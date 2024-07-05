Institutional Presentation
Section I
Industry Overview
Hospital Vila Nova Star - São Paulo
Healthcare Industry Evolving on the Back of
Structural Demographic Fundamentals
1
Economic structure of healthcare
market in Brazil…
2
…combined with solid
demographic fundamentals…
Average annual rate of population change (%)
3 ...and a faster population aging
- years for population cohort of +65 years to growth of 7% to 14%
Public
POPULATION
COVERAGE(1)
~74%
residents
SPENDING(2)
R$399 BLN
3.7% GDP
(41% of
spending)
PAYERS
Government
Individuals
0.5
0.5
0.3
0.2
(2011-2032)
(2000-2026)(1970-1996)
(1947-1992)
21
+21M
people with +65 years
26in the next 20 years
26
40M
45
total population with
R$578 BLN
0.0
(1930-1975)
45
+65 years in 2040
Private
~26%
5.3% GDP
(59% of
spending)
Health
Plans
-0.1
-0.2
-0.5
(1944-2009)
(1994-2013)
(1938-2011)(1890-1975)
65
69
73
85
Rede D'Or's target market
+20M people
in the next 20 years
(1865-1980)
115
Underpenetrated Market in Terms of Beds, with Predominance of Small Players
1 Hospital Beds Density
Bed Density (Beds/ #'000)
13.0
2 Growing deficit in private beds(1)
Bed Density in Brazil (# Beds)
Brazil has a deficit of
+14 thousand
private beds
3
Hospitals Overview in Brazil(2)
59
✓ Small
✓ Limited
beds in
infrastructure
avg.
Brazilian Hospital Average Size (# beds)
4,827
(# Private hospitals in Brazil)
8.0
WHO Recommendation
(3-5 beds)
5.9
5.0
4.3
3.1 2.9 2.5 2.1 2.0 1.6 1.0
31,581
25,131
14,246
2019⁽¹⁾ 20242029
4,466
-361
2010
2022
Inflection point: Brazil's total beneficiaries grew to 50.9M in 2023.
Section II
Rede D'Or
at a Glance
Hospital Maternidade São Luiz Star - São Paulo
How Do We Stand Out?
1
2
3
4
5
6
Unique Value Proposition Based on Sustainable Growth
Largest Private Healthcare Network in the Country
Quality Excellence and Brand Recognition
Technology Based Platform
Continuous Progress on ESG Initiatives
Solid Financial and Operational Indicators
Our Unique Value Proposition
Attracts
Brand
proficient
recognition
doctors and
and patient
professionals
preference
Physicians
Quality
Must have network
Comprehensive
Hospital Network
amongst payors
universe
Flywheel of
Relevance
Sustainable
Scale
Growth
Extract the
Investment
right margin and
in people,
operational
research and
leverage
technology
Performance
Technology
8
Largest Healthcare Network in Brazil
HOSPITALS
INSURANCE
ONCOLOGY
DIAGNOSTICS
EDUCATION &
COMPLEMENTARY
RESEARCH (IDOR)
Brazil's largest(1)
One of the largest
Oncology services
3rd largest(3)
Scientific
Stake in Qualicorp
independent private
insurer in the
fully integrated
diagnostic player in
collaborations with
S.A. (25.85%)
hospital chain
country
with hospital chain
Brazil
+80 countries
Largest Blood Bank
Reference in
Distribution model
Leadership(2)
Launched in 1977
+60 medical
in Brazil acquired in
quality and
multi-channel and
position
and re-entry in 2018
residency programs
2017 (42.4% stake)
standards
nation wide
Launched in 2011
Private medical
+Dialysis
Largest robotic
128 years
education plan
+Distribution
park in Brazil
of history
under development
+Materials/
medicine
Launched in 1998
+Nephrology
+Complex
transplants
M&A Opportunity
Main
RDSL
RDSL
Market
Beneficiar
State
Mkt.
ies
Brands
hospitals
size
share(1)
(dec-23)
21
13%
~27k
5.7
RJ
Private
million
beds
SP
26
~80k
18.1
5%
Private
million
beds
PE
4
7%
~13k
1.4
Private
million
beds
DF
4
9%
~6k
0.9
Private
million
beds
BA
5
~16k
1.7
6%
Private
million
beds
MS
2
~5k
0.7
4%
Private
million
beds
Main
Number
RDSL
Market
Beneficiar
State
of
Mkt.
ies
Brands
Size
hospitals
share(1)
(dec-23)
SE
1
10%
~2k
0.3
Private
million
beds
PR
1
~23k
3.1
1%
Private
million
beds
MA
1
4%
~4k
0.5
Private
million
beds
CE
1
1%
~10k
1.4
Private
million
beds
1
~38k
5.7
MG
1%
Private
million
beds
2
~4k
0.5
PB
6%
Private
million
beds
1
~4k
0.4
AL
4%
Private
million
beds
10
