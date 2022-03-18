Redco Properties : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

|
[title]
|
[date]
|
[link]
|
[market]
|
[doc type]
|
[stock code]
|
[stock name]
|
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
|
18/03/2022 20:51
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01622
|
REDCO GROUP
|
Connected Transactions - Proposed Issue of New Shares to Connected Persons
|
18/03/2022 20:51
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01083
|
TG SMART ENERGY
|
CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE
|
18/03/2022 20:50
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01385
|
SHANGHAI FUDAN
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
18/03/2022 20:50
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
06690
|
HAIER SMARTHOME
|
Supervisory Committee Resolutions
|
18/03/2022 20:48
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
02899
|
ZIJIN MINING
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
18/03/2022 20:47
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
00895
|
DONGJIANG ENV
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
18/03/2022 20:47
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
03968
|
CM BANK
|
INSIDE INFORMATION TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATION AT THE PINGHU PRODUCTION PLANTS
|
18/03/2022 20:47
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01651
|
TSUGAMI CHINA
|
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
|
18/03/2022 20:45
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
00351
|
ASIA ENERGY LOG
|
Board of Directors Resolutions
|
18/03/2022 20:45
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
02899
|
ZIJIN MINING
|
UPDATE ON PROFIT WARNING
|
18/03/2022 20:44
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
02078
|
PANASIALUM
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
18/03/2022 20:43
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
06806
|
SWHY
|
Announcement - Issue of New Shares under General Mandate
|
18/03/2022 20:43
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01083
|
TG SMART ENERGY
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
18/03/2022 20:43
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
00895
|
DONGJIANG ENV
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
18/03/2022 20:43
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
06690
|
HAIER SMARTHOME
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
18/03/2022 20:42
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
03968
|
CM BANK
|
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
|
18/03/2022 20:39
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
htm
|
02333
|
GREATWALL MOTOR
|
Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Announcement in relation to the Issuance Progress of the First Tranche of 2022 Ultra Short-term Financing Bonds of Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd.
|
18/03/2022 20:38
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01787
|
SD GOLD
|
(I) RE-DESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND RETIREMENT OF JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR AND (II) RE-DESIGNATION OF JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
|
18/03/2022 20:38
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
01897
|
MILLIONHOPE IND
|
2021 Audit and Internal Control Committee Report
|
18/03/2022 20:38
|
Link
|
SEHK
|
pdf
|
02899
|
ZIJIN MINING