THISISANANNOUNCEMENTFALLINGUNDERRULE2.4OFTHECITYCODEONTAKEOVERSANDMERGERS(THE“CODE”)ANDDOESNOTCONSTITUTEANANNOUNCEMENTOFAFIRMINTENTIONTOMAKEANOFFERUNDERRULE2.7OFTHECODE.THERECANBENOCERTAINTYTHATANYFIRMOFFERWILLBEMADE.
StatementregardingRedcentricplc(“Redcentric”)
Milan,28May2024–WIITS.p.A.(“WIIT”),oneoftheleadingEuropeanplayersinthemarketofCloudComputingservicesforenterprisesfocusedontheprovisionofcontinuousHybridCloudandHostedPrivateCloudservicesforcriticalapplications,notestheannouncementbyRedcentricof24May2024.
IntheordinarycourseofitsactivitiesWIITregularlyevaluatesstrategicexternalgrowthopportunitiesandmaintainsdialoguewithvariousoperatorsintheindustryforthispurpose,withtheprimaryobjectiveofdevelopingtheWIITGroup.Inthiscontext,WIITconfirmsthatithasheldpreliminaryandnon-bindingdiscussionswithRedcentric,aimedatassessingWIIT’spossibleinterestinmakinganofferfortheentireissued,andtobeissued,sharecapitalofRedcentric.SuchdiscussionsareatapreliminaryandearlystageandtherecanbenocertaintythatanyfirmofferforRedcentricwillbemade;ifafirmofferweretobemade,itwouldlikelybeincash.
InaccordancewithRule2.6(a)oftheCityCodeOnTakeoversAndMergers(“TakeoverCode”or“Code”),WIITisrequired,bynolaterthan5.00p.m.(Londontime)on21June2024,toeitherannounceafirmintentiontomakeanofferforRedcentricinaccordancewithRule2.7oftheTakeoverCodeorannouncethatitdoesnotintendtomakesuchanoffer,inwhichcasetheannouncementwillbetreatedasastatementtowhichRule2.8oftheTakeoverCodeapplies.
ThisdeadlinecanbeextendedwiththeconsentofthePanelonTakeoversandMergersinaccordancewithRule2.6(c)oftheTakeoverCode.
Afurtherannouncementwillbemadeasnecessaryorappropriate.
***
WIITS.p.A.
WIITS.p.A.,acompanylistedontheEuronextStarMilan(“STAR”)segment,isaleaderinthecloudcomputingmarket.Thecompanyhasapan-EuropeanfootprintandispresentinkeymarketssuchasItalyandGermany,positioningitselfamongthemainoperatorsintheprovisionofinnovativeHostedPrivateandHybridCloudtechnologicalsolutions.WIIToperatesitsowndatacentersin6regions-4inGermanyand2inItaly-ofwhich2arePremiumZone-enabled,i.e.withTierIVdatacenterscertifiedbytheUptimeInstituteandwiththehighestlevelsofsecurityinthedesignphase.WIIThas6SAPcertificationsatthehighestlevelofspecialisation.Theend-to-endapproachallowsthecompanytoprovidepartnercompanieswithpersonalisedservices,withhighaddedvalueandwiththehighestsafetyandqualitystandardsforthemanagementofcriticalapplicationsandoperationalcontinuity,guaranteeingmaximumreliabilityintheimplementationofthemaininternationalapplicationplatforms(SAP,OracleandMicrosoft).Since2022,theWIITGrouphasjoinedtheUnitedNationsGlobalCompact.(www.wiit.cloud).
***
Rule2.4information
Website
InaccordancewithRule26.1oftheCode,acopyofthisannouncementwillbeavailable(subjecttocertainrestrictionsrelatingtopersonsresidentinrestrictedjurisdictions)onWIIT’swebsiteathttps://www.wiit.cloud/bynolaterthan12noon(Londontime)onthebusinessdayfollowingthedateofthisannouncement.Thecontentofthatwebsiteisnotincorporatedinto,anddoesnotformpartof,thisannouncement.
