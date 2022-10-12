Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

12 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

(“Redde Northgate” or the “Group” or the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 12 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p (“shares”) Number of shares purchased : 120,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 301.5001 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 305 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 295.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,386,562 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,704,861 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company’s buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions (all of 12 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2653 301.00 08:12:14 00061510350TRLO0 LSE 460 300.50 08:17:54 00061510619TRLO0 LSE 110 300.50 08:26:30 00061511074TRLO0 LSE 1445 300.50 08:26:30 00061511075TRLO0 LSE 655 300.50 08:26:30 00061511076TRLO0 LSE 1181 300.50 08:26:30 00061511077TRLO0 LSE 2307 300.00 08:26:48 00061511113TRLO0 LSE 1838 297.50 08:37:44 00061512206TRLO0 LSE 2053 296.50 08:39:07 00061512255TRLO0 LSE 431 296.50 08:43:54 00061512456TRLO0 LSE 700 296.00 08:50:40 00061512734TRLO0 LSE 700 296.00 08:50:40 00061512735TRLO0 LSE 333 296.00 08:50:40 00061512736TRLO0 LSE 321 296.00 08:50:40 00061512737TRLO0 LSE 259 296.00 08:50:40 00061512738TRLO0 LSE 1144 296.00 08:50:40 00061512739TRLO0 LSE 339 295.50 08:58:00 00061512904TRLO0 LSE 1770 295.50 08:58:00 00061512905TRLO0 LSE 329 296.00 09:14:42 00061513590TRLO0 LSE 700 296.00 09:14:42 00061513591TRLO0 LSE 1015 296.00 09:14:42 00061513592TRLO0 LSE 1967 296.00 09:14:42 00061513593TRLO0 LSE 1147 298.50 09:34:49 00061514264TRLO0 LSE 313 298.50 09:34:49 00061514265TRLO0 LSE 83 298.50 09:34:49 00061514266TRLO0 LSE 423 298.50 09:34:49 00061514267TRLO0 LSE 1594 298.50 09:34:49 00061514268TRLO0 LSE 158 298.50 09:34:49 00061514269TRLO0 LSE 1889 298.50 10:00:05 00061515959TRLO0 LSE 333 301.50 10:05:54 00061516248TRLO0 LSE 2061 301.50 10:07:42 00061516284TRLO0 LSE 63 301.50 10:15:00 00061516527TRLO0 LSE 219 301.50 10:15:00 00061516528TRLO0 LSE 934 301.50 10:15:00 00061516529TRLO0 LSE 2073 301.00 10:15:00 00061516530TRLO0 LSE 155 300.50 10:17:47 00061516680TRLO0 LSE 15 303.50 10:28:24 00061517124TRLO0 LSE 700 303.50 10:41:53 00061517669TRLO0 LSE 700 303.50 10:41:53 00061517670TRLO0 LSE 378 303.50 10:41:53 00061517671TRLO0 LSE 2075 303.50 10:41:53 00061517672TRLO0 LSE 2151 302.50 10:41:56 00061517678TRLO0 LSE 1930 302.00 10:41:56 00061517679TRLO0 LSE 1763 301.50 11:11:54 00061518567TRLO0 LSE 2 302.00 11:21:36 00061518974TRLO0 LSE 700 302.00 11:21:36 00061518975TRLO0 LSE 40 302.00 11:21:36 00061518976TRLO0 LSE 1344 302.00 11:21:36 00061518977TRLO0 LSE 1793 301.00 11:30:36 00061519503TRLO0 LSE 690 302.50 11:45:03 00061519852TRLO0 LSE 1396 302.50 11:45:03 00061519853TRLO0 LSE 1934 302.50 11:45:03 00061519854TRLO0 LSE 94 304.00 12:03:13 00061520387TRLO0 LSE 1435 303.50 12:12:18 00061520545TRLO0 LSE 500 303.50 12:12:18 00061520546TRLO0 LSE 72 303.50 12:12:18 00061520547TRLO0 LSE 340 303.50 12:12:18 00061520548TRLO0 LSE 2341 303.00 12:12:28 00061520559TRLO0 LSE 700 303.00 12:12:28 00061520561TRLO0 LSE 1326 303.00 12:12:28 00061520562TRLO0 LSE 1839 303.50 12:44:30 00061521206TRLO0 LSE 1460 303.00 12:44:31 00061521207TRLO0 LSE 619 303.00 12:44:31 00061521208TRLO0 LSE 130 301.00 12:59:55 00061521588TRLO0 LSE 58 301.00 12:59:55 00061521589TRLO0 LSE 755 303.00 13:27:34 00061522388TRLO0 LSE 231 302.50 13:30:07 00061522446TRLO0 LSE 1400 302.50 13:30:07 00061522447TRLO0 