Redefine Properties : Financial covenant notification

REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1999/018591/06) Company code: BIRDF

ISIN: ZAE000190252

LEI: 37890061EC026A7DA532 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Redefine")

FINANCIAL COVENANT NOTIFICATION

Redefine noteholders are advised that the financial covenant in respect of the loan to value ratio ("LTV ratio") to be maintained by Redefine for as long as any notes remain outstanding under the R30 000 000 000 Domestic Medium-Term Note Programme, which LTV ratio shall not exceed 50% has been measured and maintained as at 28 February 2022 at 41.7%.

27 May 2022

