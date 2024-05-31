Reddit : Did You Know? A 2024 U.S. Elections Voter Education Series
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election is in full swing. Across the country, millions of Americans are preparing to exercise their right to help determine the leadership of our nation. But did you know that alongside the Presidential race, all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives are up for election? Or that 34 seats of the 100-member U.S. Senate are on the ballot? Additionally, 11 state governorships and numerous state and municipal offices will also be decided. Because voting is at the heart of Reddit, this year we're continuing to share voter resource information so redditors can access reliable information on how and where to vote. To learn more about the voting process and ensure you're "Vote Ready," check out Reddit's Election Voter Resources at u/UptheVote, and find information available in both English and Spanish.
We're also excited to announce a series of AMAs titled "Did You Know? A 2024 US Elections Voter Education Series." In the coming months, communities across Reddit will host AMAs featuring a variety of experts who will share valuable information and unique insights into the electoral process, and answer redditors' questions about election-related topics.
To source experts for these AMAs, we're excited to partner with a variety of non-profit, non-partisan organizations such as the League of Women Voters, National Voter Registration Day, and a range of other civic participation experts. Participants confirmed at the time of writing include:
Vote Riders
VoteRiders is a non-partisan, non-profit organization with a mission to ensure that all citizens are able to exercise their freedom to vote. VoteRiders informs and helps citizens to secure their voter ID as well as inspires and supports organizations, local volunteers, and communities to sustain voter ID education and assistance efforts.
Tuesday, July 16 at 3pm ET
League of Women Voters
Founded in 1920, The League of Women Voters (LWV) is a nonpartisan, grassroots nonprofit dedicated to empowering full participation in American democracy. With active Leagues in all 50 states and more than 750 Leagues across the country, LWV engages in advocacy, education, litigation, and organizing to protect every American's freedom to vote.
Friday, June 7 from 1:00pm EST
National Voter Registration Day
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy. Since it was first observed in 2012, more than 5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday. National Voter Registration Day involves volunteers and organizations from around the country working together in a single day of coordinated field, technology, and media efforts.
Tuesday, September 17
Vote Early Day
Vote Early Day is a nonpartisan movement of media companies, businesses, nonprofits, and election administrators working to ensure all Americans have the tools to vote early.
Tuesday, October 29
Brennan Center
The Brennan Center is an independent, nonpartisan law and policy organization that conducts research to identify problems and provide in-depth empirical findings and compelling analyses of pressing legal and policy issues.
TBD
