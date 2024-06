(Reuters) - Italian cloud computing and cybersecurity services provider Wiit said on Thursday it had no plans to make a takeover offer for British IT services group Redcentric.

Wiit said in May that it was in talks with Redcentric to potentially buy the company.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Redcentric was working with investment bank Lazard to sound out buyers for the company.