LSE 481 302.50 13:30:07 00061522448TRLO0 LSE 681 302.00 13:30:58 00061522575TRLO0 LSE 47 302.00 13:30:58 00061522576TRLO0 LSE 1384 302.00 13:30:58 00061522577TRLO0 LSE 1301 301.50 13:31:02 00061522647TRLO0 LSE 880 301.50 13:31:02 00061522648TRLO0 LSE 1133 303.00 13:48:54 00061523365TRLO0 LSE 650 303.00 13:48:54 00061523366TRLO0 LSE 548 303.00 13:49:08 00061523379TRLO0 LSE 527 303.00 13:53:08 00061523499TRLO0 LSE 2141 302.50 14:01:02 00061523803TRLO0 LSE 625 302.50 14:08:34 00061524191TRLO0 LSE 700 302.50 14:08:34 00061524192TRLO0 LSE 679 302.50 14:09:14 00061524231TRLO0 LSE 62 302.50 14:09:14 00061524232TRLO0 LSE 547 302.50 14:09:14 00061524233TRLO0 LSE 1425 302.50 14:09:15 00061524234TRLO0 LSE 117 302.50 14:09:20 00061524239TRLO0 LSE 2048 301.50 14:24:19 00061524865TRLO0 LSE 261 301.50 14:30:47 00061525202TRLO0 LSE 623 301.50 14:30:47 00061525203TRLO0 LSE 942 301.50 14:30:47 00061525204TRLO0 LSE 395 301.00 14:32:12 00061525409TRLO0 LSE 395 301.00 14:32:12 00061525410TRLO0 LSE 700 301.00 14:32:12 00061525429TRLO0 LSE 355 301.00 14:32:12 00061525430TRLO0 LSE 1885 301.00 14:41:49 00061526086TRLO0 LSE 1836 301.50 14:51:19 00061526610TRLO0 LSE 700 303.00 15:03:26 00061527476TRLO0 LSE 1046 303.00 15:03:26 00061527477TRLO0 LSE 177 302.50 15:06:15 00061527633TRLO0 LSE 289 302.50 15:06:15 00061527634TRLO0 LSE 47 302.50 15:06:15 00061527635TRLO0 LSE 1233 302.50 15:06:15 00061527636TRLO0 LSE 2087 302.50 15:06:15 00061527637TRLO0 LSE 20 303.00 15:18:16 00061528319TRLO0 LSE 75 303.50 15:19:08 00061528376TRLO0 LSE 77 303.50 15:19:08 00061528377TRLO0 LSE 126 303.50 15:19:08 00061528378TRLO0 LSE 69 303.50 15:19:38 00061528404TRLO0 LSE 1243 303.50 15:20:39 00061528531TRLO0 LSE 680 303.50 15:20:39 00061528538TRLO0 LSE 811 303.00 15:21:24 00061528652TRLO0 LSE 1976 303.00 15:21:24 00061528653TRLO0 LSE 482 305.00 15:35:21 00061529434TRLO0 LSE 83 305.00 15:35:21 00061529435TRLO0 LSE 1433 305.00 15:35:21 00061529436TRLO0 LSE 106 304.50 15:38:20 00061529551TRLO0 LSE 700 304.50 15:38:20 00061529552TRLO0 LSE 279 304.50 15:38:20 00061529553TRLO0 LSE 308 304.50 15:38:20 00061529554TRLO0 LSE 519 304.50 15:38:20 00061529555TRLO0 LSE 101 304.00 15:41:54 00061529758TRLO0 LSE 307 304.00 15:41:54 00061529759TRLO0 LSE 1400 304.00 15:41:54 00061529760TRLO0 LSE 104 304.00 15:41:54 00061529761TRLO0 LSE 707 304.00 15:41:54 00061529762TRLO0 LSE 700 304.00 15:41:54 00061529763TRLO0 LSE 389 304.00 15:41:54 00061529764TRLO0 LSE 1948 303.00 15:45:42 00061529997TRLO0 LSE 88 303.00 15:56:50 00061530701TRLO0 LSE 1400 303.00 15:56:50 00061530702TRLO0 LSE 618 303.00 15:56:50 00061530703TRLO0 LSE 1593 302.50 15:58:32 00061530792TRLO0 LSE 153 302.50 15:58:33 00061530815TRLO0 LSE 66 302.50 16:08:12 00061531449TRLO0 LSE 114 302.50 16:08:12 00061531450TRLO0 LSE 53 302.50 16:09:02 00061531504TRLO0 LSE 1966 302.50 16:09:02 00061531505TRLO0 LSE 23 302.50 16:10:09 00061531595TRLO0 LSE 299 302.50 16:10:12 00061531599TRLO0 LSE 16 302.50 16:10:14 00061531602TRLO0 LSE 9 302.50 16:10:18 00061531610TRLO0 LSE 119 302.50 16:10:18 00061531611TRLO0 LSE 228 302.50 16:10:18 00061531612TRLO0 LSE 7 302.50 16:10:22 00061531617TRLO0 LSE 1747 302.50 16:14:18 00061531822TRLO0 LSE 658 303.00 16:15:58 00061531944TRLO0 LSE 452 303.00 16:15:58 00061531945TRLO0 LSE 61 303.00 16:15:58 00061531946TRLO0 LSE 72 303.00 16:16:08 00061531956TRLO0 LSE 556 303.00 16:16:08 00061531957TRLO0 LSE 522 303.00 16:16:18 00061531977TRLO0 LSE 512 303.00 16:16:18 00061531978TRLO0 LSE 9 303.00 16:18:09 00061532092TRLO0 LSE 3 303.00 16:18:58 00061532164TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company’s core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate’s mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

