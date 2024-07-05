Institutional Presentation

June 2024

Database: Mar-2024

DISCLAIMER

The reader/investor should not rely solely on the information herein to make decisions with respect to trading the securities issued by Rede D'Or São Luiz. The document may also contain prospective statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as they are based on expectations of the company's management and on available information.

The company is under no obligation to update these statements. The Company's future financial situation, operating results, market share and competitive position may differ substantially from those expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. Many factors and values that may impact these results are beyond the company's ability to control.

Future projects could differ materially due to market conditions, changes in laws or government policies, changes in operational conditions and costs, changes in project schedules, operating performance, demands by clients and consumers, commercial negotiations or other technical and economic factors. For more detailed information, please refer to our Financial Statements, Reference Form (Formulário de Referência) and other relevant information on our investor relations website ir.rededor.com.br.

2

Section I

Industry Overview

Hospital Vila Nova Star - São Paulo

Healthcare Industry Evolving on the Back of

Structural Demographic Fundamentals

1

Economic structure of healthcare

market in Brazil…

2

…combined with solid

demographic fundamentals…

Average annual rate of population change (%)

3 ...and a faster population aging

  • years for population cohort of +65 years to growth of 7% to 14%

Public

POPULATION

COVERAGE(1)

~74%

residents

SPENDING(2)

R$399 BLN

3.7% GDP

(41% of

spending)

PAYERS

Government

Individuals

0.5

0.5

0.3

0.2

(2011-2032)

(2000-2026)(1970-1996)

(1947-1992)

21

+21M

people with +65 years

26in the next 20 years

26

40M

45

total population with

R$578 BLN

0.0

(1930-1975)

45

+65 years in 2040

Private

~26%

5.3% GDP

(59% of

spending)

Health

Plans

-0.1

-0.2

-0.5

(1944-2009)

(1994-2013)

(1938-2011)(1890-1975)

65

69

73

85

Rede D'Or's target market

+20M people

in the next 20 years

(1865-1980)

115

Notes: (1) ANS, December 2023; (2) "Observatório ANAHP 2024".

4

Source: United Nations World Population Prospects 2022.

Underpenetrated Market in Terms of Beds, with Predominance of Small Players

1 Hospital Beds Density

Bed Density (Beds/ #'000)

13.0

2 Growing deficit in private beds(1)

Bed Density in Brazil (# Beds)

Brazil has a deficit of

+14 thousand

private beds

3

Hospitals Overview in Brazil(2)

59

Small

Limited

beds in

infrastructure

avg.

Brazilian Hospital Average Size (# beds)

4,827

(# Private hospitals in Brazil)

8.0

WHO Recommendation

(3-5 beds)

5.9

5.0

4.3

3.1 2.9 2.5 2.1 2.0 1.6 1.0

31,581

25,131

14,246

2019¹ 20242029

4,466

-361

2010

2022

Inflection point: Brazil's total beneficiaries grew to 50.9M in 2023.

Notes: (1) Considers beneficiaries growing from 47M to 57M in 2030 and constant occupancy rate and average length of stay; (2) As of January 2022; considers total beds divided by number of hospitals

5

registered in ANS.

Source: CNES, CIA factbook and FBH

Section II

Rede D'Or

at a Glance

Hospital Maternidade São Luiz Star - São Paulo

How Do We Stand Out?

1

2

3

4

5

6

Unique Value Proposition Based on Sustainable Growth

Largest Private Healthcare Network in the Country

Quality Excellence and Brand Recognition

Technology Based Platform

Continuous Progress on ESG Initiatives

Solid Financial and Operational Indicators

Our Unique Value Proposition

Attracts

Brand

proficient

recognition

doctors and

and patient

professionals

preference

Physicians

Quality

Must have network

Comprehensive

Hospital Network

amongst payors

universe

Flywheel of

Relevance

Sustainable

Scale

Growth

Extract the

Investment

right margin and

in people,

operational

research and

leverage

technology

Performance

Technology

8

Largest Healthcare Network in Brazil

HOSPITALS

INSURANCE

ONCOLOGY

DIAGNOSTICS

EDUCATION &

COMPLEMENTARY

RESEARCH (IDOR)

Brazil's largest(1)

One of the largest

Oncology services

3rd largest(3)

Scientific

Stake in Qualicorp

independent private

insurer in the

fully integrated

diagnostic player in

collaborations with

S.A. (25.85%)

hospital chain

country

with hospital chain

Brazil

+80 countries

Largest Blood Bank

Reference in

Distribution model

Leadership(2)

Launched in 1977

+60 medical

in Brazil acquired in

quality and

multi-channel and

position

and re-entry in 2018

residency programs

2017 (42.4% stake)

standards

nation wide

Launched in 2011

Private medical

+Dialysis

Largest robotic

128 years

education plan

+Distribution

park in Brazil

of history

under development

+Materials/

medicine

Launched in 1998

+Nephrology

+Complex

transplants

Notes:

(1) Based on the numbers of beds as of Dec-23;Source: Rede D'Or São Luiz, ANAHP, CNES and Companies IR 9

(2) In terms of 2020FY EBITDA, including infusions and oncological surgeries. Private players EBITDA as of 2020;

(3) Considering 2020FY Adjusted EBITDA for all listed players.

M&A Opportunity

Main

RDSL

RDSL

Market

Beneficiar

State

Mkt.

ies

Brands

hospitals

size

share(1)

(dec-23)

21

13%

~27k

5.7

RJ

Private

million

beds

SP

26

~80k

18.1

5%

Private

million

beds

PE

4

7%

~13k

1.4

Private

million

beds

DF

4

9%

~6k

0.9

Private

million

beds

BA

5

~16k

1.7

6%

Private

million

beds

MS

2

~5k

0.7

4%

Private

million

beds

Source: ANS, data base December 31, 2023.

(1) Market share is based in the total number of beds according to DATASUS.

Main

Number

RDSL

Market

Beneficiar

State

of

Mkt.

ies

Brands

Size

hospitals

share(1)

(dec-23)

SE

1

10%

~2k

0.3

Private

million

beds

PR

1

~23k

3.1

1%

Private

million

beds

MA

1

4%

~4k

0.5

Private

million

beds

CE

1

1%

~10k

1.4

Private

million

beds

1

~38k

5.7

MG

1%

Private

million

beds

2

~4k

0.5

PB

6%

Private

million

beds

1

~4k

0.4

AL

4%

Private

million

beds

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Rede D'Or São Luiz SA published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 21:44:06 UTC.