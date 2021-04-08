Redco Properties : APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

REDCO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED

力 高 地 產 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1622)

APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES

This announcement is made by Redco Properties Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that, Dr. Wong Yau Kar, David (黃友嘉博士) ("Dr. Wong") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, a member of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and a member of the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") of the Board to devote more time on his personal endeavors, all with effect from 8 April 2021.

Dr. Wong has confirmed that, as at the date of this announcement, (i) he does not have any claim against the Company in respect of his resignation; (ii) he does not have any disagreement with the Board, and (iii) there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to extend its gratitude to Dr. Wong for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service.