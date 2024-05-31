The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election is in full swing. Across the country, millions of Americans are preparing to exercise their right to help determine the leadership of our nation. But did you know that alongside the Presidential race, all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives are up for election? Or that 34 seats of the 100-member U.S. Senate are on the ballot? Additionally, 11 state governorships and numerous state and municipal offices will also be decided. Because voting is at the heart of Reddit, this year we're continuing to share voter resource information so redditors can access reliable information on how and where to vote. To learn more about the voting process and ensure you're "Vote Ready," check out Reddit's Election Voter Resources at u/UptheVote, and find information available in both English and Spanish.

We're also excited to announce a series of AMAs titled "Did You Know? A 2024 US Elections Voter Education Series." In the coming months, communities across Reddit will host AMAs featuring a variety of experts who will share valuable information and unique insights into the electoral process, and answer redditors' questions about election-related topics.

To source experts for these AMAs, we're excited to partner with a variety of non-profit, non-partisan organizations such as the League of Women Voters, National Voter Registration Day, and a range of other civic participation experts. Participants confirmed at the time of writing include: