and growth trends.

The Quoted25 awards recognise the 25 best-performing, quoted technology companies within the Megabuyte100 winning company universe.

Performance is based on a scorecard rating. The Megabuyte Scorecard rating is a proprietary, and wholly independent, benchmarking methodology that assesses companies' performance against seven key financial KPIs including size, performance, margins and cash flow.

The rigour of the Megabuyte Scorecard methodology, and the specific focus on technology companies, have made Megabuyte's award series the most influential and authoritative awards in the UK technology sector.

Receiving the award was Redcentric's CEO, Peter Brotherton who said:

"We are delighted to be acknowledged as the best performing company in a very competitive Telecoms Services sector. This award demonstrates the significant progress the business has made over recent years, and reflects the amazing contribution of all our teams across the business. We would also like to give a big thank you to our loyal customers and partners for supporting us throughout an unprecedented COVID-19 period. As we continue to grow, we look forward to supporting our customers with their goals and helping them to succeed."

To discover more about Megabuyte Quoted25 Awards and Redcentric's scorecard profile, please visit the Megabuyte Quoted25's winners report: https://www.megabuyte-awards.com/quoted-25/winners-reports

Disclaimer

Redcentric plc published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:20:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
