Redde Northgate plc is a United Kingdom-based integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company operates through three segments: Northgate UK&I, Northgate Spain, and Redde. Its businesses are categorized as vehicle provision and accident management and repair. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other customers across key areas, including vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repair, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales. The Company services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of approximately 130,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with around 175 branches across the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Spain. It provides vehicles from a range of automotive manufacturers.