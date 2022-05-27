Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Redefine Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDF   ZAE000190252

REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED

(RDF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-25
4.110 ZAR   +2.49%
07:33aREDEFINE PROPERTIES : Financial covenant notification
PU
05/23REDEFINE PROPERTIES : Interest rate reset – RDFB23
PU
05/16Redefine Properties Limited Provides Distribution Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Redefine Properties : Financial covenant notification

05/27/2022 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1999/018591/06) Company code: BIRDF

ISIN: ZAE000190252

LEI: 37890061EC026A7DA532 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Redefine")

FINANCIAL COVENANT NOTIFICATION

Redefine noteholders are advised that the financial covenant in respect of the loan to value ratio ("LTV ratio") to be maintained by Redefine for as long as any notes remain outstanding under the R30 000 000 000 Domestic Medium-Term Note Programme, which LTV ratio shall not exceed 50% has been measured and maintained as at 28 February 2022 at 41.7%.

27 May 2022

Debt sponsor

Disclaimer

Redefine Properties Limited published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:32:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED
07:33aREDEFINE PROPERTIES : Financial covenant notification
PU
05/23REDEFINE PROPERTIES : Interest rate reset – RDFB23
PU
05/16Redefine Properties Limited Provides Distribution Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Redefine Properties Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
04/26INTEREST RATE RESET : Rdfb27
PU
04/22REDEFINE PROPERTIES : Results of invitation to EPP shareholders to offer to sell EPP share..
PU
04/19INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION : Rdfb27
PU
03/29INTEREST RATE RESET : Rdfb22
PU
03/24REDEFINE PROPERTIES : Investor property tour
PU
03/22REDEFINE PROPERTIES : Interest rate reset – RDFB21
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 788 M 495 M 495 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 37 743 M 2 397 M 2 397 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 27 504 M 1 747 M 1 747 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,38x
EV / Sales 2023 8,24x
Nbr of Employees 424
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Redefine Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,11 ZAR
Average target price 4,59 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Joseph Konig Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ntobeko Nyawo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sipho Mila Pityana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leon Kok Chief Operating Officer
Nomalizo Beryl Langa-Royds Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.59%1 747
EQUINIX, INC.-20.79%60 985
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.92%40 951
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.66%38 940
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-26.76%26 653
SEGRO PLC-22.55%16 835