Redefine Properties : South Africa's Redefine Properties H1 earnings fall, may pay dividend

JOHANNESBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's Redefine
Properties reported a 62.7% decline in half-year
headline earnings on Monday, due to asset sales and further
rental relief to financially distressed tenants and said that it
may pay a dividend.
The owner of retail, office and industrial properties said
headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South
Africa, fell to 8.45 cents in the six-months that ended Feb 28,
from 22.63 cents a year earlier.
During the period, total relief granted to its tenants
amounted to 107.3 million rand ($7.58 million), made up of
rental discounts of 81.5 million rand and deferred rental
payments of 25.8 million rand, Redefine said.
The group's retail tenants, particularly travel agents and
cinemas were the most impacted, with hairdressers and beauty
salons still battling to recover, it said.
Redefine sold assets for 4 billion rand and deconsolidated
its European Logistics Investment B.V. (ELI), which also
contributed to the 30.8% decline in total revenue to 3.3 billion
rand.
The asset sales, however, helped the diversified Real Estate
Investment Trust (REIT) reduce its debt levels or loan-to-value
ratio (LTV), which measures the ratio of a company's debt and
its assets, by 3.6% to 44.3%, well within debt covenants.
The major focus for Redefine and other REITs has been on
preserving liquidity and lowering LTV ratios. Redefine wants to
further reduce it to below 40%.
The lower revenue reduced distributable income per share,
which reflects the portion of income paid to shareholders, by
21.8%.
Redefine said that subject to the liquidity and solvency
test at the time of the declaration of the dividend, it is
anticipated that it should be in a position to pay a dividend
for the 2021 financial year.
On Friday it deferred a decision on an interim payout until
the release of annual results in November.
($1 = 14.1544 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Louise Heavens)