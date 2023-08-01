1 August 2023

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that Mark Butcher, a Director of the Company, acquired 10,000 ordinary shares of £0.50 each in the Company on 31 July 2023.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

 

 Mark Butcher

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 

Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Redde Northgate plc

b)

 

LEI

 

 

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc

b)

Identification code

 

 

GB00B41H7391

c)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Acquisition of ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc

d)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

£3.46149

 

10,000

 

 

e)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated Price

 

- Aggregated Volume

 

- Total Aggregated Price

 

 

 

£3.46149

 

10,000

 

£34,614.90

 

f)

 

Date of the transaction

 

 

31 July 2023

g)

 

Place of the transaction

 

 

Trading venue (LSE)

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Redde Northgate plc

 

James Kerton, Company Secretary

james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com

 

 

 