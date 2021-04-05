Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A.    RDOR3   BRRDORACNOR8

REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.

(RDOR3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/05
64.99 BRL   +1.03%
05:42pREDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S A  : Acquisition announcement - Biocor Hospital
PU
03/31Brazilian hospital operator Care files for IPO
RE
03/26REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S A  : IOC Announcement
PU
Rede D'Or São Luiz S A : Acquisition announcement - Biocor Hospital

04/05/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

CVM Code No. 2482-1

CNPJ/ME nº 06.047.087/0001-39 | NIRE 35.300.318.099

Rua Francisco Marengo, nº 1.312

CEP: 03313-000, São Paulo SP

ISIN Code of Common Shares "BRRDORACNOR8"

Trading Code of Common Shares at B3: "RDOR3"

RELEVANT FACT

Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A. ("Company"), in accordance with paragraph 4, article 157, of the Brazilian Corporation Law (Law nº 6404/76) and Instruction nº 358/02 issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that has executed a Binding Memorandum of Understanding, regarding the acquisition, by its affiliate Clínica São Lucas Ltda., of 51% of the capital stock of Biocor Hospital de Doenças Cardiovasculares Ltda. ("Biocor"). The firm value for 100% of Biocor is R$750.000.000,00. Net debt will be further deducted from the referred firm value.

Biocor is a reputable high-end General Hospital located in the Greater Belo Horizonte, Mins Gerais State, with 350 beds. It is also planned a brownfield expansion of a new tower of the premium flagship "Star" brand (BH Star), estimated between 150-200 beds, within the hospital complex, which may, therefore, reach over 500 beds in total.

Such Acquisition is subject to conditions precedent for closing, among them approval by Brazil's competition authority (CADE), due diligence and the execution of definitive documents, including a Shareholders Agreement setting forth rights and obligations of the Shareholders of Biocor, which will be the vehicle for investments by the Parties in new businesses within the Belo Horizonte metropolitan region.

Biocor's expected revenue is R$ 300.000.000,00, with a EBITDA of R$ 70.000.000,00, for the 12 month period ending after the closing of the transaction, with the appropriation of part of the expected synergies.

Paulo Moll, Rede D´Or São Luiz CEO said:

"We have the utmost admiration and respect for everything Family Vrandecic has achieved so far and we´re very excited to be able to be part of this history going forward and to help Biocor being even more successful, reinforcing Biocor's great reputation within the medical community and Minas' population. This Acquisition marks our entry into Brazil's third largest metropolitan region, with potential for expansions of such platform through brownfields, greenfields and M&As, reassuring Rede D'Or's commitment with its expansion strategy and long-term goal to explore new and appealing markets."

São Paulo, April 5, 2021

Otávio de Garcia Lazcano

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Rede D'Or São Luiz SA published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 21:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 366 M 3 594 M 3 594 M
Net income 2021 2 269 M 400 M 400 M
Net Debt 2021 12 103 M 2 136 M 2 136 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,8x
Yield 2021 0,20%
Capitalization 125 B 22 139 M 22 052 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,73x
EV / Sales 2022 5,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 80,58 BRL
Last Close Price 64,33 BRL
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Heráclito de Brito Gomes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Neval Moll Filho Chairman
Paulo Junqueira Moll Vice Chairman
Pedro Junqueira Moll Director
André Francisco Junqueira Moll Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-5.81%21 892
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION8.78%97 446
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.13.19%62 721
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS24.15%24 664
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-7.95%21 616
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED8.62%17 274
