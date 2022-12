SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE on Wednesday approved Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA's acquisition of insurer SulAmerica SA with no restrictions.

Rede D'Or, Brazil's largest hospital network, had announced in February a 13 billion-real ($2.43 billion) deal to buy SulAmerica, one of the country's major independent insurance companies.

($1 = 5.3436 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Anthony Esposito)