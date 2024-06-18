Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2023 25 July 2023 Welcome to your CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2023 C0. Introduction C0.1 (C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization. Redeia is the new brand to denominate Red Eléctrica Group (during the questionnaire we´ll refer to it as Redeia or RE). Redeia is a global operator of essential infrastructure, managing electricity transmission grids and telecommunication networks (dark fibre and satellites).- The main society of the group is Red Eléctrica de España (Red Eléctrica), the Spanish TSO (transmission -system operator). It is the sole company in Spain that carries out this kind of activities. Red Eléctrica is the owner and manager of the transmission grid in Spain (building and maintaining transmission infrastructures: lines and substations) and is responsible for the technical operation of the Spanish electricity system. As the manager of the transmission grid, Red Eléctrica must guarantee that facilities are adequately developed and enlarged as needed, that they are maintained and enhanced on the basis of uniform and consistent criteria, that the transmission of power between external systems using the Spanish power system is properly managed, that the managers of other interconnected grids receive the information they need to guarantee safe operations and that third party access to the grid is guaranteed under non-discriminatory conditions. As the operator of the Spanish power system, Red Eléctrica's principal mission is to guarantee the continuity and security of the power supply and to properly coordinate the production and transmission system, performing its functions in coordination with the operators and clients of the Iberian power market based on the principles of transparency, objectiveness, and independence. Red Eléctrica is also responsible for electricity transmission and acts as system operator of the insular and extra peninsular power systems. Besides, Red Eléctrica is n charge of the energy storage activity in the Canary Islands, still in the project stage. Red Eléctrica does not generate energy. In order to understand some of the answers provided it is important to mention that Electricity transmission in Spain is a regulated activity: the economic scheme is defined by government and regulated by law. Revenues are settled by the government according to defined criteria regarding investments, operational & maintenance costs and availability of the transmission grid. 1

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2023 25 July 2023 Redeia also conducts other business in order to maximum the company's experience: Electricity activities abroad, which are handled by Red Eléctrica International (Redinter), Innovation activities (Elewit) and Telecommunications activities (Reintel- dark fibre- and Hispasat- a satellite infrastructure operator.) The information reported is mainly related to the facilities and activities in the Spanish power system which represent 90% of the total business operations, handled by Red Eléctrica de España (Red Eléctrica), but information about other companies in the group is also included. C0.2 (C0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data and indicate whether you will be providing emissions data for past reporting years. Reporting year Start date January 1, 2022 End date December 31, 2022 Indicate if you are providing emissions data for past reporting years No C0.3 (C0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate. Brazil Chile Peru Spain 2

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2023 25 July 2023 C0.4 (C0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response. EUR C0.5 (C0.5) Select the option that describes the reporting boundary for which climate-related impacts on your business are being reported. Note that this option should align with your chosen approach for consolidating your GHG inventory. Operational control C-EU0.7 (C-EU0.7) Which part of the electric utilities value chain does your organization operate in? Select all that apply. Row 1 Electric utilities value chain Transmission Other divisions C0.8 (C0.8) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)? Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization Provide your unique identifier Yes, an ISIN code ES0173093024 3

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2023 25 July 2023 C1. Governance C1.1 (C1.1) Is there board-level oversight of climate-related issues within your organization? Yes C1.1a (C1.1a) Identify the position(s) (do not include any names) of the individual(s) on the board with responsibility for climate-related issues. Position of Responsibilities for climate-related issues individual or committee Board Chair The ultimate responsibility for Climate Change Policy in RE is shared by the Board Chair (President) and the CEO. The chair, as an external director, has the responsibilities of supervision and control. The Sustainability Committee is the sub-set of the Board who is responsible for the Sustainability Policy (which includes Climate Change). The executive tasks are delegated to the Executive Committee, directly appointed by the Board of Directors. The Chief Sustainability Officer, who reports to the Board Chair (President) and is a member of the Executive Committee, leads de Sustainability Management Committee (an additional committee for sustainability issues) and the Corporate Sustainability and Research area, responsible for leading and promoting the definition and monitoring of climate change targets and the associated action plan. Examples of a decision taken by the Board Chair: the approval of short-term emission reduction targets (2025) in 2022, approval of the updated emission reduction targets (aligned with 1.5 global goal) in 2021. Besides, the Board chair approved in 2022 the issue of green hybrid bonds worth 500 million euros and in 2021 the update of RE Green Finance Framework and the second issue of green bonds (600 million euro). Chief Executive The ultimate responsibility for Climate Change Policy in RE is shared by the Board Chair (president) and the CEO. The CEO has the Officer (CEO) executive responsibilities for implementation of policies regarding Climate Change. The Sustainability Committee is the sub-set of the Board who is responsible for the Sustainability Policy (which includes Climate Change). The executive tasks are delegated to the Executive Committee, directly appointed by the Board of Directors. The Chief Sustainability Officer, who reports to the Board Chair 4

