Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Redco Properties Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1622   KYG733101318

REDCO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED

(1622)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Redco Properties : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

03/18/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT 18/03/2022 20:51 Link SEHK pdf 01622 REDCO GROUP
Connected Transactions - Proposed Issue of New Shares to Connected Persons 18/03/2022 20:51 Link SEHK pdf 01083 TG SMART ENERGY
CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE 18/03/2022 20:50 Link SEHK pdf 01385 SHANGHAI FUDAN
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 18/03/2022 20:50 Link SEHK htm 06690 HAIER SMARTHOME
Supervisory Committee Resolutions 18/03/2022 20:48 Link SEHK pdf 02899 ZIJIN MINING
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 18/03/2022 20:47 Link SEHK htm 00895 DONGJIANG ENV
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 18/03/2022 20:47 Link SEHK htm 03968 CM BANK
INSIDE INFORMATION TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATION AT THE PINGHU PRODUCTION PLANTS 18/03/2022 20:47 Link SEHK pdf 01651 TSUGAMI CHINA
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 18/03/2022 20:45 Link SEHK pdf 00351 ASIA ENERGY LOG
Board of Directors Resolutions 18/03/2022 20:45 Link SEHK pdf 02899 ZIJIN MINING
UPDATE ON PROFIT WARNING 18/03/2022 20:44 Link SEHK pdf 02078 PANASIALUM
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 18/03/2022 20:43 Link SEHK htm 06806 SWHY
Announcement - Issue of New Shares under General Mandate 18/03/2022 20:43 Link SEHK pdf 01083 TG SMART ENERGY
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 18/03/2022 20:43 Link SEHK htm 00895 DONGJIANG ENV
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 18/03/2022 20:43 Link SEHK htm 06690 HAIER SMARTHOME
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 18/03/2022 20:42 Link SEHK htm 03968 CM BANK
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 18/03/2022 20:39 Link SEHK htm 02333 GREATWALL MOTOR
Overseas Regulatory Announcement - Announcement in relation to the Issuance Progress of the First Tranche of 2022 Ultra Short-term Financing Bonds of Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. 18/03/2022 20:38 Link SEHK pdf 01787 SD GOLD
(I) RE-DESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND RETIREMENT OF JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR AND (II) RE-DESIGNATION OF JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR 18/03/2022 20:38 Link SEHK pdf 01897 MILLIONHOPE IND
2021 Audit and Internal Control Committee Report 18/03/2022 20:38 Link SEHK pdf 02899 ZIJIN MINING

Disclaimer

Redco Properties Group Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 13:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REDCO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED
09:03aREDCO PROPERTIES : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
03/17Fitch Downgrades Redco to 'C' on Distressed Debt Exchange
AQ
03/14Redco Properties Group Limited Offer to Purchase At Least A Minimum Acceptance Amount o..
CI
03/11Redco Properties Hits Over $715 Million in January-February Contracted Property Sales
MT
03/11Redco Sets Shareholders' Entitlement in Spinoff of Property Management Business
MT
03/11Redco Properties Group Limited Announces Unaudited Sales Results for the Two Months End..
CI
03/07Redco Sets Date to Determine Shareholders' Entitlement in Spinoff of Property Manager A..
MT
02/08Redco Properties Books Nearly $412 Million Contracted Sales in January
MT
02/07Redco Properties Group Limited Announces Preliminary Unaudited Contracted Sales Results..
CI
01/07Redco Properties Buys Back Nearly $11 Million of 8% Bonds Due April
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 452 M 1 962 M 1 962 M
Net income 2020 1 296 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2020 10 672 M 1 682 M 1 682 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,95x
Yield 2020 1,72%
Capitalization 7 151 M 1 127 M 1 127 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 780
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart REDCO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Redco Properties Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDCO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,48 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ruo Qing Huang President & Executive Director
Yeuk Hung Wong Chairman
On Ta Yuen Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Tai Him Yip Independent Non-Executive Director
Kam Kau Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDCO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED-4.98%1 127
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.59%34 515
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.63%34 302
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.14%32 345
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.04%29 963
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.22%29 122