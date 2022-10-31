Advanced search
    REDD   GB00B41H7391

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

(REDD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:23 2022-10-31 am EDT
331.00 GBX   -0.45%
09:16aRedde Northgate Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09:14aRedde Northgate Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
10/12Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Redde Northgate Plc - Holding(s) in Company

10/31/2022 | 09:16am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Redde Northgate PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Pendal Group Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Sydney, Australia
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 28/10/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 31/10/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Less than 5% Less than 5%
5.22749%		                                                                                                                   12,152,101
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 5.04380% Less than 5% 5.24942%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B41H7391                                                                    Less than 5% Less than 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. A Less than 5% Less than 5%

   

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
Stock Loan N/A N/A Less than 5% Less than 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 Less than 5% Less than 5%

   

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Pendal Group Limited
J O Hambro Capital Management Limited
Pendal Group Limited
Pendal USA, Inc.
Thomas Siegel & Walmsley LLC
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Disclosure is being made because Group’s position in voting rights has fallen below the notifiable thresholds. Group overall position remains above 5%

   

Place of completion London
Date of completion 31/10/2022