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2023 25 July 2023 (President) and is a member of the Executive Committee, leads de Sustainability Management Committee (an additional committee for sustainability issues) and the Corporate Sustainability and Research area, responsible for leading and promoting the definition and monitoring of climate change targets and the associated action plan. An example of a decision taken by the CEO is the approval of the new Climate Action Plan (2021-2030)-defined to incorporate the actions and projects to achieve the new emission reduction goals. In 2022, the offsetting strategy (including targets) for Redeia has been approved by the CEO. C1.1b (C1.1b) Provide further details on the board's oversight of climate-related issues. Frequency with which Governance mechanisms Please explain climate-related issues into which climate-related are a scheduled agenda issues are integrated item Scheduled - all meetings Reviewing and guiding annual Redeia' s decarbonisation strategy is set out in the Climate Change Commitment and in its budgets emission reduction targets (2030-2050) approved by SBTi. Overseeing major capital Redeia's transition Plan is public and 1.5 º aligned. It comprises different approaches. expenditures The first approach is the contribution to the decarbonization of the economy: Redeia, as the key Overseeing and guiding the player in the Spanish electricity system is an essential agent in the transition towards an emissions-free energy model. development of a transition - The company´s Business Plan is focused on this goal. Energy and climate change policies are plan the main drivers to define business strategy. In particular, the European policy framework for Monitoring the climate and energy & the Spanish Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) has implementation of a transition been the main references for the business plan (Strategic Plan 2021-2025) The Strategic Plan is plan mainly focused on the Spanish energy transition. Overseeing, guiding and monitoring the development of the Strategic plan, is addressed in every meeting of the board. - Redeia mayor capital expenditures are aimed to achieve the energy transition and are described in the Electricity planning (2021-2026), whose main objective is to integrate renewable energy into the electricity system and develop future interconnections with France. 5

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2023 25 July 2023 CAPEX is focused on the development of transmission infrastructure and in large scale storage: Chira Project. Oversight of these expenditures are scheduled for all meetings. - The revision of annual budgets is also included in all the regular meetings (once a month). Scheduled - some Overseeing and guiding Revision of the Climate Change strategy and corporate targets are scheduled in some specific meetings employee incentives board meetings. Performance objectives are usually set once a year and revision of climate Reviewing and guiding change annual targets is addressed every three months, as they are considered "managerial strategy targets" that determine CEO and other managers bonus (as described in the remuneration Overseeing and guiding report). The revision of climate risks (including scenario analysis) is developed at least twice a year. scenario analysis Reviewing and guiding the risks management process is scheduled in specific meetings (at Overseeing the setting of least twice a year) corporate targets Other issues, such as overseeing value chain engagement is address at least once a year. Monitoring progress towards corporate targets Overseeing and guiding public policy engagement Overseeing value chain engagement Reviewing and guiding the risk management process C1.1d (C1.1d) Does your organization have at least one board member with competence on climate-related issues? Board member(s) have competence on climate- related issues Criteria used to assess competence of board member(s) on climate-related issues 6

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2023 25 July 2023 Row Yes One of the members of the board is an expert on climate-related issues. 1 Skills and experience have been considered. Some of the skills (reported in his CV, available to the public in the RE website) are the following: - Current occupation (Professor of Atmospheric Physics at the Complutense University of Madrid, Researcher of the Instituto de Geociencias (CISC-UCM), Chair of the Atmospheric and Ocean Specialised Group of the Spanish Royal Physics Society, Evaluator of the Austrian Climate and Energy Fund (since 2007). - Former occupation (experience): involvement in different associations linked with climate and energy -Experience as a researcher on national and international projects. (For instance studies and works on climate variability and change & impact of climate on different socio-economic sectors; modelling of the variability of the wind and solar resources, both on a meteorological scale and in the long term; impact of extremes (heat waves and droughts) on the demand for energy, as well as on the relationship between weather extremes and the production of wind energy; analysis of the impact of climate extremes on health) - Publications and speeches, For example: contributing author and reviewer of the Fourth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and guest speaker in several international conferences (Royal Meteorological Society, Oxford University, Durham University, the Bermuda Biological Station, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Biennial Meeting of the Spanish Royal Physics Society). C1.2 (C1.2) Provide the highest management-level position(s) or committee(s) with responsibility for climate-related issues. Position or committee Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Climate-related responsibilities of this position Managing major capital and/or operational expenditures related to low-carbon products or services (including R&D) Developing a climate transition plan 7

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2023 25 July 2023 Implementing a climate transition plan Setting climate-related corporate targets Monitoring progress against climate-related corporate targets Coverage of responsibilities Reporting line Reports to the board directly Frequency of reporting to the board on climate-related issues via this reporting line More frequently than quarterly Please explain According to the Climate Changes Commitment, the approval of the Climate Change Action Plan (including climate-related targets) and its revisions, as well as monitoring its compliance and driving its implementation falls under the remit of the Executive Committee, led by the CEO. Redeia's transition Plan comprises different approaches. The first approach is the contribution to the decarbonization of the economy: Redeia, as the key player in the Spanish electricity system is an essential agent in the transition towards an emissions-free energy model. The company´s Business Plan is focused on this goal. Energy and climate change policies are the main drivers to define business strategy. The Strategic Plan (2021-2025) is mainly focused on the Spanish energy transition. Major capital expenditures are related to the construction of new energy infrastructure to make energy transition possible and they are managed by the Executive Committee, led by the CEO. Position or committee Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) Climate-related responsibilities of this position Developing a climate transition plan Integrating climate-related issues into the strategy Conducting climate-related scenario analysis Monitoring progress against climate-related corporate targets 8

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2023 25 July 2023 Assessing climate-related risks and opportunities Coverage of responsibilities Reporting line Reports to the board directly Frequency of reporting to the board on climate-related issues via this reporting line Quarterly Please explain The Corporate Sustainability and Research area, leaded by the Chief Sustainability Officer, in collaboration with the relevant areas is responsible for promoting the definition and revision of Climate Change Commitment & the definition and monitoring of climate change targets and the associated action plan, and report progress to the Sustainability Committee (board) and the Executive Committee (both). CSO has other specific responsibilities related to climate change such as conducting climate-related scenario analysis and assessing climate- related risks and opportunities (in cooperation with Internal Audit and Risk Control Management Area). It must be noted that the CSO reports directly to the President (board). Position or committee Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Climate-related responsibilities of this position Managing annual budgets for climate mitigation activities Managing major capital and/or operational expenditures related to low-carbon products or services (including R&D) Coverage of responsibilities Reporting line CEO reporting line 9