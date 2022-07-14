Redefine Properties : Change in function of directors

REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1999/018591/06)

JSE share code: RDF ISIN: ZAE000190252

Debt company code: BIRDF

LEI: 37890061EC026A7DA532 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Redefine" or the "Company")

CHANGE IN FUNCTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that subsequent to the resignation of Ms Bridgette Matthews as a director of the Company, chairperson of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee, the Nomination and Governance Committee and the Audit Committee, the following changes, effective 14 July 2022, have been made to certain board committees:

Mrs Nomalizo Langa-Royds is appointed as the chairperson of the Remuneration Committee;

Langa-Royds is appointed as the chairperson of the Remuneration Committee; Consequently, Mrs Nomalizo Langa-Royds shall step down as chairperson of the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee but shall continue to serve as a member of the said committee;

Langa-Royds shall step down as chairperson of the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee but shall continue to serve as a member of the said committee; Mrs Amanda Dambuza is appointed as the chairperson of the Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee; and

Mrs Amanda Dambuza is appointed as an audit committee member on a temporary basis and shall step down when a new independent non-executive director will have been appointed.

The Company is continuing the recruitment process with regard to the appointment of two additional independent non-executive directors.

14 July 2022

