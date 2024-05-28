THISISANANNOUNCEMENTFALLINGUNDERRULE2.4OFTHECITYCODEONTAKEOVERSANDMERGERS(THE“CODE”)ANDDOESNOTCONSTITUTEANANNOUNCEMENTOFAFIRMINTENTIONTOMAKEANOFFERUNDERRULE2.7OFTHECODE.THERECANBENOCERTAINTYTHATANYFIRMOFFERWILLBEMADE.

StatementregardingRedcentricplc(“Redcentric”)

Milan,28May2024–WIITS.p.A.(“WIIT”),oneoftheleadingEuropeanplayersinthemarketofCloudComputingservicesforenterprisesfocusedontheprovisionofcontinuousHybridCloudandHostedPrivateCloudservicesforcriticalapplications,notestheannouncementbyRedcentricof24May2024.

IntheordinarycourseofitsactivitiesWIITregularlyevaluatesstrategicexternalgrowthopportunitiesandmaintainsdialoguewithvariousoperatorsintheindustryforthispurpose,withtheprimaryobjectiveofdevelopingtheWIITGroup.Inthiscontext,WIITconfirmsthatithasheldpreliminaryandnon-bindingdiscussionswithRedcentric,aimedatassessingWIIT’spossibleinterestinmakinganofferfortheentireissued,andtobeissued,sharecapitalofRedcentric.SuchdiscussionsareatapreliminaryandearlystageandtherecanbenocertaintythatanyfirmofferforRedcentricwillbemade;ifafirmofferweretobemade,itwouldlikelybeincash.

InaccordancewithRule2.6(a)oftheCityCodeOnTakeoversAndMergers(“TakeoverCode”or“Code”),WIITisrequired,bynolaterthan5.00p.m.(Londontime)on21June2024,toeitherannounceafirmintentiontomakeanofferforRedcentricinaccordancewithRule2.7oftheTakeoverCodeorannouncethatitdoesnotintendtomakesuchanoffer,inwhichcasetheannouncementwillbetreatedasastatementtowhichRule2.8oftheTakeoverCodeapplies.

ThisdeadlinecanbeextendedwiththeconsentofthePanelonTakeoversandMergersinaccordancewithRule2.6(c)oftheTakeoverCode.

Afurtherannouncementwillbemadeasnecessaryorappropriate.

***

WIITS.p.A.

WIITS.p.A.,acompanylistedontheEuronextStarMilan(“STAR”)segment,isaleaderinthecloudcomputingmarket.Thecompanyhasapan-EuropeanfootprintandispresentinkeymarketssuchasItalyandGermany,positioningitselfamongthemainoperatorsintheprovisionofinnovativeHostedPrivateandHybridCloudtechnologicalsolutions.WIIToperatesitsowndatacentersin6regions-4inGermanyand2inItaly-ofwhich2arePremiumZone-enabled,i.e.withTierIVdatacenterscertifiedbytheUptimeInstituteandwiththehighestlevelsofsecurityinthedesignphase.WIIThas6SAPcertificationsatthehighestlevelofspecialisation.Theend-to-endapproachallowsthecompanytoprovidepartnercompanieswithpersonalisedservices,withhighaddedvalueandwiththehighestsafetyandqualitystandardsforthemanagementofcriticalapplicationsandoperationalcontinuity,guaranteeingmaximumreliabilityintheimplementationofthemaininternationalapplicationplatforms(SAP,OracleandMicrosoft).Since2022,theWIITGrouphasjoinedtheUnitedNationsGlobalCompact.( www.wiit.cloud ).

For more information Investor Relations WIIT S.p.A.:

StefanoPasotto–CFO&InvestorRelationsDirector

FrancescaCocco–LerxiConsulting–InvestorRelations

T+39.02.3660.7500

Fax+39.02.3660.7505

ir@wiit.cloud

www.wiit.cloud

MediaRelations:

ImageBuilding

RafaellaCasula

T+393483067877

SimonaPorcino

T+393409844532

FrancescaAlberio

Tel.+393400547370

wiit@imagebuilding.it

***

Important information

Thisannouncementisnotintendedto,anddoesnot,constituteorformpartofanyoffer,invitationorthesolicitationofanoffertopurchase,otherwiseacquire,subscribefor,sellorotherwisedisposeof,anysecuritieswhetherpursuanttothisannouncementorotherwise.

ThedistributionofthisannouncementinjurisdictionsoutsidetheUnitedKingdommayberestrictedbylawandthereforepersonsintowhosepossessionthisannouncementcomesshouldinformthemselvesabout,andobserve,suchrestrictions.Anyfailuretocomplywiththerestrictionsmayconstituteaviolationofthesecuritieslawofanysuchjurisdictions.



Disclosure requirements of the Code

UnderRule8.3(a)oftheCode,anypersonwhoisinterestedin1%ormoreofanyclassofrelevantsecuritiesofanoffereecompanyorofanysecuritiesexchangeofferor(beinganyofferorotherthananofferorinrespectofwhichithasbeenannouncedthatitsofferis,orislikelytobe,solelyincash)mustmakeanOpeningPositionDisclosurefollowingthecommencementoftheofferperiodand,iflater,followingtheannouncementinwhichanysecuritiesexchangeofferorisfirstidentified.AnOpeningPositionDisclosuremustcontaindetailsoftheperson’sinterestsandshortpositionsin,andrightstosubscribefor,anyrelevantsecuritiesofeachof(i)theoffereecompanyand(ii)anysecuritiesexchangeofferor(s).AnOpeningPositionDisclosurebyapersontowhomRule8.3(a)appliesmustbemadebynolaterthan3.30pm(Londontime)onthe10thbusinessdayfollowingthecommencementoftheofferperiodand,ifappropriate,bynolaterthan3.30pm(Londontime)onthe10thbusinessdayfollowingtheannouncementinwhichanysecuritiesexchangeofferorisfirstidentified.RelevantpersonswhodealintherelevantsecuritiesoftheoffereecompanyorofasecuritiesexchangeofferorpriortothedeadlineformakinganOpeningPositionDisclosuremustinsteadmakeaDealingDisclosure.



UnderRule8.3(b)oftheCode,anypersonwhois,orbecomes,interestedin1%ormoreofanyclassofrelevantsecuritiesoftheoffereecompanyorofanysecuritiesexchangeofferormustmakeaDealingDisclosureifthepersondealsinanyrelevantsecuritiesoftheoffereecompanyorofanysecuritiesexchangeofferor.ADealingDisclosuremustcontaindetailsofthedealingconcernedandoftheperson’sinterestsandshortpositionsin,andrightstosubscribefor,anyrelevantsecuritiesofeachof(i)theoffereecompanyand(ii)anysecuritiesexchangeofferor,savetotheextentthatthesedetailshavepreviouslybeendisclosedunderRule8.ADealingDisclosurebyapersontowhomRule8.3(b)appliesmustbemadebynolaterthan3.30pm(Londontime)onthebusinessdayfollowingthedateoftherelevantdealing.

Iftwoormorepersonsacttogetherpursuanttoanagreementorunderstanding,whetherformalorinformal,toacquireorcontrolaninterestinrelevantsecuritiesofanoffereecompanyorasecuritiesexchangeofferor,theywillbedeemedtobeasinglepersonforthepurposeofRule8.3.

OpeningPositionDisclosuresmustalsobemadebytheoffereecompanyandbyanyofferorandDealingDisclosuresmustalsobemadebytheoffereecompany,byanyofferorandbyanypersonsactinginconcertwithanyofthem(seeRules8.1,8.2and8.4).

DetailsoftheoffereeandofferorcompaniesinrespectofwhoserelevantsecuritiesOpeningPositionDisclosuresandDealingDisclosuresmustbemadecanbefoundintheDisclosureTableontheTakeoverPanel’swebsiteatwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk,includingdetailsofthenumberofrelevantsecuritiesinissue,whentheofferperiodcommencedandwhenanyofferorwasfirstidentified.

YoushouldcontactthePanel’sMarketSurveillanceUniton+44(0)2076380129ifyouareinanydoubtastowhetheryouarerequiredtomakeanOpeningPositionDisclosureoraDealingDisclosure.



Rule 2.4 information

InaccordancewithRule2.4(c)(iii)oftheCode,WIITconfirmsthatitisnotawareofanydealingsinRedcentricsharesthatwouldrequireittoofferaminimumlevel,oraparticularform,ofconsiderationunderRule6orRule11oftheCode.However,ithasnotbeenpracticableforWIITtomakeenquiriesofallpersonsactinginconcertwithitpriortothedateofthisannouncementinordertoconfirmwhetheranydetailsarerequiredtobedisclosedunderRule2.4(c)(iii)oftheCode.Totheextentthatanysuchdetailsareidentifiedfollowingsuchenquiries,WIITwillmakeanannouncementdisclosingsuchdetailsassoonaspracticable,andinanyeventbynolaterthanthetimeitisrequiredtomakeitsOpeningPositionDisclosureunderRule

8.1oftheCode.



Website