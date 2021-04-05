Rede D'Or São Luiz S A : Acquisition announcement - Biocor Hospital

REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

RELEVANT FACT

Rede D'Or São Luiz S.A. ("Company"), in accordance with paragraph 4, article 157, of the Brazilian Corporation Law (Law nº 6404/76) and Instruction nº 358/02 issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that has executed a Binding Memorandum of Understanding, regarding the acquisition, by its affiliate Clínica São Lucas Ltda., of 51% of the capital stock of Biocor Hospital de Doenças Cardiovasculares Ltda. ("Biocor"). The firm value for 100% of Biocor is R$750.000.000,00. Net debt will be further deducted from the referred firm value.

Biocor is a reputable high-end General Hospital located in the Greater Belo Horizonte, Mins Gerais State, with 350 beds. It is also planned a brownfield expansion of a new tower of the premium flagship "Star" brand (BH Star), estimated between 150-200 beds, within the hospital complex, which may, therefore, reach over 500 beds in total.

Such Acquisition is subject to conditions precedent for closing, among them approval by Brazil's competition authority (CADE), due diligence and the execution of definitive documents, including a Shareholders Agreement setting forth rights and obligations of the Shareholders of Biocor, which will be the vehicle for investments by the Parties in new businesses within the Belo Horizonte metropolitan region.

Biocor's expected revenue is R$ 300.000.000,00, with a EBITDA of R$ 70.000.000,00, for the 12 month period ending after the closing of the transaction, with the appropriation of part of the expected synergies.

Paulo Moll, Rede D´Or São Luiz CEO said:

"We have the utmost admiration and respect for everything Family Vrandecic has achieved so far and we´re very excited to be able to be part of this history going forward and to help Biocor being even more successful, reinforcing Biocor's great reputation within the medical community and Minas' population. This Acquisition marks our entry into Brazil's third largest metropolitan region, with potential for expansions of such platform through brownfields, greenfields and M&As, reassuring Rede D'Or's commitment with its expansion strategy and long-term goal to explore new and appealing markets."

São Paulo, April 5, 2021

Otávio de Garcia Lazcano

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer