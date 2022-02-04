Log in
    RCN   GB00B7TW1V39

REDCENTRIC PLC

(RCN)
Working from home in healthcare: how to securely access HSCN remotely

02/04/2022 | 05:56am EST
In this blog, we'll show you how healthcare professionals can access vital HSCN data remotely, without sacrificing on IT security.

With the demand of the number of people working from home increasing across the board, not just within the professional services industries, many in healthcare need to work remotely as well. However, remote working increases your exposure to cybersecurity threats. A big concern when working with Patient Identifiable Data (PID) like medical records and other clinical information.

After all, if more users access your network on different machines, there is a higher chance one of them will cause a data leak. And chances are, they won't have meant it - human error is one of the top causes of data breaches.

This is why your healthcare business cannot take chances with IT security. You can't afford downtime, especially during a pandemic.

In this blog, we'll show you how healthcare professionals can access vital HSCN data remotely, without sacrificing on IT security.

Why health and care organisations should invest now

You may think to yourself, that if you set up a VPN on your machines that will keep your business safe. It will, for a while, but it's not a long-term solution. Without a specialist solution, you risk leaving your business exposed to cyber threats.

There's a solution: HSCN Remote Access

Whether you are a hospital, GP practice, medical supplier or any other type of healthcare organisation, if you need remote HSCN access we can help you.

With our HSCN Remote Access Solution, you can access critical resources anytime, anywhere, on any device. This means healthcare workers can work remotely while maintaining IT security.

At Redcentric, we not only help you move to the cloud, but offer extra security measures, like multi-factor authentication. This ensures that only permitted users can access sensitive applications and data via HSCN.

Not only that, but with our promise of rapid deployment we can get you up and running in no time. Meaning you will be more than ready for whatever the next few months hold.

Fast, reliable and secure HSCN access

When delivering care on the move, healthcare professionals need secure access to the right data, at the right time. And we can help.

After all, we are the longest-running provider of NHS-connected managed infrastructure services in the UK. We were also one of the first organisations to offer HSCN connectivity and have in-depth knowledge of all modern data regulations. So, you're in safe hands with us.

If you'd like to find out how we can empower your business or healthcare organisation with secure remote access to HSCN please contact us.

Disclaimer

Redcentric plc published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 10:55:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 95,0 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2022 5,10 M 6,94 M 6,94 M
Net cash 2022 6,60 M 8,99 M 8,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,9x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 193 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 399
Free-Float 80,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 124,50 GBX
Average target price 182,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter James Brotherton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Leslie Senior Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas John Bate Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Kempster Independent Non-Executive Director
Helena Joan Feltham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDCENTRIC PLC1.63%263
ACCENTURE PLC-16.64%218 388
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.31%189 407
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.08%123 561
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.90%97 553
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.81%86 164