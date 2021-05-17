Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Redefine Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDF   ZAE000190252

REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED

(RDF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Redefine Properties : South Africa's Redefine Properties H1 earnings fall, may pay dividend

05/17/2021 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's Redefine Properties reported a 62.7% decline in half-year headline earnings on Monday, due to asset sales and further rental relief to financially distressed tenants and said that it may pay a dividend.

The owner of retail, office and industrial properties said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 8.45 cents in the six-months that ended Feb 28, from 22.63 cents a year earlier.

During the period, total relief granted to its tenants amounted to 107.3 million rand ($7.58 million), made up of rental discounts of 81.5 million rand and deferred rental payments of 25.8 million rand, Redefine said.

The group's retail tenants, particularly travel agents and cinemas were the most impacted, with hairdressers and beauty salons still battling to recover, it said.

Redefine sold assets for 4 billion rand and deconsolidated its European Logistics Investment B.V. (ELI), which also contributed to the 30.8% decline in total revenue to 3.3 billion rand.

The asset sales, however, helped the diversified Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) reduce its debt levels or loan-to-value ratio (LTV), which measures the ratio of a company's debt and its assets, by 3.6% to 44.3%, well within debt covenants.

The major focus for Redefine and other REITs has been on preserving liquidity and lowering LTV ratios. Redefine wants to further reduce it to below 40%.

The lower revenue reduced distributable income per share, which reflects the portion of income paid to shareholders, by 21.8%.

Redefine said that subject to the liquidity and solvency test at the time of the declaration of the dividend, it is anticipated that it should be in a position to pay a dividend for the 2021 financial year.

On Friday it deferred a decision on an interim payout until the release of annual results in November. ($1 = 14.1544 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED
02:49aREDEFINE PROPERTIES  : South Africa's Redefine Properties H1 earnings fall, may ..
RE
05/14South Africa's Redefine Properties defers dividend decision
RE
02/22South African mall operators will continue to provide rental relief in 2021
RE
2020REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED  : Annual results
CO
2020REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED  : Financial report
CO
2020REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED  : Half-year report
CO
2020REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED  : Proxy Statments
CO
2019REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED  : Slide show results
CO
2019REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED  : Annual Report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 624 M 538 M 538 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 32 599 M 2 302 M 2 302 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 9,64%
Capitalization 23 686 M 1 678 M 1 673 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,38x
EV / Sales 2022 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 424
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Redefine Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,89 ZAR
Last Close Price 4,36 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 5,50%
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Joseph Konig Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ntobeko Nyawo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sipho Mila Pityana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leon Kok Chief Operating Officer
Nomalizo Beryl Langa-Royds Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDEFINE PROPERTIES LIMITED30.93%1 678
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)1.10%64 678
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.72%41 923
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-2.46%25 640
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION5.10%24 405
SEGRO PLC5.42%16 890